RoyalThrone
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 19 February 2020
- Activations: 20
✅The trading robot uses a unique system for determining critical price levels. In these areas, the adviser determines the most likely price movement and begins its work.
✅An advanced system of profit and loss control allows the amount of profit to prevail over the amount of loss.
✅Each advisor order has a stop loss.
✅Hazardous trading methods are not used.
🔎The default settings are suitable for (5M timeframe): EURGBP, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. No additional set files are required for these trading instruments.
✅For long-term stable operation, the use of VPS is recommended.
Settings:
- Sensitivity strategy - Sensitivity strategy. The higher - the more accurate the entrance to the market;
- MaxRisk - risk level for calculating the trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Maximum number of orders - The maximum number of orders in the market;
- Zone height (percent) - The coefficient for calculating the upper / lower thresholds of the critical level;
- Zone Calculation Depth - The number of bars for calculating critical levels;
- Inner border (points) - Indent from levels inside the channel
- Show zones - Show zones on the chart;
- The trend UP - the color of the Buy-zone;
- The trend DW - color of the Sell-zone;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Trailing Stop - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing step - Trailing stop step;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Use trading time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - the hour of commencement of trading;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Comment to order - Comment on orders;
- Slippage - level of slippage;
- Max Spread - maximum spread;
- Magic Number - The magic number.