Zone vwap auto band

It is an indicator used to identify support and resistance points from the daily VWAP and you can use it to check the best entry and exit points.

The calculated value of the channel distance can be calculated in several ways:

- Manual
  Defining the value to be projected to calculate the distance of the channels.

- Automatic
  Select the timeframe to be used.
  Regardless of the graphic time that is on the screen, if the parameter is changed to
     H1(One hour candles), the system will calculate the Minimum and Maximum in the last 60 minutes.
     M30(Thirty minute candles), the system will calculate the Minimum and Maximum in the last 30 minutes.


Works on all assets and timeframes.

Use it according to your strategy.

Hit exactly the entry and exit points of your operations.


NOTE: Before inserting the Indicator, leave the screen on the M1 chart, after inserting it you can change the screen to any timeframe.
Recommended products
Vwap Freeze
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The previous day's vwap is used by some traders as a support and resistance point, after all it is one of the ways to consider the fair price of that asset or that pair the day before. Possible defenses can occur in this region indicating a reversal, or triggering stops starting a new, more directional movement. It is a matter of analyzing how it will add to your operational. To avoid manually drawing the previous day's vwaps and saving time for your analysis, use the Vwap Freeze indicator, as
Anchored VWAP with Alerts
Alexandre Silva Diniz
Indicators
The Anchored VWAP is a variation of the traditional VWAP, where the indicator's calculation starts from a specific point in time (the anchor), rather than being calculated from the start of the trading session or a fixed time interval. This can be useful for traders who wish to assess price behavior in relation to volume from specific events, such as major news, the start of a trend, or a technical event like the break of a support or resistance level. The indicator works on Forex, stocks, and i
FREE
Anchored VWAP Bands
Alexandre Silva Diniz
Indicators
The Anchored VWAP Bands is an advanced precision tool designed to calculate the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) from any specific point on the chart, utilizing a dynamic point-and-click anchoring logic . The Advantage: Precision Anchoring (Click-Point Detection) Unlike standard VWAPs, this indicator detects exactly where you click relative to the candle to define the price calculation base: Click at the Top (HIGH): Anchoring focused on the Maximum Price. Ideal for measuring the average cost
FREE
Touch VWAP MT5
Danrlei Hornke
Indicators
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume
Ricardo Zara Barbieri
Indicators
Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market. ---- The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a   channel   on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of thes
VWAP Bands
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicators
This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol. How to configure: Choose the symbol and desired graphic time Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that le
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4 (2)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
FREE
Intraday Vwap Orion
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Theory VWAP is a volume-weighted moving average, bringing greater relevance to prices. The VWAP base calculation follows the classic formula described in Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vwap.asp ). VWAP = sum(typical price[i]*volume[i]) / sum(volume[i]) Functionalities Orion Intraday VWAP innovates by allowing the user to choose between the conventional Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods, also having the option of calculating the Intraday indicator, as used in other platform
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.88 (8)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
GDS Renko Pip
Andrey Goida
Indicators
Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
FREE
VWAP Anchor Tool
Jackson Mukurani Wanguthi
Indicators
Anchored VWAP is a lightweight, interactive volume-weighted average price indicator designed for traders who need precision without clutter. Unlike standard VWAP that resets every session, this tool lets you drop up to five custom anchors directly on any candle. Each anchor calculates VWAP from that exact point forward, complete with standard deviation bands to highlight where price may find support or resistance relative to volume. Key Features: • Up to 5 simultaneous anchors — compare multi
FREE
Taylor Pivot
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Note: This indicator plots only the Taylor Pivot . The ROC indicator is not included and is not displayed separately. The Taylor Pivot is an indicator based on a classic short-term trading technique originally developed by Taylor and later popularized by professional trader Linda Raschke in her book. Raschke highlights this approach as a simple way to identify the market’s likely short-term direction, focusing on a single positioning decision per day (buy or sell), which reduces psychological s
Automatic Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and
Professional VWAP
Antonello Belgrano
Indicators
Professional VWAP + Deviation Bands Professional VWAP is a high-precision Volume Weighted Average Price indicator built for serious traders on MetaTrader 5. It delivers clean, reliable VWAP calculation with flexible session resets and professional deviation bands to highlight value areas, momentum shifts, and high-probability mean-reversion zones. Key Features: Accurate VWAP calculation based on typical price (HLC/3) weighted by volume Three reset options: Daily (intraday standard), Weekly , or
Smart Entry MT5
Thanat Thitithammaphong
Indicators
Smart Entry — Precision Entry Signal Indicator Stop guessing your entries. Get clear, filtered Buy/Sell arrows only when it matters. What It Does Smart Entry is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that spots high-probability trend reversal points and marks them with simple green (Buy) and red (Sell) arrows directly on your chart. Every signal passes through a 3-layer filter before it appears: Reversal Detection — identifies the moment short-term price direction shifts Trend Confirmation — only signals that
