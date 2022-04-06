KT CCI Alerts MT5
- Indicators
-
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
KT CCI Alerts is a personal implementation of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) oscillator that provide signals and alerts on four custom events:
- When CCI enter in an overbought zone.
- When CCI exit from an overbought zone.
- When CCI enter in an oversold zone.
- When CCI exit from an oversold zone.
Features
- A perfect choice for traders who speculate the CCI movements within an overbought/oversold zone.
- Lightly coded without using extensive memory and resources.
- It implements all Metatrader alerts.
History of Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
The CCI was first introduced by Donald Lambert in 1980. Since its introduction, the indicator has grown in popularity and is now a very common tool for traders in identifying cyclical trends not only in commodities, but also equities and currencies. The CCI can be adjusted to the timeframe of the market traded on by changing the averaging period.