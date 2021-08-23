Dear users, proud to present you our algorithimic Samurai fully automated Expert Advisor made with the newest artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

AlgoRai Yen robot does not use martingale, grids or any other toxic trading methods. Each trade is accompanied with a fixed stop loss and a fixed take profit.

AlgoRai Yen is a professional portfolio EA combining 5 strategies that work successfully on all Japanese Yen pairs ( EURJPY, USDJPY, NZDJPY, CHFJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY, GBPJPY) with the same settings, same inputs, no set files, no optimization, no curve fitting.

The most accurate backtests have shown excellent results. AlgoRai Yen uses M5 timeframe so testing should be carried out on M5 in the every tick mode.

Download AlgoRai Yen and test it on all Japanese Yen Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase it. Do not worry too much about high modelling quality as it works mainly on M5.

It is very important and highly recommended that you launch the EA on charts while the Autotrading button is disabled and after initialization re-enable the Autotrading or you can activate it on charts out of market hours and preferably during weekends because the EA may and probably will execute one quick single trade (immediate open and close position) on initialization in order to perform fast execution quality test. However, this trade will be executed with the smallest possible lot size 0.01, so it will cost the user few cents as commission.

Please, bear in mind that the performance of any trading system is highly limited by the brokers conditions - do not even think to try it on random brokers - only on well-known True ECN brokers with tight spreads and low commissions.







· Recommended Timeframe: M5. · Supports All Japanese Yen pairs: EURJPY, USDJPY, NZDJPY, CHFJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY, GBPJPY. · Various Japanese Yen pairs tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions. · Minimum recommended balance : 100 USD. · Minimum recommended leverage: 1:100. · Only True ECN Brokers, Do not believe that any EA will succeed without good brokerage conditions low spread, low slippage and low commissions. · This EA should run on a VPS continuously.





DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is not indicative for future results. It’s highly recommended to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses . This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. Kindly bear in mind that this is a professional trading strategy and It’s not a quick rich scheme, so it will take very small losses from time to time to protect the account. This is the most important part of the game.

For more details, CLICK HERE to check AlgoRai Yen features.

To check AlgoRai Yen inputs parameters, CLICK HERE.







