EA Colibri
- Experts
-
- Version: 7.1
- Updated: 19 May 2019
- Activations: 5
Fully automatic scalper EA. Trades are opened based on two indicators. The news filter is built-in.
It is recommended to perform optimization for your broker and account type. Optimize only the settings of the indicator.
Minimum deposit is 1000 USD or cents per 0.01 lot per 1 pair.
It works around the clock, VPS is recommended.
Recommended timeframe is H1.
A live monitoring of the Colibri can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ildarvin/seller
Settings
- Lots - initial lot
- Fix lot on/off - auto lot on/off
- Start balance - deposit amount for lot calculation.
- Take Profit - take profit in points
- Stop Loss - stop loss in points from the first order
- Stop Loss for News - work on the news time
- Magic Number - number for the EA to recognize its own positions
- New Cycle - when enabled, the EA works non-stop, otherwise, the EA does not open new orders after a series of trades (enable/disable)
- Max available spread - spread filter
- Indicator Shift - setting of the first indicator (1 to 6)
- Stoch K - Stochastic setting
- Stoch D - Stochastic setting
- Slow - Stochastic setting
- Grid step - step between orders
- Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders
- Max Open Lot - maximum lot size the EA is allowed to open
- Orders Total - maximum number of orders the EA is allowed to open
- Grid Take Profit - take profit of the grid series
- Overlap Order - enable/disable covering loss-making orders by the last one
- Overlap order number - order, from which the coverage by the last order starts working
- Overlap percent - profit percentage for order coverage
- Trailing Start - profit in points to activate trailing stop
- Trailing Step - trailing stop distance
- Start Trade - trade start hour
- End Trade - trade end
- Friday deals close - closing of the deal at the end of Friday. The transaction is closed without a grid.
- Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - display news on the chart (enable/disable);
- Pause before a high importance news - suspend the EA operation before important news in minutes;
- Pause after a high importance news - suspend the EA operation after important news in minutes;
- Pause before a medium importance news - suspend the EA operation before medium importance news in minutes;
- Pause after a medium importance news - suspend the EA operation after medium importance news in minutes;
- Pause before a low importance news - suspend the EA operation before low importance news in minutes;
- Pause after a low importance news - suspend the EA operation after low importance news in minutes.
In order to activate the News Stop Trading function, enable Allow WebRequest and add “http://ec.forexprostools.com”, "https://www.dailyfx.com", "http://time.is/UTC" into the URL list for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com, https://www.dailyfx.com, http://time.is/UTC and click OK. The EA takes news from the specified websites.
I tested the water for $20 and made $135 in two weeks on minimum lot sizes, with all eight currency pairs showing a profit every day. Brilliant, so I've just paid $60 for the full product.
Ildar was very helpful when I had a setup query concerning the VSL.