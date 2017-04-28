EA Colibri

Fully automatic scalper EA. Trades are opened based on two indicators. The news filter is built-in.

It is recommended to perform optimization for your broker and account type. Optimize only the settings of the indicator.

Minimum deposit is 1000 USD or cents per 0.01 lot per 1 pair.

It works around the clock, VPS is recommended.

Recommended timeframe is H1.

A live monitoring of the Colibri can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ildarvin/seller





Settings

Lots - initial lot

initial lot Fix lot on/off - auto lot on/off

- auto lot on/off Start balance - deposit amount for lot calculation.

- deposit amount for lot calculation. Take Profit - take profit in points

- take profit in points Stop Loss - stop loss in points from the first order

stop loss in points from the first order Stop Loss for News - work on the news time

- work on the news time Magic Number - number for the EA to recognize its own positions

- number for the EA to recognize its own positions New Cycle - when enabled, the EA works non-stop, otherwise, the EA does not open new orders after a series of trades (enable/disable)

- when enabled, the EA works non-stop, otherwise, the EA does not open new orders after a series of trades (enable/disable) Max available spread - spread filter

- spread filter Indicator Shift - setting of the first indicator (1 to 6)

setting of the first indicator (1 to 6) Stoch K - Stochastic setting

Stochastic setting Stoch D - Stochastic setting

Stochastic setting Slow - Stochastic setting

Stochastic setting Grid step - step between orders

step between orders Multiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders

- lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders Max Open Lot - maximum lot size the EA is allowed to open

- maximum lot size the EA is allowed to open Orders Total - maximum number of orders the EA is allowed to open

- maximum number of orders the EA is allowed to open Grid Take Profit - take profit of the grid series

- take profit of the grid series Overlap Order - enable/disable covering loss-making orders by the last one

- enable/disable covering loss-making orders by the last one Overlap order number - order, from which the coverage by the last order starts working

- order, from which the coverage by the last order starts working Overlap percent - profit percentage for order coverage

profit percentage for order coverage Trailing Start - profit in points to activate trailing stop

- profit in points to activate trailing stop Trailing Step - trailing stop distance

- trailing stop distance Start Trade - trade start hour

trade start hour End Trade - trade end

- trade end Friday deals close - closing of the deal at the end of Friday. The transaction is closed without a grid.

- closing of the deal at the end of Friday. The transaction is closed without a grid. Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - display news on the chart (enable/disable);

display news on the chart (enable/disable); Pause before a high importance news - suspend the EA operation before important news in minutes;

suspend the EA operation before important news in minutes; Pause after a high importance news - suspend the EA operation after important news in minutes;

suspend the EA operation after important news in minutes; Pause before a medium importance news - suspend the EA operation before medium importance news in minutes;

suspend the EA operation before medium importance news in minutes; Pause after a medium importance news - suspend the EA operation after medium importance news in minutes;

suspend the EA operation after medium importance news in minutes; Pause before a low importance news - suspend the EA operation before low importance news in minutes;

suspend the EA operation before low importance news in minutes; Pause after a low importance news - suspend the EA operation after low importance news in minutes.





In order to activate the News Stop Trading function, enable Allow WebRequest and add “http://ec.forexprostools.com”, "https://www.dailyfx.com", "http://time.is/UTC" into the URL list for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com, https://www.dailyfx.com, http://time.is/UTC and click OK. The EA takes news from the specified websites.