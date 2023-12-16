Basic Supply Demand

4.33

Basic supply demand indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your market analysis and help you identify key areas of opportunity on any chart. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, this free Metatrader indicator gives you a clear view of supply and demand zones, allowing you to make more informed and accurate trading decisions / Free MT5 version

Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: (Basic Supply Demand Dashboard)


Features

  • The indicator automatically scans the chart for supply and demand zones, eliminating the need for tedious manual analysis
  • Graphical display of remaining distance to the nearest supply and demand zones
  • Supply zones are highlighted in one distinctive color, while demand zones are shown in another, facilitating quick and accurate interpretation
  • The indicator automatically calculates the distance in pips between the nearest supply or demand zones and the current price on the chart, giving you a clear and quantifiable reference. The distances in pips are displayed clearly and legibly on the chart, allowing you to quickly identify the areas that have a greater or lesser distance from the current price
  • Alerts on approaching or breaking supply and demand zones
  • Works in any timeframe
  • Choose between a dark or light theme for a customized graph display

How to use it

It is recommended to use the M1 and M5 timeframes. Watch the video below to understand how it works.


Reviews 9
Andrey Yarosvet
181
Andrey Yarosvet 2026.02.06 15:00 
 

удобный в использование индикатор, я доволен

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.05.31 11:24 
 

so far so good

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Access a wide range of moving averages, including EMA, SMA, WMA, and many more with our professional   Comprehensive Moving Average   indicator. Customize your technical analysis with the perfect combination of moving averages to suit your unique trading style /  MT4 Version Features Possibility to activate two MAs with different settings. Possibility to customize chart settings. Possibility to change the color of the candlesticks depending on crossed MAs or price crossed with MAs. Sending of
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Basic Candlestick Patterns MT5
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Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5
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Basic Renko MT5
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The   Basic Renko  indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading /   Free MT4 Version Features Fully Customizable:   Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your char
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The   Basic Renko  indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading /   Free MT5 Version Features Fully Customizable:   Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your char
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This dashboard discovers and displays the  Supply  and  Demand  zones on the chart, both in scalping and long term mode, depending on your trading strategy for the selected symbols. In addition, the scanner mode of the dashboard helps you to check all desired symbols at a glance and not to miss any suitable positions /   MT4 version Free indicator:   Basic Supply Demand Features Allows you to view trading opportunities on   multiple currency pairs , giving you a clear and concise view of all p
Basic TrendLine
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions.  MT5 Version Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection : The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend. User-Friendly Panel : Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a v
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
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Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the Basic Theme Builder indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 5. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT4 version The Basic Theme Builder indicator i
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Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the   Basic Theme Builder   indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 4. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT5 version The   Basic Theme Builder   in
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Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
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5 (3)
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This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Basic Supply Demand Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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This dashboard discovers and displays the  Supply  and  Demand  zones on the chart, both in scalping and long term mode, depending on your trading strategy for the selected symbols. In addition, the scanner mode of the dashboard helps you to check all desired symbols at a glance and not to miss any suitable positions / MT5 version Free indicator: Basic Supply Demand Features Allows you to view trading opportunities on multiple currency pairs , giving you a clear and concise view of all pairs, r
Market Overview MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
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Optimize your trading decisions with our market strength and sentiment indicator and no longer trade against the trend! Meticulously designed for serious traders who value accurate and timely information, our indicator provides a bird's-eye view of the 28 major pairs in a very simple way. This tool is able to rank the currency pairs based on terms of popularity, bullish or bearish trend strength and percentage of buyers and sellers / MT5 version .  Features Real-Time Trend Strength: Get an accu
Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
1 (1)
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Our innovative Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard is specifically designed to identify profitable candlestick patterns on the chart automatically. This dashboard uses advanced algorithms to scan price charts in real time and detect a wide range of candlestick patterns, from classic to complex. In addition, it has an easy-to-use interface that allows you to visualize the detected patterns on different time frames, making it easy to make informed decisions /   MT5 version Free indicator:  Basic
Basic Volume Profile
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader! / MT5 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of inter
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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Our Basic Support and Resistance indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart / MT5 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines only at th
Market Overview MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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Optimize your trading decisions with our market strength and sentiment indicator and no longer trade against the trend! Meticulously designed for serious traders who value accurate and timely information, our indicator provides a bird's-eye view of the 28 major pairs in a very simple way. This tool is able to rank the currency pairs based on terms of popularity, bullish or bearish trend strength and percentage of buyers and sellers /   MT4 version .  Features Real-Time Trend Strength: Get an a
Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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Our innovative   Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard   is specifically designed to identify profitable candlestick patterns on the chart automatically. This dashboard uses advanced algorithms to scan price charts in real time and detect a wide range of candlestick patterns, from classic to complex. In addition, it has an easy-to-use interface that allows you to visualize the detected patterns on different time frames, making it easy to make informed decisions /   MT4 version Free indicator:  B
Basic Volume Profile MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader!   /   MT4 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of i
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
Basic TrendLine MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions.  MT4 Version Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection : The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend. User-Friendly Panel : Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a v
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Andrey Yarosvet
181
Andrey Yarosvet 2026.02.06 15:00 
 

удобный в использование индикатор, я доволен

successfusion
14
successfusion 2025.05.23 21:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 18:08 
 

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Solomon Mbir
145
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:27 
 

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realmada67
14
realmada67 2024.06.17 02:14 
 

version 1.11 is not working with me on mt4

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.05.31 11:24 
 

so far so good

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2024.05.31 09:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 10:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Solene Clement
370
Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:40 
 

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