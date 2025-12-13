Anchored VWAP with Alerts
- Indicators
- Alexandre Silva Diniz
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 13 December 2025
The Anchored VWAP is a variation of the traditional VWAP, where the indicator's calculation starts from a specific point in time (the anchor), rather than being calculated from the start of the trading session or a fixed time interval. This can be useful for traders who wish to assess price behavior in relation to volume from specific events, such as major news, the start of a trend, or a technical event like the break of a support or resistance level.
The indicator works on Forex, stocks, and indices.
It's possible to add multiple instances on the same chart and modify the anchor for each VWAP with a single click.
Enable alerts when the price touches the VWAP.
The VWAP is "magnetic": with the mouse above the candle, it auto-configures to HIGH; in the center, to TYPICAL; and below the candle, to LOW.