Weis Wave Result MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown tower comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current tower. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next tower. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the towers, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc. Allows you to set the required score for the tower exchange. Allows you to set the font size
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Proxy Footprint
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
ProxyFootprint  Overview ProxyFootprint Advanced  is an order flow visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides insights into buying and selling pressure at different price levels. What It Is (And What It Isn't) **Important:** This is **not** a true footprint chart. Real footprint charts require access to actual order book data (bid/ask volume at each price level) from exchanges or specialized data providers. This indicator creates a **visual approximation** inspired by footprint
Anchored VWAP with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
Indicators
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can pla
Vwap Bar
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
5 (1)
Indicators
VWAP BAR  It´s power full indicator of candle by candle when lined up   with greate analysis, you have great opportunity, finder defense candle. Is a good ideia from order flow method, now your meta trader 5   inside you time frame chart .   What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important be
FREE
Opening Channel Cycles Fimathe
Jhonatan Francisco Vaz
Indicators
Opening Channel Cycles Fimathe desenha, de forma automática, um canal de abertura  no gráfico e projeta a partir dele uma grade de ciclos do mesmo tamanho, com o gatilho de entrada, as zonas de take e a referencia de stop. Tudo  colorido, com legendas, e controlado por um painel direto no gráfico.     COMO FUNCIONA (em palavras simples): - Você informa a data e a hora da vela que abre o canal. - O indicador mede o canal usando as primeiras velas (a máxima e a mínima  delas) e mostra o tamanho e
Weis Wave Double Side
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as it was done by R. Wyckoff in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis, further improving plus operat
VWAP Diaria
Samuel De Souza Ferreira
Indicators
Daily VWAP — Institutional Reference for Intraday Value The Daily VWAP is a professional indicator based on the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) , designed to reveal the true balance between price and volume throughout the trading session. Unlike traditional moving averages, the Daily VWAP incorporates the weight of traded volume in every price movement, providing a much more accurate reference to the behavior of institutional traders and large market participants. What the indicator deliver
FREE
Anchored VWAP by TradingDE
Andre Witzel
Indicators
Specially developed Anchored VWAP for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) from Trading.de. To match our day trading strategy, you can place an Anchored VWAP in your chart. The Volume Weighted Average Price indicator can be adjusted in color and also fixed on the chart. It is possible to choose real volume as well as no real volume in the settings. The indicator is best suited for day trading in a 1-minute chart, as you learn in training at Trading.de. You can use "E" on your Keyboad to lock/unlock the AVWAP, to
Clear DOM
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Indicators
Clear Dom This Indicator shows a pressure color box based on depth of market of the current symbol. Notice that it only works when book information is received. You decide weather you want or not to display higher (ask) and lower (bid) levels of book. The proportion ratio is calculated using volumes read from the book. You can read the actual pressure in the market any time. Indicator parameters: color_Ask -> ASK box color and ASK value line color color_Bid -> BID box color and BID value li
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swing Trading for medium-term trends -
FREE
B4S BidLine CandleTimer
Henry Waribu Macharia
Indicators
Introducing the B4S BidLine CandleTimer An insightful indicator that combines real-time bid line visualization with a dynamic countdown timer. Gain a competitive edge in your trading as you stay informed about the time remaining until the next candle starts, all displayed seamlessly on your chart. Why B4S BidLine CandleTimer? Unleash the potential of your trading strategy with the B4S BidLine CandleTimer. Here's why this indicator stands out: Real-Time Bid Line: Witness market movements like nev
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (7)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
Top gun cores do preco
Anizio Donizete Dias De Moraes
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Colors generated according to trading volume and market direction. The analysis is carried out following the direction of the price and volume traded if the traded value exceeds the calculation base the system changes the color to green, informing you that the price direction is strong to buy, if the traded value is less than the calculation base the system changes to red, indicating that the price is strong for sale.
FREE
Zone color zeus
Anizio Donizete Dias De Moraes
Indicators
Colors generated according to the Height and Depth parameter. The analysis is carried out following the direction of the price and volume traded if the traded value exceeds the calculation base the system changes the color to green, informing you that the price direction is strong to buy, if the traded value is less than the calculation base the system changes to red, indicating that the price is strong for sale.
FREE
Filter:
Ricardo Pereira Bahia
297
Ricardo Pereira Bahia 2022.10.01 14:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review