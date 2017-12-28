Tarantula

4.2

Tarantula is a trend Expert Advisor that looks for entry points based on the standard Moving Average indicator. It works with two timeframes selected in the settings. The EA looks for the points of trend change and opens an order when the signal matches on different timeframes. All orders are protected by stop loss. However almost all orders are closed by the EA on a signal change.


Parameters

  • SL - stop loss.
  • TP - take profit.
  • OnWork_1 - enable/disable searching for signals on the first timeframe (TimeFrame_1).
  • TimeFrame_1 - timeframe 1. For successful operation, the timeframe should be less than H30. Recommended - M5 or M15.
  • TimeSignal_1 - signal validity period (in bars of the selected TimeFrame_1).
  • FastAverage_1 - fast Moving Average period.
  • SlowAverage_1 - slow Moving Average period.
  • OnWork_2 - enable/disable searching for signals on the second timeframe (TimeFrame_2).
  • TimeFrame_2 - timeframe 2. For successful operation, the timeframe should exceed the first one. Recommended - M30 or H1.
  • TimeSignal_2 - signal validity period (in bars of the selected TimeFrame_2).
  • FastAverage_2 - fast Moving Average period.
  • SlowAverage_2 - slow Moving Average period.
  • TNO - time interval (in bars of the selected timeframe) for opening a new order. The smaller the parameter value (or equal to 0), the more often the orders are opened.
  • Magic - magic number.
  • Comment - order comment.
Reviews 7
Claudios
270
Claudios 2018.01.19 15:52 
 

Exper fantastico e geniale

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:46 
 

Good job.

