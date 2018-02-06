Bitcoin Trading Bot

Bitcoin Trading Bot is a fully automated Breakout EA which uses volatility analysis, volume analysis and the channel breakthrough strategy. It is specially designed for the bitcoin chart.

You do not have to adjust the EA (its money management system will automatically find a required lot size depending on your trading strategy).

The EA uses two types of stop loss and trailing stop: virtual (invisible for a broker) and real (to protect the deposit from abrupt change of the price).

  • Does not use standard indicators.
  • Only use a Bitcoin Chart.
  • No martingale, no grid and no arbitrage.
  • Does not fit results with historical data.
  • Zero room for human errors.
  • Trading is NFA-FIFO compliant.
  • Redundant stealth TP and SL order management.
  • Profits are left running using an adaptive trailing stop.
  • It implements a spread control which removes all orders.
  • All orders are protected by stop loss and take profit.


Requirements

  1. Minimum balance – $50 with 0.01 lots.
  2. An ECN broker having a low spread and fast execution. You will not meet with great spread difference if you use an ECN account. That is why we recommend an ECN broker.
  3. Virtual hosting for 24-hour operation.
  4. Work timeframe - M5.
  5. 1:100 margin or above.


Settings

  • Risk (in pips) - default is 1%. Based on the risk per trade, it will adjust the lot size.
  • ChannelPeriod - default is 95. This is the ChannelPeriod, in which the trades are taken.
  • StopLoss (in pips) - non-dynamic stop loss. Placed almost immediately after opening a position.
  • TakeProfit - non-dynamic take profit. Placed almost immediately after opening a position.
  • Trailing (in pips) - trailing stop value.
  • Reverse - take the trade the reverse direction.
  • Magic (magic number) - used to identify the EA's positions.


Warning

  1. Do not run the EA on your computer and VPS at a time. It will lead to duplication of trades and losses due to lack of free margin.
  2. Do not launch another EA on the account and do not perform trades manually or by signals. It may lead to automated closure of orders and losses due to lack of free margin.
  3. Contact me for analysis of your broker before launching the EA on your account.
  4. If required, I can optimize the EA on your account (on computer or VPS via remote access).
  5. The EA will delete all pending orders from the chart when the spread goes above the maximum spread parameter, and restore them when it falls back to acceptable levels. This will keep you safe from high-volatility situations or scary news releases without having to worry about it.
  6. High slippage can affect trading results. You need a good and honest broker who does not use any virtual plugins to manipulate the slippage.
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Fishing Scalper EA
Arda Kaya
Experts
The Fishing Scalper EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor. It trades oversold and overbought conditions in the market. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to the market. This EA trades both long and short positions at the same time. The trader should know when to activate and deactivate the EA. Do no trade this EA during major news events. General Advice Use EURUSD M1. Use leverage 1:400 or higher. Use an ECN broker. Use 0.01 lots per 1000 EURUSD. For every 1000 EURUSD extra, 0.01 lots
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41413 2018.05.02 02:17 
 

So far not a good experience trying to communicate and ask for help from the developer, have sent questions but no response so far!!

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