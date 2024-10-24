Times and Sales Pro: Enhance Your Trading with Trade Flow Imbalance 📊🚀

🔎 Opportunities in Small Price Movements

Times and Sales Pro is an essential tool for analysts operating with order flow from Times and Trades. Perfect for scalpers, it was designed for those who seek to capitalize on small price fluctuations with high precision. With advanced calculations, the indicator identifies imbalances in trades, providing valuable signals for quick entries and exits.

💡 IMPORTANT: Availability of Times and Trades on MT5

Before using Times and Sales Pro, make sure your broker provides access to the Times and Trades on MT5. The indicator relies on this data to generate precise real-time calculations, as MT5 does not store a historical record of trades. Therefore, the indicator works only in real-time, offering immediate insights into the executed trades in the market.

🚀 Benefits of Times and Sales Pro

Advanced Trade Flow Analysis with Clear Colors

Times and Sales Pro simplifies the visualization of trade imbalances with specific color codes: Green: Represents buy orders.

Represents buy orders. Red: Represents sell orders.

Represents sell orders. Gold: Indicates the imbalance between buy and sell orders.

These colors allow for quick and clear reading of the trade flow, ideal for short-term operations, especially scalping.

Real-Time Buy and Sell Signals

Get clear and fast signals directly on your chart, allowing for swift reactions to changes in trade flow in real-time. Ideal for Trade Flow Traders

If you trade based on executed order flow, this is the perfect indicator to maximize your efficiency. It provides a clear view of the imbalance between buy and sell orders, enhancing your decision-making with precision. Compatible with Powerful Expert Advisors

Times and Sales Pro provides buffers for integration with EAs (Expert Advisors). Set up the buffers to build a robust expert: Buffer 0: Buy Signal

Buy Signal Buffer 1: Sell Signal

Sell Signal Buffer 2: Imbalance (Gold)

These features allow you to automate strategies based on trade flow imbalance and optimize your operations.