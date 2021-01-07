Corsa
- Experts
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Oon Kar LeeEver wonder why the popular selling scalpers with fixed Stoploss, that you bought, never makes money after a while, even though the backtest is great?
Ever wonder why you dont make profit from the EA's that you used, after going through many of them?
There is a reason for that.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 16 March 2022
- Activations: 10
CORSA is a NIGHT SCALPER with Grid Recovery specializing on EURUSD, to produce phenomenal performance for its users by strictly adhering to years of mathematical and statistical methods.
Based on my personal research on EURUSD, this EA was created from many months of data analysis & rigorous testing.
Live Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/888839
The Expert Advisor analyses EURUSD at a fixed time, going through Secret Proprietary Indicators and Filters. If the chart is favourable, it places a trade.
Most of the time, the trade will TP 12pips with single entry. The built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm utilizes additional averaging trades, to gain a winning edge, in market situations that requires it.
BACKTEST SETTINGS (make sure u have 90-99% tick quality from history center, and use Every Tick Model) If 99% TDS, set gmt=2 dst US, spread 10-15
Test from 2016-2020 on EURUSD with a $5000 account, on H1. RISK 2 SAFE AutoLot Enabled (I do not optimize for longer periods as adapting to current market behavior is more important)
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Working timeframe is H1
Minimum account balance: $500. $1000-$2000 preferred.
Works on EURUSD on default settings. USE RISK 1 OR RISK 2. ECN Account Preferred
Requirements:
Features:
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Backtested with Tick Data Suite real 99% tickdata, variable spreads and slippage.
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The EA is stress free and very easy to setup and use.
How to Install:
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Click Buy on MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. CORSA will appear there. Click Install.
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Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of EURUSD (Try on Demo account first, to see if everything is working properly for your MT4)
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Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the chart. Make sure Autotrading turned on, Smiley appears on top right corner of Chart.
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Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal tab
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That's it! Wait for Profit! (Remember to withdraw yr profit regularly)
Settings:
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Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders
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Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA's orders
- AutoMM - use automatic lot calculation if true
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Risk – AutoLot calculation based on deposit
- ManualLotsize– Manual Lotsize if AutoMM is false
- MaxSlippage - slippage limit, if over limit, no trade will open
- Takeprofit – TP
- Stoploss – SL
- MaxDrawdownSL - If enabled , Loss trades will SL when reached a certain %
- MaxDrawdownSL % - % of account floating loss to start SL
- KilltradeTimer - Using time to SL
- Hrs to Kill Trade - 720 hrs = 30days. If enabled, trade will exit at 30day mark
Below screenshots show use case scenarios of 2016-2022 risk 2 autolot.
Corsa is a good trading system and you can use it on demo acc for understanding its characteristic. Thanks for great support from author.