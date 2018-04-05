Draconis Expert

  • Draconis Expert
  • Working best with GOLD - M30
  • Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)

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This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.

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Indicators and Concepts

  1. Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE):

    • QQE is an advanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that includes a volatility filter. It consists of a fast and a slow line, which help in identifying trends and potential reversals. The QQE indicator smooths out the price action and provides more reliable signals by reducing market noise.

  2. Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch):

    • The Stochastic Oscillator measures the closing price relative to the high-low range over a specific period. It ranges from 0 to 100, with readings above 80 indicating overbought conditions and below 20 indicating oversold conditions. It's used to identify potential reversal points and market momentum.

  3. Relative Strength Index (RSI):

    • RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It ranges from 0 to 100, with readings above 70 indicating overbought conditions and below 30 indicating oversold conditions. RSI helps identify potential overbought/oversold conditions and trend strength.

  4. Hull Moving Average (HMA):

    • HMA is a smoother and faster-moving average that reduces lag compared to traditional moving averages. It's designed to capture market trends more accurately, providing clearer signals for entering and exiting trades.

  5. Average Directional Index (ADX):

    • ADX measures the strength of a trend. A high ADX value indicates a strong trend, while a low value suggests a weak or range-bound market. ADX is often used in conjunction with other indicators to confirm trend strength.

Trade Style: STOP Order

  1. STOP Order:

    • A STOP order is an order to buy or sell a security once its price reaches a specified level. This strategy is used to enter a trade at a predetermined price point, often in anticipation of a breakout or continuation of a trend.

  2. Stop Loss (SL) by ATR:

    • The stop-loss level is set using the Average True Range (ATR) to account for market volatility. This approach adjusts the SL based on the recent price range, helping to manage risk by setting a stop at a reasonable distance from the entry point.

  3. Take Profit (TP) by Percentage:

    • The take profit level is set as a fixed percentage of the entry price. This method provides a clear profit target and helps manage expectations for the trade's potential return.

  4. Trailing Stop by Heiken Ashi:

    • Heiken Ashi candles are used to smooth price action and identify trends. A trailing stop based on Heiken Ashi helps lock in profits by adjusting the stop loss as the market moves favorably, following the trend's direction.

  5. Move to Break Even (MOVE2BE) by Parabolic SAR:

    • The Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) is used to set the point at which the stop-loss level moves to break even. As the trade progresses in the trader's favor, the Parabolic SAR provides a dynamic trailing stop, protecting profits and ensuring the trade does not result in a loss.






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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Elarion Expert Working best with GOLD - M30 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed of price movements and potential reversals.
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