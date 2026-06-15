Long Short Pro

Long & Short Indicator - Pro Version: Unlock Unlimited Market Analysis Potential! 📈🚀

🌟 No Restrictions for Any Asset
The Pro version of the Long & Short Indicator offers complete freedom to use it on any financial asset. No more limits - apply the same indicator to all your favorite assets!

🔓 No Restrictions
Enjoy all the features of the indicator with no limitations. The Pro version provides a full, unrestricted experience, allowing you to maximize every market opportunity.

💡 Pro Version Features

  • Unlimited Access: Use the indicator on all financial assets and explore its full potential.
  • Advanced Precision: Benefit from detailed analysis and clear signals to make informed and safe decisions.
  • Total Flexibility: Adjust the indicator to your specific trading needs, regardless of the asset or strategy.

🔔 Receive Alerts for Key Opportunities
Enable alerts to closely monitor important levels and stay ahead of market opportunities.

Buffer Parameters for EA Construction

For constructing Expert Advisors (EAs), use the following buffers:

  • Buffer Symbol 1st = 0
  • Buffer Symbol 2nd = 2

Why Choose the Pro Version?

🔹 Total Freedom: Apply the indicator to any asset without restrictions. 🔹 Complete Experience: Access all features and detailed analysis. 🔹 Comprehensive Analysis: Ideal for traders looking to maximize their potential across various markets.

🌟 Get the Pro Version Now! 🌟
Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your market analysis with the Pro version of the Long & Short Indicator. Unlock all features with no limitations and take your trading to the next level: Buy the Pro Version

Elevate your market analysis to the next level!


