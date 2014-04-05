Tick Volume Indicator

A professional order flow and volume analysis tool that tracks real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers, highlighting strength, weakness, and absorption zones through dynamic histogram layers.

Unlike traditional tick volume indicators, this tool introduces a multi-layer system with variable thickness, providing an intuitive view of market aggression and absorption directly on the chart.

✨ Key Features:

  • 📊 Real-time tick tracking: counts bullish and bearish ticks during the current candle.

  • 🔍 Dynamic histogram layers: thicker bars for strong dominance, thinner bars for weaker moves.

  • ⚖️ Absorption detection: identifies balance or absorption phases with a dedicated layer.

  • 🔔 Smart alerts: customizable alerts when abnormal tick volume activity is detected.

  • 🎨 Fully customizable colors and thickness for bullish, bearish, and absorption states.

📊 How to Use:

  1. Blue layers → bullish dominance (thin = weak, thick = strong).

  2. Red layers → bearish dominance (thin = weak, thick = strong).

  3. Gray bars → absorption or equilibrium.

  4. Gold line → median tick volume baseline.

  5. Alerts notify you when tick speed exceeds a threshold, signaling a potential breakout.

🚀 Benefits for Traders:

  • Anticipate strong moves before they appear on candlesticks.

  • Spot hidden absorption where price stalls despite volume pressure.

  • Adaptable to scalping, day trading, and order flow strategies.

  • Works on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.


