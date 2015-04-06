Scalping Sniper M5
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Scalping Sniper M5 - its performance was tested for 247 days on the GBPUSD currency pair, on the M5 timeframe with the FXopen broker. The initial balance during testing was $640. The maximum drawdown during testing did not exceed 12% throughout the period. The robot has the ability to limit trading based on time and spread size. To reduce risk and drawdown, you can specify the robot's trading hours with the minimum spread, so the robot won't trade when the spread is high. You can also disable the robot during the release of major news events. During the testing period, the robot executed 938 trades. Out of the 938 trades, 87% were successful and 13% ended in a loss.
Advantages of the robot:
- Operates based on scalping strategy
- Recommended minimum balance is $500
- Does not use Martingale or grid techniques
- Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss to limit risk.
Trading recommendations:
- Minimum initial balance of $500
- Average GBPUSD spread up to 8 pips
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M5
Robot settings:
- Lots: average lot size. In this parameter, you specify the average lot size the robot should use. However, the actual lot size will be constantly calculated by the robot itself, depending on market risk. It may slightly decrease or increase the lot size to maximize trading efficiency.
- StopLoss: specifies the initial stop loss size. However, once the robot receives the first trading data, it will adjust the stop loss to optimize risk and increase trading efficiency.
- TrailingStop: trailing stop size.
- max_orders: maximum number of trading orders the robot is allowed to open simultaneously. This means that the market cannot have more orders open at the same time than what you specify in this parameter.
- volum: tick volume of the current candle. Only after reaching this volume on the current candle, the robot will be able to open a trade.
- Number_Ticks: tick price movement dynamics in one direction. In other words, it can be considered as the speed of price movement in a specific direction. A trade will be opened after reaching this speed.
- max_spread: maximum spread at which new orders will be opened.
- StartTime: trading start time. By default, it is set to 7 am.
- EndTime: trading end time. By default, it is set to 10 pm.
- Magic: unique magic number.