Recommended products
LBR Oscillator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
LBR Oscillator – 3/10 Oscillator The LBR Oscillator is an enhanced version of the classic 3/10 Oscillator, widely used and popularized by professional trader Linda Raschke. This indicator was developed following the original standard configuration used by Linda Raschke, with 3- and 10-period moving averages and a 16-period signal line, focused on reading momentum and changes in market rhythm. Conceptual Basis – How Linda Raschke Uses the 3/10 Oscillator Linda Raschke uses the 3/10 Oscillator as
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Welcome to HiperCube VIX Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500 Definition  HiperCube VIX  known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is   a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress . It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 inde
FREE
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
Big Price Display
dano699
Indicators
Big Price Display Big Price Display is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that shows live bid , ask , and current price in a clean on-chart panel you can place anywhere. It reads live quotes from the chart symbol and updates in real time. Choose what to show, how it looks, and where it sits on the chart — all through simple input settings. Key Features Live current price — mid, last, bid, or ask (your choice) Bid and ask — shown separately with individual colors Spread — displayed in poi
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Nova SuperTrend Follower
Joseph Chege Githuku
Indicators
Nova SuperTrend Follower See the market clearly. Trade with precision. Follow the trend with confidence. The Nova SuperTrend Follower is a powerful, multi-layered indicator combining institutional VWAP with a fully customizable dual EMA system. It cuts through the noise to give you crystal-clear market visibility, perfect entry timing, and early reversal detection. The Core Components VWAP — The Volume Anchor Tracks institutional money flow. Unlike standard averages, VWAP filters out low-volum
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.67 (36)
Indicators
The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
MACD Pro Histogram Signal Lines
Markus Schnittker
Indicators
Ein professioneller MACD-Indikator für MetaTrader 5 mit klarer Histogramm-Darstellung und gut lesbaren Signal- und MACD-Linien. Die visuelle Aufbereitung ist an moderne Chartstandards angelehnt und eignet sich ideal für diskretionäres Trading und regelbasierte Strategien. Dieser MACD-Indikator für MetaTrader 5 stellt die klassische MACD-Logik in einer klaren, aufgeräumten und modernen Darstellung dar. Der Fokus liegt auf Lesbarkeit , klarer Farblogik und einer sauberen Trennung von Momentum und
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
IFibonacci MT5
Marco Engstermann
Indicators
Fibonacci MT5 Converted from MT4, Optimized MT5 Version. original MT4 code by Awran5. Non-Repainting Fibonacci Tool for MT5. Fibonacci indicator with a stable non-repainting swing detection engine. Support and questions via MQL5 product comments. For questions, updates, and to connect with other traders, join my official   MQL5 group ForexEAandMore Main Functions Custom Swing Detection Uses proprietary Reverse-Scan plus Peak-Climbing algorithm to find reliable swing highs and lows without repai
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
GDS Renko Mirror MT5
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Mirror MT5 Multi-Scale Renko Structure Comparison for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Mirror MT5 is a premium Renko context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders compare Renko market structure across different brick sizes and read whether movement looks clean, noisy, aligned or fragmented. The purpose of Mirror is not to generate buy or sell signals. The purpose is to help the trader understand how the same market movement appears through different Renko scales before making a manual dec
PVA Color Candle
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Several techniques use volume as an important point in the trade. Whether to indicate strength, exhaustion, pullback weakness, among others. In chief I quote Richard Wyckoff's theory, which said about the importance of looking price and volume. However, there are several possibilities to filter what is volume that should be noticed. PVRSA/PVA users use an indicator with specific colors, which assist in identifying the volume and type of movement that the price has made. Will the high volume
Double Shooting Star pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading - great for Down-trending markets. - Indicator detects rare but efficient pattern: bearish Double Shooting Star on chart: - Bearish Double Shooting Star pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - It has built-in PC and Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Su
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
WaveTrend WT
Erol Mutlu
Indicators
An oscillator that shows price changes and identifies areas of overbought and oversold. It can also show trend reversal points. WaveTrend Oscillator is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator. When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (solid line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal. Good luck.
Spread Monitor Live
Aleksandr Bezverkhikh
Utilities
Spread Monitor Live Real-time Spread Monitoring Tool for MT5 Version:   1.00 Last update:   15.06.2026 Author:   Aleksandr Bezverkhikh Description Spread Monitor Live   is a lightweight and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the current spread in real time directly on your chart. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who needs to keep a close eye on trading conditions. The indicator shows the spread in points with clear color coding, allowing you to instantly s
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Pfg Risk Meter
Komlan Prosper Kouassi
Indicators
PFG Risk Meter The PFG Risk Meter is a free companion indicator for the PropFirmGuardian EA Suite . It displays real-time daily and total drawdown as visual gauge panels on your chart, giving you instant visual feedback on your prop firm rule status. Features Live daily drawdown gauge Live total drawdown gauge Color-coded warning and danger zones Works on any symbol and timeframe Designed to run alongside the PropFirmGuardian EA Requirements This indicator is part of the PropFirmGuardian EA Suit
