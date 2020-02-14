Stochastic Plus

4.5

   Stochastic Plus is a visual indicator designed for both beginners and professionals.

   Developed using Stochastic and Laguerre and the principle of three screen.

   Stochastic Plus helps:

  • correctly evaluate the current market movement;
  • find optimal entry points;
  • do not rush to close profitable orders and increase profit

   Stochastic Plus works very well with AmericanDream indicator (see screenshot).

   May be used with any currency and timeframe.



Reviews 5
rainwalker123
3424
rainwalker123 2020.04.26 13:48 
 

Thank you, sharing it for free.

juanandres1
539
juanandres1 2020.02.20 21:06 
 

great!

Recommended products
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicators
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Indicators
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
FREE
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicators
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
FREE
The Crossing
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicators
+ 2 bonus strategies! Alerts! I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies: Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies : The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for th
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Bull Vs Bear Combiner Indicator
Marcelo Martins De Oliveira Filho
Indicators
Welcome to the free Combiner professional Bull Vs Bear Binary Options and Forex Indicator project. This is a free AI, the most powerful in its category for MT4, with 43 strategies, 30 filters, support for 10 external indicators and 10 external Bots, developed to operate in the Forex and Binary Options markets.  Bull vs Bear Indicator API   Telegram4Mql.dll Bull vs Bear EA Forex Download: https://t.me/bullvsbearcombiner
FREE
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicators
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicators
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Triple Threat Signal
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Conquer the Markets with the Triple Threat Signal ! Tired of signals that leave you guessing? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal , the smart indicator that cuts through market noise to deliver high-probability trade setups. This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, multi-layered system designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and confidence . Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal The market moves fast. You need a tool that confirms a trade from multiple angles before
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4 (2)
Indicators
Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals. The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy. It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy. Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength. Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recomme
FREE
ST Bearish Engulfing
Curtis Daniel Jr -
Indicators
In a departure from the conventional approach, traders can leverage the bearish engulfing candlestick pattern as a buy signal for short-term mean reversion trades. Here's how this alternative strategy unfolds: The bearish engulfing pattern, (typically signaling a reversal of bullish momentum) , is interpreted differently in this context. Instead of viewing it as a precursor to further downward movement, we perceive it as an indication of a potential short-term bounce or mean reversion in prices.
FREE
MTF Alligator
Alexander Pekhterev
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This is an indicator detecting trend direction. It uses the popular Bill Williams Alligator. It shows market state on all timeframes on one chart. As is well known, traders gain the main profit on the Forex market trading by trend, and losses usually occur when the market is flat. So, in order to gain profit a trader should learn to detect trend market and direction of a current trend in a rapid manner. This indicator has been developed for this purpose. MTF Alligator helps to: Profitably trade
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Indicators
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Indicators
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicators
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicator
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Scalping Swing
Oleg Borisov
5 (4)
Indicators
Indicator designed for both beginners and professionals. RECOMMEHDATION    Trade with this indicator for 2-3 weeks and you will feel significant progress in your trading. This indicator is developed based on the use of HMA, Laguerre, CCI . The indicator is clear and does not require any setting. Does not redraw and works by opening bar. It works on timeframes M1-D1. I use   timeframe M5 to enter  the market.
FREE
Intraday Signals Free
Oleg Borisov
4 (2)
Indicators
IntradaySignals   Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that: generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades; displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss; displays current profit on open trade; displays  current spread. The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair Does not redraw and works on opening bar. Time frames - M1-H1. Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15. Signals are produced based on the used
FREE
Sef
Oleg Borisov
Indicators
Indicator  designed for both beginners and professionals. This indicator will help you: reduce the number of errors when opennig orders; predict price movement(in absent of significant news); do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit; do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey": and increase the profitability of trading. BUY and SELL signals, ALARM and PUSH  -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127003
FREE
SmartScalper
Oleg Borisov
5 (2)
Indicators
The easy-to-use trading system SmartScalper generates the following signals: BUY SELL close BUY close SEEL SmartScalper works on the М15 timeframe and is optimized to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD. 12 different sets of trading algorithms are designed for trading (6 buy and 6 sell trades), which can be quickly selected by the trader using buttons in the indicator window, or are set in the input dialog. The efficiency of the trading algorithms chosen by the trader is measured in r
IntradaySignals
Oleg Borisov
5 (1)
Indicators
Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that: generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades; displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss; displays current profit on open trade; displays  current spread. The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair Does not redraw and works on opening bar.  Time frames - M1-H1. Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15. Signals are produced based on the used of HMA, Laguerre
Seff
Oleg Borisov
Indicators
Indicator  Seff designed for both beginners and professionals. This indicator generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades and will help you: reduce the number of errors when opennig orders; predict price movement(in absent of significant news); do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit; do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey": and increase the profitability of trading. Does not redraw and works by opening bar. Settings ALARM- enabl
Filter:
Valentin Butorin
4142
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.18 13:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rainwalker123
3424
rainwalker123 2020.04.26 13:48 
 

Thank you, sharing it for free.

juanandres1
539
juanandres1 2020.02.20 21:06 
 

great!

Janya1958
1007
Janya1958 2020.02.18 01:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitry Karagusov
801
Dmitry Karagusov 2020.02.16 04:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review