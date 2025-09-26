Tick Volume Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Thiago Pereira Pinho
- Version: 3.5
- Mise à jour: 26 septembre 2025
- Activations: 10
A professional order flow and volume analysis tool that tracks real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers, highlighting strength, weakness, and absorption zones through dynamic histogram layers.
Unlike traditional tick volume indicators, this tool introduces a multi-layer system with variable thickness, providing an intuitive view of market aggression and absorption directly on the chart.
✨ Key Features:
📊 Real-time tick tracking: counts bullish and bearish ticks during the current candle.
🔍 Dynamic histogram layers: thicker bars for strong dominance, thinner bars for weaker moves.
⚖️ Absorption detection: identifies balance or absorption phases with a dedicated layer.
🔔 Smart alerts: customizable alerts when abnormal tick volume activity is detected.
🎨 Fully customizable colors and thickness for bullish, bearish, and absorption states.
📊 How to Use:
Blue layers → bullish dominance (thin = weak, thick = strong).
Red layers → bearish dominance (thin = weak, thick = strong).
Gray bars → absorption or equilibrium.
Gold line → median tick volume baseline.
Alerts notify you when tick speed exceeds a threshold, signaling a potential breakout.
🚀 Benefits for Traders:
Anticipate strong moves before they appear on candlesticks.
Spot hidden absorption where price stalls despite volume pressure.
-
Adaptable to scalping, day trading, and order flow strategies.
Works on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.