zhijiang zhang
316
zhijiang zhang 2018.02.21 02:36 
 

旧版本更好

Recommended products
Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Big Trend Catcher MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
4 (1)
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working time
FREE
Magics Scanner Flip addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
This addon will pick up opened orders of experts by magic number and transfer to EA`s HOLDER inverted. If your trading bot opens a Buy order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Sell order. If your trading bot opens a Sell order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Buy order. Then EA`s HOLDER works with the orders opened by it according to your settings: - Copy, do not copy exit. - Change the stops to your own. SL TP. Original or Real or leave the original. - Set trailing, there are two of them. This can work
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.7 (44)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
VaniganMT4
Nissar Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
### **Vanigan MT4  Core Trading Strategy Sideways Market Detection Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades) Entry Signals RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers: RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 ) Risk & Money Management Lot Size Calculation Fixed Lots : LotSize if UseMM = false Mo
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Scalper Mars
Igor Bulgakov
3 (5)
Experts
Scalper Mars EA uses intraday scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor uses standard indicators MACD, RSI, EMA in its trading, does not use martingale and an order grid. A stop order is placed near local extrema, if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is influenced by news releases. Requirements Recommended for work on the M1 timeframe. It can be traded on any currency pairs, when calculating resu
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Eurusd EmaSma Reversal Breakout Strategy Mt4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
EURUSD EMA–SMA Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on EURUSD using a simple trend + position filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent structure. The EA was backtested on **EURUSD on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: EURUSD_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tune
FREE
VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
FREE
Auto3M Lite MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
3.8 (5)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT4 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell stop
FREE
Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3 . Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Wave_depth - Set the wave size. Wave_deviation  -   Set wide of the wave. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take
FREE
Bands Plus
Alexander Chertnik
4.46 (13)
Experts
Designed mainly for  USDCAD 1H market. Minimum trading account 100 $. Expert advisor operates by unique   Bands strategy and transaction algorithm. settings: minBalance - minimum account balance for trading maxSpread - maximum allowed spread for trading  maxLoss - maximum loss for stop trading lotControl - lot control and auto lot activation bandsPeriod - indicator period tradeProfit - profit for exit USEtradeRange - if true, will operate with range between trades tradeRange - range distance
FREE
SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA
Dzintars Ansons
Experts
SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA uses Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star and Hammer patterns with RSI confirmation and ATR-based money management. Stable swing trading with low drawdown and steady profit growth. Valid for Prop Firms. Strategy Recognizes Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Hammer candlestick patterns. Confirms trades with RSI trend filter . Uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit → adapts to volatility. Built-in breakeven system to protect profits. No martingale, no
FREE
ScalperGhost
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4.14 (7)
Experts
EA SCALPER GHOST PRO This is single Entry type EA. It use smart alghoritme to detect market movement. It also use Stop loss and take profit . EA will not use any dangerous system like martingale, grid, averaging etc which can cause account blown in a second Tis EA use More than one pair to reduce risk. Right now im using 13 pair at the same time PROMO SALE PRICE Only $99 For first 10 copies!!   4 copies left Next Price will be ====>> $xxxx UP RAMADHAN KAREEM PROMO ONLY $55 FOR LIFE TIME.. GRAB
FREE
SK RandomWalk Monkey EA
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
5 (1)
Experts
Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it... The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Easy to use and Simple Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Support us by open  My recommended broker. Exness Tickmill robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) . EA starts w
FREE
Project Tiptop
Joel Protusada
Experts
T I P T O P    Tiptop is a trend following Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis and algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement and closing price. Same logic with "Volatility Watcher". For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method and implement the cut-losses-and-let-the-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive p
FREE
Picidea Hunter
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
- Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
FREE
Galactic Imperium EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Experts
Galactic Imperium EA An Expert Advisor that places pending orders at a user-defined entry time each day and force-closes all positions at a specified exit time, capturing intraday range breakouts while avoiding overnight exposure. How It Works Entry Scan & Orders At your chosen hour & minute, the EA measures the high/low over a configurable look-back period. It places BuyStop and SellStop orders just beyond that range. Orders are split into multiple equal lots to minimize slippage and spread i
FREE
TestGoldSuperTrendEA
Sim Pelizzari
Experts
DEMO version of GoldSuperTrendEA the demo version only works in backtesting. TestGoldSuperTrendEA uses a strategy that combines RSI and Moving Average. High winning percentage and a high profit factor make this Expert advisor very profitable. It was developed for XAUUSD pair. Setup and tips: I recommend using a balance of $1500 and an initial lot of of 0.05 with leverage 1:100 Low timeframes are more sensitive to price swings, so it is best to use moving averages and low RSIs to identif
FREE
Toms Dollar Cost Averaging
Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor implements an RSI Mean Reversion strategy with a moving average filter for trade entries. The EA uses higher timeframe RSI conditions to detect potential buy or sell opportunities, confirmed by a lower timeframe moving average. The strategy includes risk management features like limiting the maximum number of open trades, controlling risk based on ADR, and closing trades when a predefined account profit percentage is reached. It also includes visualization tools such as a bre
FREE
Simple MA Crossover
Mohamed Amine Talbi
2.75 (4)
Experts
This expert is very simple and basic, it is based on the crossover of 2 Moving Average of the choice of the user. The indicator settings can be customized to your need and way of trading. Expert Advisor Inputs: - Fast MA : The fast moving average. Default is set to 10. - Slow MA : The slow moving average. Default is set to 20. - Lot : The trading order lot. Default has been set to 0.01 lot (micro lot). - TP : The take profit. Default has been set to 10 pips. - SL : The stop loss. Default has be
FREE
Stochastic and MA filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Stochastic and MA_filter" торгует по индикатору "Stochastic Oscillator", используя фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки.    Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
FREE
Orions Gold Explosion assistant
Umberto Boria
1 (1)
Experts
06/22/23 News! The "news filter" is integrated in the EA. Remember to insert in this url in Tools->Options->Expert Advisor You can disable this filter or use it in two way : Trade only on news No trade on news THANKS ALL! 06/21/23 News! Finally I see the light at the end of tunnel! Thanks all the contributors, now the EA has and efficient and very configurable Trailing Stop. In more It has also the extra profit function that move the Take Profit point by point. I remember you that this is fr
FREE
Gold Sniper Promax v3
Duy Linh Tran
3 (11)
Experts
Overview Gold Sniper Promax is a next-generation automated trading system driven by an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine. Unlike traditional expert advisors that rely on static indicators, this EA utilizes dynamic market analysis to adapt to changing conditions in real-time. The core philosophy of Gold Sniper Promax is Capital Preservation . It is designed for serious investors who prioritize steady growth and safety over high-risk gambling strategies. The system focuses on quality ov
FREE
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.91 (11)
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
Four MA Trade
Dmitriy Epshteyn
3.33 (3)
Experts
Советник "Four_MA_trade" входит в рынок по средним скользящим следующим образом: 1. две скользящие средние с большими периодами  определяют общий тренд 2. две скользящие средние с малыми периодами определяют локальный тренд. Если направление общего и локального тренда совпадает, то на пересечении "локальных" средних скользящих открывается ордер. Возможно инвертирование сигнала, если период быстрой скользящей в настройках выставить больше по значению, чем период медленной. Для каждой валютной пар
FREE
Greed Advisor
Vertex Investments LLC
4.62 (13)
Experts
Greed Advisor v3 is a flexible grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who want full control over a configurable order chain and understand the risks of grid and martingale trading. The idea is simple: set a daily profit target, choose the starting lot model, configure the grid levels, and let the Expert Advisor manage the basket. The robot attempts to close the active basket when the selected profit target is reached. Risk warning: this Expert Advisor uses grid/martingale
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
More from author
AlphaPrice MT5
Sergey Kruglov
3.2 (5)
Experts
AlphaPrice MT5   is a trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the Forex market and other financial markets via the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is based on a price momentum trading strategy, allowing it to effectively capture strong price movements while minimizing risks during stagnant periods. The EA uses minimal settings, making it easy to set up quickly, and completely avoids risky methods such as martingale and grid strategies. Key Features:   Momentum Trading   – The EA analyzes market mom
FREE
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
Awesomo
Sergey Kruglov
4.4 (5)
Experts
Awesomo is a fully automated scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Each order is always accompanied by a stop loss. The EA allows trading a fixed lot. Also, the trading robot features automatic lot calculation based on the preset risk per trade. I recommend that you use an ECN with low spread and fast execution. Advantages Stop loss is always applied; Smart profit fixing step algorithm; Fixed and auto lots; No indicators; No hedging; No gri
AlphaPrice MT4
Sergey Kruglov
3 (2)
Experts
AlphaPrice MT4   is a trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the Forex market and other financial markets via the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is based on a price momentum trading strategy, allowing it to effectively capture strong price movements while minimizing risks during stagnant periods. The EA uses minimal settings, making it easy to set up quickly, and completely avoids risky methods such as martingale and grid strategies. Key Features:   Momentum Trading   – The EA analyzes market mom
FREE
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
The " CatchTheWave EASY " adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave EASY " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectiv
FREE
NeoFx Start MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
NeoFx MT4 – Intelligent Grid Trading System The   NeoFx MT4   Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient trading on highly liquid currency pairs. Initially optimized for   GBP/USD , it also delivers stable results on other popular pairs such as   EUR/USD ,   USD/CHF , and similar. NeoFx Start   employs a unique strategy where each trade is automatically split into three smaller sub-trades. This means that whenever the EA opens a position, it immediately divides it in
FREE
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilities
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
LoLFx
Sergey Kruglov
3 (1)
Experts
LoLFx is a scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Fully automated. Designed for trading EURUSD, a low spread broker is preferred. The EA independently detects support and resistance lines and places pending orders. When the market changes it removes old pending orders and places new ones. Just in case, orders are placed with preset stops to avoid significant losses in emergency situations, for example in case of Internet disconnection. Virtua
