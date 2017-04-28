EA Colibri

3.57

Fully automatic scalper EA. Trades are opened based on two indicators. The news filter is built-in.

It is recommended to perform optimization for your broker and account type. Optimize only the settings of the indicator.

Minimum deposit is 1000 USD or cents per 0.01 lot per 1 pair.

It works around the clock, VPS is recommended.

Recommended timeframe is H1.

A live monitoring of the Colibri can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ildarvin/seller


Settings

  • Lots - initial lot
  • Fix lot on/off - auto lot on/off
  • Start balance - deposit amount for lot calculation.
  • Take Profit - take profit in points
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in points from the first order
  • Stop Loss for News - work on the news time
  • Magic Number - number for the EA to recognize its own positions
  • New Cycle - when enabled, the EA works non-stop, otherwise, the EA does not open new orders after a series of trades (enable/disable)
  • Max available spread - spread filter
  • Indicator Shift - setting of the first indicator (1 to 6)
  • Stoch K - Stochastic setting
  • Stoch D - Stochastic setting
  • Slow - Stochastic setting
  • Grid step - step between orders
  • Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders
  • Max Open Lot - maximum lot size the EA is allowed to open
  • Orders Total - maximum number of orders the EA is allowed to open
  • Grid Take Profit - take profit of the grid series
  • Overlap Order - enable/disable covering loss-making orders by the last one
  • Overlap order number - order, from which the coverage by the last order starts working
  • Overlap percent - profit percentage for order coverage
  • Trailing Start - profit in points to activate trailing stop
  • Trailing Step - trailing stop distance
  • Start Trade - trade start hour
  • End Trade - trade end
  • Friday deals close - closing of the deal at the end of Friday. The transaction is closed without a grid.
  • Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - display news on the chart (enable/disable);
  • Pause before a high importance news - suspend the EA operation before important news in minutes;
  • Pause after a high importance news - suspend the EA operation after important news in minutes;
  • Pause before a medium importance news - suspend the EA operation before medium importance news in minutes;
  • Pause after a medium importance news - suspend the EA operation after medium importance news in minutes;
  • Pause before a low importance news - suspend the EA operation before low importance news in minutes;
  • Pause after a low importance news - suspend the EA operation after low importance news in minutes.


In order to activate the News Stop Trading function, enable Allow WebRequest and add “http://ec.forexprostools.com”, "https://www.dailyfx.com", "http://time.is/UTC" into the URL list for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com, https://www.dailyfx.com, http://time.is/UTC and click OK. The EA takes news from the specified websites.

Reviews 29
johnmbradford
32
johnmbradford 2018.03.21 12:30 
 

I tested the water for $20 and made $135 in two weeks on minimum lot sizes, with all eight currency pairs showing a profit every day. Brilliant, so I've just paid $60 for the full product.

Ildar was very helpful when I had a setup query concerning the VSL.

David Diez
3222
David Diez 2017.10.07 20:42 
 

Many other experts don't work as expected, this does.

Tips:

· Avoid unaffordable ranges among trending currecies like GBP or JPY.

· Always keep an eye on high impact news such as interest rates decisions.

Eduardo Linares
440
Eduardo Linares 2017.06.29 22:52 
 

Great EA, small but steady profit every day. I prefer to stay with 0.01 lots on a $1000 account and run several pairs at the same time. This way DD is controlled so far and profit increased.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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ElliotWavesBot
Ildar Valiullin
Experts
Description: The ElliotWavesBot is designed for automated trading based on the Elliott Wave strategy combined with the classic Stochastic oscillator. This approach allows the EA to identify key entry and exit points, taking into account both the global market structure and local overbought/oversold zones. The EA does not use grid trading, martingale, or averaging , which significantly reduces the risk of sharp drawdowns. Its logic is built on detecting potential impulsive and corrective waves,
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espro
301
espro 2019.10.11 10:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tarsa Hidayat
686
Tarsa Hidayat 2018.11.22 19:38 
 

backtest can only be used 1 month, and cannot be used for 1 year

Vasiliy Mysyagin
279
Vasiliy Mysyagin 2018.05.26 09:03 
 

Проблема с перезагрузкой скальпера и отсутствием сохранения параметров предыдущей торговли устранена. Скальпер цепляется через сутки.

