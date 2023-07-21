True HFT

5

YOU MUST OPTIMIZE BEFORE TESTING AND BUYING TO MAKE SURE IT WORKS FOR YOU. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

MAJOR UPDATE IN TIME SO USER CAN OPTIMIZE.  STILL USE ULTRA VPS FOR UNDER MILLISECONDS.  RESULTS WILL VARY PER BROKER AND VPS FOR ORDERS.

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102748

High-Frequency Trading EA is best for Pro level true FX accounts that allow HFT + getting filled with real liquidity.   If you have this, you already know what is needed and you have what it takes.  

Read on what it takes:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754806

Discover a True HFT Expert

Are you seeking high-frequency trading (HFT) excellence for your high-performance trading accounts? Look no further. Our HFT Expert is designed to meet your needs, provided you have access to the right broker, software, and servers for HFT operations.

How Our HFT Expert Works:

Tick Event Handling:

  • Our EA continuously monitors the market for new ticks (price updates).
  • When a new tick arrives, the On Tick() event handler is triggered, and the EA initiates its trading logic.

Time Limit for Trades:

  • We ensure that excessive trading is avoided by checking the time elapsed since the last trade. It must be greater than the specified value for Max Trades Per seconds.
  • Inadequate time passed prompts the EA to skip further trading to prevent market overload.

Fetching Spread and Point Value:

  • Our EA retrieves the current spread (ask and bid price difference) and point value, the smallest price change (pip) for the instrument traded.

Placing Buy and Sell Orders:

  • The EA calculates buy and sell prices based on current ask and bid prices and the spread.
  • Stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels are computed for both buy and sell orders, respecting user-defined Stoploss Pips and Take Profit Pips, converted to point values.
  • Valid price range checks are performed for SL and TP levels.

Checking Lot Size:

  • The EA verifies trade volume (lot size) correctness, ensuring it adheres to the symbol's minimum and maximum allowed volumes and is a multiple of the minimal step for deal execution.

Limiting Orders:

  • The EA checks if another order is allowed, ensuring the total doesn't exceed the maximum limit.

Executing Trades:

  • If all conditions are met, the EA places simultaneous buy and sell orders.
  • SL and TP levels are appropriately set relative to bid and ask prices.

Continuous Operation:

  • The EA operates continuously.

Disclaimer: We make no guarantees, and you use our HFT Expert at your own risk.


Reviews 1
MrR1 Yellow
670
MrR1 Yellow 2024.06.25 03:12 
 

需要設定檔

Filter:
Reply to review