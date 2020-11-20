Vwap Bar

5

VWAP BAR 

It´s power full indicator of candle by candle when lined up  with greate analysis, you have great opportunity, finder defense candle. Is a good ideia from order flow method, now your meta trader 5  inside you time frame chart .
 
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)?
The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security.
 
 
 
The Formula for the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is
VWAP is calculated by adding up the dollars traded for every transaction (price multiplied by the number of shares traded) and then dividing by the total shares traded.


\text{VWAP}=\frac{\sum\text{Price * Volume}}{\sum\text{Volume}} VWAP=Volume


Reviews 2
Alax Jorge Morais Junior
116
Alax Jorge Morais Junior 2024.07.01 16:26 
 

Oi Jean, Gostei muito do seu indicador. Estou tentando acessar os dados dele via mql5 e não estou conseguindo. Usei da seguinte forma: double lVWAP[2]; ArraySetAsSeries(lVWAP, true); if (CopyBuffer(gVWAP_Candle, 0, 0, 2, lVWAP) != 2) ... O indicador não retorna dados para serem utilizados em um robô? Obrigado.

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Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
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Institutional Pivot is a result of 5 years of research on order flow analysis in the Forex market and Nasdaq, seeking mounting and defense positions. The one of the best support and resistance points you can have right now available to everyone. You can opt for the Forex, CME and Brazilian markets in the settings Choosing the market just plot on the chart to make your trades
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Alax Jorge Morais Junior
116
Alax Jorge Morais Junior 2024.07.01 16:26 
 

Oi Jean, Gostei muito do seu indicador. Estou tentando acessar os dados dele via mql5 e não estou conseguindo. Usei da seguinte forma: double lVWAP[2]; ArraySetAsSeries(lVWAP, true); if (CopyBuffer(gVWAP_Candle, 0, 0, 2, lVWAP) != 2) ... O indicador não retorna dados para serem utilizados em um robô? Obrigado.

Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
12603
Reply from developer Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro 2024.07.01 16:32
Legal, muito obrigado !!!
Valdeci Barbosa
225
Valdeci Barbosa 2022.12.18 20:06 
 

Olá, boa tarde. Você poderia criar uma versão desse indicador de forma que eu escolho um candle específico a partir de data e hora a ser preenchido no indicador, de forma que ele marque uma linha na barra informada (data e hora)? Seria para marcar um ponto exato de entrada em order block. Fiz um estudo e esse seu indicador é de grande valia no operacional SMC, mas marcar a VWAP em todas as barras carrega o terminal e trava. Então para o gráfico ficar limpo, seria interessante customizar com essa possibilidade de informar a data e hora do candle nas configurações do indicador. Consegue criar em MT4 e MT5 também? Para mim seria interessante nas duas plataformas. Aguardo retorno, abraço!!!

Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
12603
Reply from developer Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro 2023.01.23 12:11
buenas, Valdeci é uma boa ideia, talvez no futuro com o um tempo maior livre eu desenvolva esta feature para indicador.. Obrigado irmão TMJ !!!
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