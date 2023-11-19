Atr Projection

The ATR Projection Indicator stands out as a robust tool in technical analysis, designed to provide accurate insights into potential price movement limits in the financial market. Its flexible approach allows users to customize analysis metrics intuitively, adapting to the specific needs of each traded asset.

Customizable Operation:

By default, the ATR Projection operates considering 30% of the average of the last 100 candles. This flexibility enables users to adjust metrics according to their preferences and the unique characteristics of each asset, providing a more personalized analysis.

Logic Behind the Choice of 30% and 100 Candles:

The careful choice of percentage and the number of candles aims to capture relevant movements from the recent past, offering a more precise projection. This strategic approach highlights areas where the price has a significant probability of moving, offering a more informed view to traders.

Advantages of ATR Projection:

1. Customizable Technical Accuracy: Users have the freedom to customize metrics, adapting them to the specific conditions of each traded asset.

2. Focus on High Probability: By concentrating on only 30% of the average of the last 100 candles, the ATR Projection directs attention to movements with a high probability of occurrence, optimizing informed decision-making.

3. Adaptation to Traded Assets: The indicator's flexibility allows adjustment to different assets, providing an analysis tailored to the individual characteristics of each financial instrument.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that the ATR Projection is friendly for the creation of trading robots, using buffers 1 and 0, facilitating the incorporation of this indicator into automated strategies. This feature adds a practical and efficient dimension to the use of the indicator in algorithmic trading environments. The ATR Projection Indicator, with its adaptability and ease of integration, stands out as a valuable tool for traders seeking customizable and efficient technical analyses.
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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