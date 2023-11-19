The ATR Projection Indicator stands out as a robust tool in technical analysis, designed to provide accurate insights into potential price movement limits in the financial market. Its flexible approach allows users to customize analysis metrics intuitively, adapting to the specific needs of each traded asset.



Customizable Operation:



By default, the ATR Projection operates considering 30% of the average of the last 100 candles. This flexibility enables users to adjust metrics according to their preferences and the unique characteristics of each asset, providing a more personalized analysis.



Logic Behind the Choice of 30% and 100 Candles:



The careful choice of percentage and the number of candles aims to capture relevant movements from the recent past, offering a more precise projection. This strategic approach highlights areas where the price has a significant probability of moving, offering a more informed view to traders.



Advantages of ATR Projection:



1. Customizable Technical Accuracy: Users have the freedom to customize metrics, adapting them to the specific conditions of each traded asset.



2. Focus on High Probability: By concentrating on only 30% of the average of the last 100 candles, the ATR Projection directs attention to movements with a high probability of occurrence, optimizing informed decision-making.



3. Adaptation to Traded Assets: The indicator's flexibility allows adjustment to different assets, providing an analysis tailored to the individual characteristics of each financial instrument.



Furthermore, it's worth noting that the ATR Projection is friendly for the creation of trading robots, using buffers 1 and 0, facilitating the incorporation of this indicator into automated strategies. This feature adds a practical and efficient dimension to the use of the indicator in algorithmic trading environments. The ATR Projection Indicator, with its adaptability and ease of integration, stands out as a valuable tool for traders seeking customizable and efficient technical analyses.

