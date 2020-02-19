RoyalThrone

✅ The trading robot uses a unique system for determining critical price levels. In these areas, the adviser determines the most likely price movement and begins its work.





✅ An advanced system of profit and loss control allows the amount of profit to prevail over the amount of loss.





✅ Each advisor order has a stop loss.





✅ Hazardous trading methods are not used.

🔎 The default settings are suitable for (5M timeframe): EURGBP, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. No additional set files are required for these trading instruments.

✅ For long-term stable operation, the use of VPS is recommended.





Settings: