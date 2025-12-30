Schaff Trend Cycle Alert MT5

Elevate your trading strategy with the Schaff Trend Cycle Alert MT5, a powerful oscillator blending MACD and Stochastic elements to deliver smoothed, reliable trend signals with minimal lag. Developed by Doug Schaff in the late 1990s and popularized on platforms like TradingView and MQL5, this indicator has become a go-to for traders since the 2010s for its ability to identify cycle tops and bottoms earlier than traditional oscillators. Non-repainting and customizable, it excels in spotting overbought/oversold conditions and trend reversals, making it ideal for volatile markets like forex and cryptos.

Traders favor the Schaff Trend Cycle for its precision in confirming trend strength and generating buy/sell alerts when crossing key levels (e.g., 25/75), reducing false signals common in ranging markets. By applying Stochastic to MACD values, it creates a bounded oscillator (0-100) that anticipates cycle turns, helping identify early entries in emerging trends or exits near exhaustion points. Benefits include enhanced decision-making for scalping, swing, or position trading, improved win rates through timely alerts, and versatility across assets—alerts ensure you capture opportunities without constant monitoring, potentially boosting profitability in both trending and cyclic conditions.

Key Features

  • Cycle Period Customization: Adjust the core period (default 10) to tune sensitivity for short-term cycles or longer trends, optimizing for various timeframes and market volatilities.
  • Hybrid Oscillator Design: Combines MACD trend-following with Stochastic smoothing for a 0-100 bounded signal, providing early warnings of overbought (>75) or oversold (<25) conditions.
  • Multi-Alert System: Enable terminal alerts, push notifications, or emails (all default true) for crossovers or level breaches, ensuring you never miss trend reversals or continuations.
  • Visual Signal Lines: Displays SSL Down and SSL Up lines with arrow indicators for buy/sell points, offering clear, at-a-glance trend confirmation on charts.
  • Non-Repainting Reliability: Signals remain fixed after bar close, delivering consistent historical data for accurate backtesting and live trading confidence.
  • High Performance: Efficient code ensures smooth operation on MT5, supporting multi-chart setups without lag, ideal for high-frequency or multi-asset monitoring.
  • EA Integration: Exposes buffers for SSL Up/Down lines and arrow signals, enabling seamless automation in Expert Advisors for cycle-based strategies.
  • Backtesting Optimized: Custom period and non-repainting nature allow reliable historical simulations to refine entry/exit rules before live deployment.

The Schaff Trend Cycle Alert MT5 stands as a crucial tool for traders seeking smart, lag-reduced trend confirmation. Its popularity endures from proven results: early cycle detection, reduced false alerts, and an edge in cyclic markets. Unlock smarter trades with cycle precision.

You can also explore the MT4 version of this product:

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

FREE EA BONUS! 
Buy this Indicator now – get our FULLY-AUTOMATED EA FREE ($197 value)!

Auto-trades signals + elite filters (MACD, ADX, EMA, RSI) with dynamic SL/TP & trailing stops. Works on all pairs/timeframes!

After purchase: Message me in chat to claim your EA instantly!

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags schaff trend cycle mt5 indicator stc oscillator macd stochastic overbought oversold reversal signals forex alerts trend confirmation volatility trading

