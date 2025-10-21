Sync

🚀 Sync Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5): Synchronize Your Charts & Objects

Supercharge your analysis across multiple charts with the Sync Indicator. The ultimate tool for traders using Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or any strategy requiring precise multi-timeframe correlation.

This professional tool goes beyond simple mouse synchronization. It  replicates your technical analysis (lines, channels, rectangles) across charts and features an exclusive  Object Manager Panel to keep your workspace organized.

💡 Key Features

1. 🎯 Smart & Smooth Crosshair

Forget the standard MT5 crosshair. Sync projects customizable price and time lines that move simultaneously across all charts in the group.

  • Total Precision: Instantly pinpoint exactly where that H1 high occurred on the M5 chart.

  • Auto-Navigation: If a historical point isn't visible on the other chart, the indicator automatically scrolls to the correct date/time.

  • Local Info: Displays price and time (adjustable to Local Time) in real-time right at your cursor.

2. 🔄 Total Chart Synchronization

Link your workspace properties for maximum agility:

  • Symbol Sync: Change the asset on one chart, and all linked charts switch automatically (e.g., change EURUSD on the 5-min chart, and your 1-hour chart updates instantly).

  • Timeframe Sync: (Optional) Keeps all linked charts on the same timeframe if desired.

3. ✏️ Object & Drawing Synchronization

The game-changer feature. Draw a trendline, a supply/demand zone (rectangle), or a support/resistance line on one chart, and watch it appear  automatically on all other charts in the same group.

  • Supports vertical lines, horizontal lines, trendlines, rectangles, triangles, and more.

  • Moving, modifying, or deleting an object on the main chart replicates the action across the group.

4. 📋 Object Manager Panel (NEW)

Keep your charts clean with advanced management tools:

  • Object List: View a list of objects drawn on the chart.

  • Scroll System: Easily navigate through long lists of objects using Up/Down buttons without cluttering the screen.

  • Quick Delete: Dedicated buttons to delete objects individually or a "Delete All" button to clear the chart (or the whole group) instantly.

5. 🔢 Group Management (IDs)

Organize your terminal like a pro.

  • Assign a  Group ID (e.g., 1, 2, 3) in the inputs.

  • Only charts sharing the same ID will sync with each other.

  • Example: Run a group for Forex pairs (ID 1) and a separate group for Indices (ID 2) on the same screen without interference.

🛠️ Key Parameters (Inputs)

  • AllowedCharts (ID): Defines the sync group ID (1, 2, 3...). Set to 0 to disable grouping.

  • EnableSymbolSync: Enables automatic symbol switching across charts.

  • EnableObjectSync: Enables the copying of drawings/objects across charts.

  • EnableCrosshairSync: Toggles the synchronized crosshair on/off.

  • RowsPerPage: (New) Sets how many objects appear per page in the Manager list (prevents screen clutter).

  • DeleteObjectsOnAllCharts: If  true, the "Delete All" button clears objects from all charts in the group simultaneously.

🏆 Ideal For:

  Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF): Draw a zone on the Daily chart and refine your entry on the M5 with the zone already visible there.
  Fast-Paced Day Trading: Switch assets quickly without manually configuring multiple windows.
  Correlation Analysis: Compare two assets side-by-side with precise date/time alignment.

Streamline your trading workflow. Install the Sync Indicator and take full control of your charts.


Reviews 1
axoncan
19
axoncan 2025.12.13 05:44 
 

Great tools for market review. Works perfectly as described.

axoncan
Great tools for market review. Works perfectly as described.

