Tarantula
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 28 May 2023
Tarantula is a trend Expert Advisor that looks for entry points based on the standard Moving Average indicator. It works with two timeframes selected in the settings. The EA looks for the points of trend change and opens an order when the signal matches on different timeframes. All orders are protected by stop loss. However almost all orders are closed by the EA on a signal change.
Parameters
- SL - stop loss.
- TP - take profit.
- OnWork_1 - enable/disable searching for signals on the first timeframe (TimeFrame_1).
- TimeFrame_1 - timeframe 1. For successful operation, the timeframe should be less than H30. Recommended - M5 or M15.
- TimeSignal_1 - signal validity period (in bars of the selected TimeFrame_1).
- FastAverage_1 - fast Moving Average period.
- SlowAverage_1 - slow Moving Average period.
- OnWork_2 - enable/disable searching for signals on the second timeframe (TimeFrame_2).
- TimeFrame_2 - timeframe 2. For successful operation, the timeframe should exceed the first one. Recommended - M30 or H1.
- TimeSignal_2 - signal validity period (in bars of the selected TimeFrame_2).
- FastAverage_2 - fast Moving Average period.
- SlowAverage_2 - slow Moving Average period.
- TNO - time interval (in bars of the selected timeframe) for opening a new order. The smaller the parameter value (or equal to 0), the more often the orders are opened.
- Magic - magic number.
- Comment - order comment.
Exper fantastico e geniale