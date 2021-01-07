Hi, Im a Quant with 15++ years REAL trading experience. You can PM me any question about my EA. They are running for a long time and i provide fast support.

CORSA is a NIGHT SCALPER with Grid Recovery specializing on EURUSD, to produce phenomenal performance for its users by strictly adhering to years of mathematical and statistical methods.

Based on my personal research on EURUSD, this EA was created from many months of data analysis & rigorous testing.





The Expert Advisor analyses EURUSD at a fixed time, going through Secret Proprietary Indicators and Filters. If the chart is favourable, it places a trade.



Most of the time, the trade will TP 12pips with single entry. The built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm utilizes additional averaging trades, to gain a winning edge, in market situations that requires it.



BACKTEST SETTINGS (make sure u have 90-99% tick quality from history center, and use Every Tick Model) If 99% TDS, set gmt=2 dst US, spread 10-15



Test from 2016-2020 on EURUSD with a $5000 account, on H1. RISK 2 SAFE AutoLot Enabled (I do not optimize for longer periods as adapting to current market behavior is more important)







Working timeframe is H1 Minimum account balance: $500. $1000-$2000 preferred.

Works on EURUSD on default settings. USE RISK 1 OR RISK 2. ECN Account Preferred



Requirements:

1:500 leverage





VPS is strongly recommended

Features:

Backtested with Tick Data Suite real 99% tickdata, variable spreads and slippage.

The EA is stress free and very easy to setup and use.

How to Install:

Click Buy on MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. CORSA will appear there. Click Install.

Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of EURUSD (Try on Demo account first, to see if everything is working properly for your MT4)



Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the chart. Make sure Autotrading turned on, Smiley appears on top right corner of Chart.

Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal tab

That's it! Wait for Profit! (Remember to withdraw yr profit regularly)



Settings:

Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders

Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA's orders

AutoMM - use automatic lot calculation if true





Risk – AutoLot calculation based on deposit

ManualLotsize– Manual Lotsize if AutoMM is false





MaxSlippage - slippage limit, if over limit, no trade will open





Takeprofit – TP





Stoploss – SL

MaxDrawdownSL - If enabled , Loss trades will SL when reached a certain %

MaxDrawdownSL % - % of account floating loss to start SL

KilltradeTimer - Using time to SL

Hrs to Kill Trade - 720 hrs = 30days. If enabled, trade will exit at 30day mark





Below screenshots show use case scenarios of 2016-2022 risk 2 autolot.