Автору сигнала хочу предложить ввести параметр, как стоп торговли при достижении максимальной просадки по счёту. Данный параметр поможет минимизировать риски в торговле.

Нашёл ещё небольшую проблему, робот не учитывает своп. Добавьте, пожалуйста, его учёт в торговле.

Также рекомендую работу на H1. На этом таймфрейме советник лучше ориентируется на прибыль. Естественно не забывайте про оптимизацию.

mql2017pr
217
mql2017pr 2018.05.05 14:05 
 

At the moment it looks like a fantastic ea! The programmer is good.-------------- I update the situation at the end of April 2018 :

The ea can not stand the trend. All accounts have exploded. As another customer says if you restart the mt4 platform, the ea does not remember operations.

This has not happened to me but I confirm that it's true(fortunately, it happened to me in a demo account). It should be improved with some strategy against the negative trend

Sepp1985
4436
Sepp1985 2018.05.04 16:14 
 

Went pretty good in the beginning. Started with 1000 $ account and 0.01 lots. Went up to 1540 in a couple of weeks. Suddenly opened it openend to many positions, because the trend went against the EA. Went so far, that i got margin called and ended up with 15$ left on my account.

johnmbradford
32
johnmbradford 2018.03.21 12:30 
 

I tested the water for $20 and made $135 in two weeks on minimum lot sizes, with all eight currency pairs showing a profit every day. Brilliant, so I've just paid $60 for the full product.

Ildar was very helpful when I had a setup query concerning the VSL.

LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN
1687
LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN 2017.12.13 08:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jean Fermigier
630
Jean Fermigier 2017.12.08 02:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Milan Turis
800
Milan Turis 2017.10.21 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrea Porubska
1068
Andrea Porubska 2017.10.20 15:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Diez
3222
David Diez 2017.10.07 20:42 
 

Many other experts don't work as expected, this does.

Tips:

· Avoid unaffordable ranges among trending currecies like GBP or JPY.

· Always keep an eye on high impact news such as interest rates decisions.

bobotrader
340
bobotrader 2017.08.15 15:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

furao100
160
furao100 2017.08.10 01:56 
 

nice ea ,alought some week loss,but total profit&gt;loss.at least worth this price.new version seem to reduce dd very much.and every new version have some improve.i special apprective this.and continue this please.

kingljus
29
kingljus 2017.07.10 23:52 
 

I have to say: this EA is tremendous! I would write more in this review but I have way too much to talk about. However, may I direct you to an honest review of this EA? http://kingljus.com/ea-colibri-review/

Eduardo Linares
440
Eduardo Linares 2017.06.29 22:52 
 

Great EA, small but steady profit every day. I prefer to stay with 0.01 lots on a $1000 account and run several pairs at the same time. This way DD is controlled so far and profit increased.

Edward Gallop
919
Edward Gallop 2017.06.20 02:58 
 

I have been using Colibri for over a month. I have it on two accounts with IC Markets using a VPS in New York. Colibri has performed well and most of the time has low drawdown and clips away at trades 24 hours a day. One account is set at fixed lot 0.03 (first week was 0.02) and has made over $400 since the start of the month (starting balance $1,000). The other account is on a fixed lot of 0.02, starting balance $1,000, and has made over $300 profit. Only once, for about two days, the first account hit a drawdown of 25%. Now drawdowns never cause the account to go below the original balance and most days they sit on drawdowns of about 5%-7% ($50-$80). I'm very happy. At the end of the month I will probably withdraw most of my original deposit and trade on the profits only. Colibri is a steady earner and has repaid the purchase price many times over.

Qin Zhao
1433
Qin Zhao 2017.06.17 10:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Piotr Sigurski
1381
Piotr Sigurski 2017.06.13 03:25 
 

Got big DD on CAD. This is just like any other bot. It will keep adding lots until you blow the account or win. I mean i don't hate it or anything. But its nothing special. GL to all.

Paolo Ronchetti
925
Paolo Ronchetti 2017.05.30 23:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.05.30 11:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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