Panda EA
Sergey Kruglov
5 (1)
Experts
The Panda EA trading system is based on the analysis of price action, and it monitors the trend reversals. The operation principle is similar to trailing stop, with the exception that this system helps in finding the entry points, plus additional filters. Parameters Level: Level of the price channel (in points), for the analysis. The_number_of_levels: The number of levels. StopLoss: Stop loss. TakeProfit: Take Profit. TrailingStop: Trailing stop, works based on the order opening price, set 0 to
Dolphin EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Dolphin EA is a grid Expert Advisor. It opens a grid of orders located at a specified level from each other. An order direction is defined by the built-in filters. No stop loss is used. All orders are closed by take profit. The EA works on any timeframe. Parameters Filtr - number of points from the average for opening orders (for example, 200). 0 - disabled. AutoTakeProfit - enable take profit auto detection. Take profit should not be less than the TakeProfit parameter. TakeProfit - take profit
Still
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
"Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
Polar Bear
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Polar Bear  – полностью автоматизированный советник с использованием сеточного алгоритма. Стратегия советника основана на анализе действия цены. Не использует индикаторы или дополнительные фильтры.  Рекомендованный период - "H1". Рекомендованная валютная пара "EURUSD". Параметры onStoploss - устанавливает стоплосс (уровень определяет автоматически); onTakeProfit -  устанавливает тейкпрофит (уровень определяет автоматически); StopsOff -  удаляет стопы если в сетке открыты более двух ордеров; Leve
Brown Bear EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Brown Bear EA  - это простая автоматическая торговая система торгует по тренду после отталкивания от важных ценовых уровней.  Советник использует сеточную систему, а так же мартингейл и разработан под пару EURUSD. Советник не привязан к таймфрейму. Параметры: AutoStops = 1 - Включить автоматическое определение StopLoss и TakeProfit. StopLoss= 0  - Стоплосс TakeProfit = 0 -Тейкпрофит. TakeProfitAverage = 300 - Общий тейкпрофит для сетки ордеров, количество пунктов от линии усреднения. LotRisk = 0
Trend And Grid
Sergey Kruglov
1 (1)
Experts
Сеточный советник является полностью автоматизированной торговой системой. Советник ищет сигналы изменения тренда и входит в рынок с правильным ордером. Для достижения определённой прибыли, а так же предотвращения убытков используется сетка ордеров. Для простоты использования советник имеет наименьшее количество настроек. Советник работает на любом таймфрейме.  Советник разрабатывался под пару EURUSD, но также успешно работает и на других валютных парах. Параметры: OnGrid - разрешить задействов
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
GridGenius
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridGenius is an Expert Advisor for Forex trading, which is based on the use of a grid of orders. It is designed to automate trading and helps traders manage their positions without the need for constant monitoring of the market. The GridGenius Expert Advisor does not use indicators to make decisions about entering the market or closing positions. He relies on his internal logic and the parameters set by the trader to make trading decisions. It is also worth noting that grid order trading can be
CatchTheWave EA
Sergey Kruglov
5 (1)
Experts
The CatchTheWave Expert Advisor for Forex is a software designed to automate trading on the foreign exchange market in real time. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. Thus, he can apply the most advanced technical indicators and market analysis based on previously made transactions. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various
NeoFx MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
NeoFx MT4 — Intelligent Grid Trading System NeoFx MT4 Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient operation on highly liquid currency pairs. While originally optimized for GBP/USD specific dynamics, it demonstrates consistent performance on other major pairs including EUR/USD, USD/CHF and similar instruments. Key Features: Automatic Key Level Detection - Support/resistance and market extreme analysis Smart Averaging - Grid order system with sophisticated ris
Fusion MA MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Fusion MA MT4 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management Fusion MA MT4   is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies. Fusion MA MT4 - Minimal Configuration Required Optimal settings
TrendPeakScanner
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
TrendPeakExpert   - does not use martingale or grid, only fixed stop loss and take profit.   TrendPeakExpert   - uses a window of a specified number of bars, looks for peaks and troughs and builds trend lines. On breakout or bounce, it opens positions in the right direction. This expert advisor uses four strategies based on trend lines. This expert advisor is developed and configured for the EURUSD pair. Optimal parameters are set by default. Key features: Does not use martingale or order grid,
Awesomo MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Awesomo - это инновационный полностью автоматизированный скальперский советник, который работает по стратегии прорыва линий поддержки и сопротивления. С помощью этого советника можно торговать с фиксированным лотом или настроить автоматический расчет значения лота в зависимости от заданного уровня риска. Стоит отметить, что Awesomo использует стоп-лосс для каждого ордера и алгоритм ступенчатой фиксации прибыли. Его алгоритм не использует никаких индикаторов, хеджирование, сетку, мартингейл и арб
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Fusion MA MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Fusion MA MT5 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management Fusion MA MT5   is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies. Fusion MA MT5 - Minimal Configuration Required Optimal settings
Filter:
vve2003
187
vve2003 2023.03.07 20:54 
 

Нет результатов

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:46 
 

Good job.

Tiberio_
205
Tiberio_ 2018.12.23 14:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ugo Serguier
430
Ugo Serguier 2018.10.09 19:33 
 

Bonjour.

Comment on modifie la taille des lots? merci

zhijiang zhang
316
zhijiang zhang 2018.02.21 02:36 
 

旧版本更好

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.01.20 17:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Claudios
270
Claudios 2018.01.19 15:52 
 

Exper fantastico e geniale

Reply to review