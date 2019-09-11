Automatic Vwap Midas
- Indicators
-
Ricardo Almeida BrancoI started following the Brazilian stock exchange in 2018, in a demo account, and I found the amount of setups used interesting. Taking learning and even the demo seriously, I understood that I should start programming to validate / discard setups.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 22 May 2022
- Activations: 5
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and good trades!
Very nice one. Run smoothly.