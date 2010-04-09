ZigZag Wave Entry Alert MT5

The ZigZag Wave Entry Alert** indicator, created by Azad Gorgis in 2024, is designed for MetaTrader 5 and aims to provide traders with entry signals based on ZigZag patterns. Here's a brief overview of its functionality and key features:



Functionality:





- Detection of ZigZag Patterns: The indicator identifies significant price movements and outlines potential ZigZag patterns on the chart. It detects new highs and lows based on user-defined parameters such as Depth, Deviation, and Backstep.

- Alerts for Entry Points: When a new high or low is identified, indicating a potential entry point based on the ZigZag pattern, the indicator can trigger alerts. These alerts can be visual (arrows drawn on the chart), auditory (sound alerts), or via email, depending on the user's preferences.

- Customization: Users can adjust the indicator's sensitivity and alert mechanisms through various input parameters, allowing for tailored trading strategies.





Key Features:





- Indicator Buffers: Uses two buffers for plotting upward and downward signals (represented as arrows) to indicate potential entry points.

- Graphical Representation: Draws red arrows for potential sell signals (high points) and lime arrows for buy signals (low points), providing a clear visual guide for traders.

- Flexible Alert System: Offers customizable alert options, including on-screen notifications, sound alerts, and email notifications, to ensure traders don't miss potential trading opportunities.





This indicator leverages the classic ZigZag pattern to help traders identify and act on potential reversal points in the market, offering a strategic tool for enhancing trading decisions.