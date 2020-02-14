Stochastic Plus
- Indicators
- Oleg Borisov
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 4 April 2021
Stochastic Plus is a visual indicator designed for both beginners and professionals.
Developed using Stochastic and Laguerre and the principle of three screen.
Stochastic Plus helps:
- correctly evaluate the current market movement;
- find optimal entry points;
- do not rush to close profitable orders and increase profit
Stochastic Plus works very well with AmericanDream indicator (see screenshot).
May be used with any currency and timeframe.
Thank you, sharing it for free.