Bitcoin Trading Bot is a fully automated Breakout EA which uses volatility analysis, volume analysis and the channel breakthrough strategy. It is specially designed for the bitcoin chart.

You do not have to adjust the EA (its money management system will automatically find a required lot size depending on your trading strategy).



The EA uses two types of stop loss and trailing stop: virtual (invisible for a broker) and real (to protect the deposit from abrupt change of the price).

Does not use standard indicators.

Only use a Bitcoin Chart.

No martingale, no grid and no arbitrage.

Does not fit results with historical data.

Zero room for human errors.

Trading is NFA-FIFO compliant.

Redundant stealth TP and SL order management.

Profits are left running using an adaptive trailing stop.

It implements a spread control which removes all orders.

All orders are protected by stop loss and take profit.





Requirements

Minimum balance – $50 with 0.01 lots. An ECN broker having a low spread and fast execution. You will not meet with great spread difference if you use an ECN account. That is why we recommend an ECN broker. Virtual hosting for 24-hour operation. Work timeframe - M5. 1:100 margin or above.





Settings

Risk (in pips) - default is 1%. Based on the risk per trade, it will adjust the lot size.

(in pips) - default is 1%. Based on the risk per trade, it will adjust the lot size. ChannelPeriod - default is 95. This is the ChannelPeriod, in which the trades are taken.

- default is 95. This is the ChannelPeriod, in which the trades are taken. StopLoss (in pips) - non-dynamic stop loss. Placed almost immediately after opening a position.

(in pips) - non-dynamic stop loss. Placed almost immediately after opening a position. TakeProfit - non-dynamic take profit. Placed almost immediately after opening a position.

- non-dynamic take profit. Placed almost immediately after opening a position. Trailing (in pips) - trailing stop value.

(in pips) - trailing stop value. Reverse - take the trade the reverse direction.

- take the trade the reverse direction. Magic (magic number) - used to identify the EA's positions.





Warning