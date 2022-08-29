Zone vwap auto band

It is an indicator used to identify support and resistance points from the daily VWAP and you can use it to check the best entry and exit points.





The calculated value of the channel distance can be calculated in several ways:





- Manual

Defining the value to be projected to calculate the distance of the channels.





- Automatic

Select the timeframe to be used.

Regardless of the graphic time that is on the screen, if the parameter is changed to

H1(One hour candles), the system will calculate the Minimum and Maximum in the last 60 minutes.

M30(Thirty minute candles), the system will calculate the Minimum and Maximum in the last 30 minutes.









Works on all assets and timeframes.





Use it according to your strategy.





Hit exactly the entry and exit points of your operations.









NOTE: Before inserting the Indicator, leave the screen on the M1 chart, after inserting it you can change the screen to any timeframe.