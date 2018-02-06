Bitcoin Trading Bot
- Experts
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Arda KayaWe at Forex Gears make technical indicators and expert advisors for the Metatrader platform, which help traders to increase their returns.
Please contact us at support@forex-gears.com for any questions or business proposals.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Bitcoin Trading Bot is a fully automated Breakout EA which uses volatility analysis, volume analysis and the channel breakthrough strategy. It is specially designed for the bitcoin chart.
You do not have to adjust the EA (its money management system will automatically find a required lot size depending on your trading strategy).
The EA uses two types of stop loss and trailing stop: virtual (invisible for a broker) and real (to protect the deposit from abrupt change of the price).
- Does not use standard indicators.
- Only use a Bitcoin Chart.
- No martingale, no grid and no arbitrage.
- Does not fit results with historical data.
- Zero room for human errors.
- Trading is NFA-FIFO compliant.
- Redundant stealth TP and SL order management.
- Profits are left running using an adaptive trailing stop.
- It implements a spread control which removes all orders.
- All orders are protected by stop loss and take profit.
Requirements
- Minimum balance – $50 with 0.01 lots.
- An ECN broker having a low spread and fast execution. You will not meet with great spread difference if you use an ECN account. That is why we recommend an ECN broker.
- Virtual hosting for 24-hour operation.
- Work timeframe - M5.
- 1:100 margin or above.
Settings
- Risk (in pips) - default is 1%. Based on the risk per trade, it will adjust the lot size.
- ChannelPeriod - default is 95. This is the ChannelPeriod, in which the trades are taken.
- StopLoss (in pips) - non-dynamic stop loss. Placed almost immediately after opening a position.
- TakeProfit - non-dynamic take profit. Placed almost immediately after opening a position.
- Trailing (in pips) - trailing stop value.
- Reverse - take the trade the reverse direction.
- Magic (magic number) - used to identify the EA's positions.
Warning
- Do not run the EA on your computer and VPS at a time. It will lead to duplication of trades and losses due to lack of free margin.
- Do not launch another EA on the account and do not perform trades manually or by signals. It may lead to automated closure of orders and losses due to lack of free margin.
- Contact me for analysis of your broker before launching the EA on your account.
- If required, I can optimize the EA on your account (on computer or VPS via remote access).
- The EA will delete all pending orders from the chart when the spread goes above the maximum spread parameter, and restore them when it falls back to acceptable levels. This will keep you safe from high-volatility situations or scary news releases without having to worry about it.
- High slippage can affect trading results. You need a good and honest broker who does not use any virtual plugins to manipulate the slippage.
So far not a good experience trying to communicate and ask for help from the developer, have sent questions but no response so far!!