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
More from author
Footprint Hunter
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Footprint Hunter – Your Effort vs. Result Radar on MT4 Footprint Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders who want to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 4 It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and the actual result on each candle. ️ Why does this matter? Not all volume moves the price! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effect
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
VWAP FanMaster
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
3.5 (2)
Indicators
VWAP FanMaster: Master the Pullback Strategy with Precision! The VWAP FanMaster is the ultimate indicator for traders seeking accurate entries and efficient pullbacks . It combines the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with Fibonacci Fan lines , providing a clear map of high-interest zones in the market. Key Features Simple yet powerful : Just move the vertical lines, and the indicator automatically draws both VWAP and Fibonacci Fan lines. Smart trading strategy : Wait f
FREE
Book Data Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Utilities
Book Data Binance! Ever wanted direct access to the order book of your favorite cryptocurrency, complete with price levels, volumes, and imbalance analysis, even if your exchange doesn’t provide DOM access? With Book Data Binance, that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script was specially developed for crypto traders seeking an in-depth look at market dynamics. Main Features: Direct access to the order book of any cryptocurrency available in the script menu. Real-time data updates from
FREE
Volume Flow Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Utilities
Volume Flow Binance! Have you ever imagined accessing the times and trades of your favorite cryptocurrency, with detailed insights into volume flow and price movement analysis, even if your broker doesn’t offer complete trading history access? With Volume Flow Binance , that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script is designed for cryptocurrency traders seeking a detailed view of real-time market dynamics. Key Features: Direct access to the times and trades of any cryptocurrency listed i
FREE
Cumulative Volume Bands
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Maximize Your Trades with Accumulated Volume! The CVB Cumulative Volume Bands is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking precise insights based on accumulated volume. By using cumulative volume bands, this indicator offers clear readings of market buying and selling pressures, helping to identify reversals and strong price movements. Cumulative Volume Bands for MT5 ! Key Features: Accumulated Volume Analysis : Detect pressure points based
Swing Point Volume
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Swing Point Volume, the indicator that signals weakness and strength at the tops and bottoms. This indicador can be for used the Wyckoff Method. Information provided; - Swing on customized ticks. - Volume and points in each balance sheet. - Percentage of Displacement. - Sound alert option on top and bottom breaks. - Volume in ticks and Real Volume. - Volume HL (extreme) or (opening and closing) - Customized volume shapes.
Atr Projection
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
The ATR Projection Indicator stands out as a robust tool in technical analysis, designed to provide accurate insights into potential price movement limits in the financial market. Its flexible approach allows users to customize analysis metrics intuitively, adapting to the specific needs of each traded asset. Customizable Operation: By default, the ATR Projection operates considering 30% of the average of the last 100 candles. This flexibility enables users to adjust metrics according to their
Box Weis Wave
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate Your Analysis with the Weis Wave Box ! If you seek precision and clarity in your trading , the Weis Wave Box is the perfect tool. This advanced volume wave indicator provides clear visualization of the effort vs. result dynamics in the market — essential for traders focused on volume and flow reading. Key Features: Customizable Volume Waves – adjust in ticks to fit your strategy. Adjustable History – analyze specific periods with more accuracy. Real Volume vs Ticks – unders
AI Channel
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
AI Channel | MT5 Indicator with Artificial Intelligence AI Channel: The Future of Technical Analysis with Artificial Intelligence AI Channel is a powerful tool that leverages artificial intelligence for analyzing price channels in the financial market. In this section, we will explore how this revolutionary indicator can help investors and traders make more informed and strategic decisions. Let’s dive in! What is the AI Channel Indicator? The AI Channel is an indicator developed base
Didi Index Volume
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Introducing the Didi Index Volume, a technical analysis indicator developed by Brazilian trader Odir Aguiar, which stands out for its advanced and powerful approach in identifying opportunities in the financial market. Available on various platforms, the Didi Index Volume has become an essential tool for traders seeking precise insights and valuable information for their trading strategies. The indicator combines the renowned Didi Index, created by Odir Aguiar, with intelligent use of trading v
TimeChannel
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
The "Timechannel" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed specifically for traders who want to gain deeper and more accurate insights into price movements across multiple timeframes (multi-timeframe). This indicator is an essential addition to the toolbox of any serious trader seeking to make informed and data-driven trading decisions. Key Features: Advanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Timechannel allows traders to analyze price movements on different timeframes simultaneously. This is cr
Master OBV
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
MasterOBV: Master Market Trends with Precision! The MasterOBV is a technical analysis indicator that combines volume , positive correlation , and a Moving Average (MA) to refine trend identification in financial markets. Key Features: Smart Volume: Analyzes trading volume to identify significant changes in trend strength. Positive Correlation: Incorporates correlated assets for a broader and more accurate view, reinforcing the potential for price displacement based on pair volume.
VolaMetrics VSA
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
VolaMetrics VSA | A Powerful Ally in Technical Analysis The VolaMetrics VSA is a technical analysis indicator that combines the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology with detailed analysis of trading volume . Designed to identify and track significant price movements , VolaMetrics VSA uses the interaction between volume and price spread to provide valuable insights that can aid in trading decisions. Fundamentals of Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) is a respected
SwingVolumePro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Overview The SwingVolumePro is an advanced and versatile indicator, designed to be applied to a wide range of financial assets and support different trading styles. Developed based on rigorous volume and price analysis, it offers clear and precise signals that allow traders of all levels to make informed decisions based on high-quality data.      SwingVolumePro.PDF Key Features Versatility: SwingVolumePro can be applied to various assets, including stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, an
CVD SmoothFlow Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Unlimited Volume Analysis for Any Asset! CVD SmoothFlow Pro is the ultimate solution for traders seeking precise and unlimited volume analysis. Utilizing Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) with advanced noise filtering, the Pro Version provides the flexibility and precision needed to trade any financial asset. What does CVD SmoothFlow Pro offer? Clear Analysis : Filters out noise and highlights significant volume movements across any financial asset. ️ Precise Calculation
Imbalance DOM Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
Indicators
Imbalance DOM Pro: Enhance Your Trades with the Book Imbalance DO YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THE ORDER BOOK ON MT5? WANT TO TAKE YOUR TRADING TO THE NEXT LEVEL? If you're a trader who relies on order flow for decision-making, Imbalance DOM Pro can transform your analysis. Designed specifically for scalpers and short-term traders, it identifies imbalances in the order book, uncovering valuable opportunities for quick and precise trades. Seize Opportunities in Small Price Movements Imbalance DOM
Cumulative Vol Bands
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Maximize Your Trades with Accumulated Volume! The CVB Cumulative Volume Bands is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking precise insights based on accumulated volume. By using cumulative volume bands, this indicator offers clear readings of market buying and selling pressures, helping to identify reversals and strong price movements. Key Features: Accumulated Volume Analysis : Detect pressure points based on volume. Clear Entry/Exit Signa
ZigWave Oscillator
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
ZigWave Oscillator: Enhance Your Trades with Oscillators and ZigZag! The ZigWave Oscillator is the perfect tool for traders seeking precision and clarity in financial market analysis. This indicator combines the strength of oscillators with the visual simplicity of ZigZag, helping you identify the best buying and selling opportunities quickly and efficiently. Why Choose the ZigWave Oscillator? Precise Oscillator Analysis : Integrate RSI, Williams %R, or CCI to capture key market moveme
Times and Sales Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Times and Sales Pro: Enhance Your Trading with Trade Flow Imbalance Opportunities in Small Price Movements Times and Sales Pro is an essential tool for analysts operating with order flow from Times and Trades . Perfect for scalpers, it was designed for those who seek to capitalize on small price fluctuations with high precision. With advanced calculations, the indicator identifies imbalances in trades, providing valuable signals for quick entries and exits. IMPORTANT: Availability of
Mini Indice Composition
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Mini Índice Composition: A Revolução na Análise do Mini Índice! O Mini Índice Composition é um indicador inovador que monitora em tempo real as principais ações que compõem o mini índice, trazendo uma visão quantitativa poderosa sobre o fluxo de ordens do mercado! Como Funciona? Diferente de outros indicadores que utilizam apenas dados históricos, o Mini Índice Composition faz uma leitura ao vivo das ordens que entram e saem das ações, pesando o impacto direto no mini índice. Com
Tape Hunter
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Tape Hunter – Your Effort vs Result Radar on MT5 Tape Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders wanting to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 5. It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and actual results in each candle. ️ Why does it matter? Not all volume leads to movement! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effectively moving th
Radar DI
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Radar DI – Indicador de Taxa de Juros para Mini Índice e Mini Dólar com Exportação CSV e Integração IA Radar DI é um indicador especializado que transforma as variações da taxa de juros DI (Depósitos Interfinanceiros) em sinais operacionais estratégicos para os ativos mini índice (WIN) e mini dólar (WDO) . NOVA FUNCIONALIDADE: Exportação CSV + Integração com IA Agora o Radar DI permite exportar todos os dados em formato CSV , incluindo: Variações dos DIs Variação do Mini Índice (WIN)
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Libraries
LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5 Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks. "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment. Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quali
Cvd Divergence
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation. The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals. What t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review