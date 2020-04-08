Follow Line MT4

Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart.

This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend.

The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation:

  • Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Red to Blue, confirming a potential bullish reversal.

  • Sell Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Blue to Red, confirming a potential bearish reversal.


