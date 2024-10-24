Times and Sales Pro
- Indicators
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho🚀 **Exploring the fascinating paths of the financial markets**, I am passionate about both the art of trading and the science of programming. My journey began with a curiosity to understand market movements, evolving into the development of sharp skills to identify and seize profitable
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 24 October 2024
- Activations: 5
Times and Sales Pro: Enhance Your Trading with Trade Flow Imbalance 📊🚀
🔎 Opportunities in Small Price Movements
Times and Sales Pro is an essential tool for analysts operating with order flow from Times and Trades. Perfect for scalpers, it was designed for those who seek to capitalize on small price fluctuations with high precision. With advanced calculations, the indicator identifies imbalances in trades, providing valuable signals for quick entries and exits.
💡 IMPORTANT: Availability of Times and Trades on MT5
Before using Times and Sales Pro, make sure your broker provides access to the Times and Trades on MT5. The indicator relies on this data to generate precise real-time calculations, as MT5 does not store a historical record of trades. Therefore, the indicator works only in real-time, offering immediate insights into the executed trades in the market.
🚀 Benefits of Times and Sales Pro
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Advanced Trade Flow Analysis with Clear Colors
Times and Sales Pro simplifies the visualization of trade imbalances with specific color codes:
- Green: Represents buy orders.
- Red: Represents sell orders.
- Gold: Indicates the imbalance between buy and sell orders.
These colors allow for quick and clear reading of the trade flow, ideal for short-term operations, especially scalping.
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Real-Time Buy and Sell Signals
Get clear and fast signals directly on your chart, allowing for swift reactions to changes in trade flow in real-time.
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Ideal for Trade Flow Traders
If you trade based on executed order flow, this is the perfect indicator to maximize your efficiency. It provides a clear view of the imbalance between buy and sell orders, enhancing your decision-making with precision.
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Compatible with Powerful Expert Advisors
Times and Sales Pro provides buffers for integration with EAs (Expert Advisors). Set up the buffers to build a robust expert:
- Buffer 0: Buy Signal
- Buffer 1: Sell Signal
- Buffer 2: Imbalance (Gold)
These features allow you to automate strategies based on trade flow imbalance and optimize your operations.
- Easy to Use and Configure
With its intuitive interface and precise trade flow analysis, Times and Sales Pro simplifies your operations, providing detailed real-time insights without complications.
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