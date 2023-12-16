Basic Supply Demand
- Indicators
-
Mehran Sepah Mansoor𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞
With 11 years immersed in the trading industry, I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐬
- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 11 November 2024
Basic supply demand indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your market analysis and help you identify key areas of opportunity on any chart. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, this free Metatrader indicator gives you a clear view of supply and demand zones, allowing you to make more informed and accurate trading decisions / Free MT5 version
Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: (Basic Supply Demand Dashboard)
Features
- The indicator automatically scans the chart for supply and demand zones, eliminating the need for tedious manual analysis
- Graphical display of remaining distance to the nearest supply and demand zones
- Supply zones are highlighted in one distinctive color, while demand zones are shown in another, facilitating quick and accurate interpretation
- The indicator automatically calculates the distance in pips between the nearest supply or demand zones and the current price on the chart, giving you a clear and quantifiable reference. The distances in pips are displayed clearly and legibly on the chart, allowing you to quickly identify the areas that have a greater or lesser distance from the current price
- Alerts on approaching or breaking supply and demand zones
- Works in any timeframe
- Choose between a dark or light theme for a customized graph display
удобный в использование индикатор, я доволен