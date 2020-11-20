Vwap Bar
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.7
VWAP BAR
It´s power full indicator of candle by candle when lined up with greate analysis, you have great opportunity, finder defense candle. Is a good ideia from order flow method, now your meta trader 5 inside you time frame chart .
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)?
The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security.
The Formula for the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is
VWAP is calculated by adding up the dollars traded for every transaction (price multiplied by the number of shares traded) and then dividing by the total shares traded.
\text{VWAP}=\frac{\sum\text{Price * Volume}}{\sum\text{Volume}} VWAP=∑Volume
Oi Jean, Gostei muito do seu indicador. Estou tentando acessar os dados dele via mql5 e não estou conseguindo. Usei da seguinte forma: double lVWAP[2]; ArraySetAsSeries(lVWAP, true); if (CopyBuffer(gVWAP_Candle, 0, 0, 2, lVWAP) != 2) ... O indicador não retorna dados para serem utilizados em um robô? Obrigado.