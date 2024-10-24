Times and Sales Pro

Times and Sales Pro: Enhance Your Trading with Trade Flow Imbalance 📊🚀

🔎 Opportunities in Small Price Movements
Times and Sales Pro is an essential tool for analysts operating with order flow from Times and Trades. Perfect for scalpers, it was designed for those who seek to capitalize on small price fluctuations with high precision. With advanced calculations, the indicator identifies imbalances in trades, providing valuable signals for quick entries and exits.

💡 IMPORTANT: Availability of Times and Trades on MT5
Before using Times and Sales Pro, make sure your broker provides access to the Times and Trades on MT5. The indicator relies on this data to generate precise real-time calculations, as MT5 does not store a historical record of trades. Therefore, the indicator works only in real-time, offering immediate insights into the executed trades in the market.

🚀 Benefits of Times and Sales Pro

  1. Advanced Trade Flow Analysis with Clear Colors
    Times and Sales Pro simplifies the visualization of trade imbalances with specific color codes:

    • Green: Represents buy orders.
    • Red: Represents sell orders.
    • Gold: Indicates the imbalance between buy and sell orders.

These colors allow for quick and clear reading of the trade flow, ideal for short-term operations, especially scalping.

  1. Real-Time Buy and Sell Signals
    Get clear and fast signals directly on your chart, allowing for swift reactions to changes in trade flow in real-time.

  2. Ideal for Trade Flow Traders
    If you trade based on executed order flow, this is the perfect indicator to maximize your efficiency. It provides a clear view of the imbalance between buy and sell orders, enhancing your decision-making with precision.

  3. Compatible with Powerful Expert Advisors
    Times and Sales Pro provides buffers for integration with EAs (Expert Advisors). Set up the buffers to build a robust expert:

    • Buffer 0: Buy Signal
    • Buffer 1: Sell Signal
    • Buffer 2: Imbalance (Gold)

These features allow you to automate strategies based on trade flow imbalance and optimize your operations.

  1. Easy to Use and Configure
    With its intuitive interface and precise trade flow analysis, Times and Sales Pro simplifies your operations, providing detailed real-time insights without complications.

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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Liquidation Heatmap Levels Trend MT5
Matteo Ambrogi
Indicators
Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Footprint Hunter – Your Effort vs. Result Radar on MT4 Footprint Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders who want to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 4 It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and the actual result on each candle. ️ Why does this matter? Not all volume moves the price! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effect
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
VWAP FanMaster
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Book Data Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Volume Flow Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Swing Point Volume
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Atr Projection
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Radar DI – Indicador de Taxa de Juros para Mini Índice e Mini Dólar com Exportação CSV e Integração IA Radar DI é um indicador especializado que transforma as variações da taxa de juros DI (Depósitos Interfinanceiros) em sinais operacionais estratégicos para os ativos mini índice (WIN) e mini dólar (WDO) . NOVA FUNCIONALIDADE: Exportação CSV + Integração com IA Agora o Radar DI permite exportar todos os dados em formato CSV , incluindo: Variações dos DIs Variação do Mini Índice (WIN)
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5 Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks. "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment. Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quali
Cvd Divergence
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation. The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals. What t
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epadilha 2024.10.31 14:46 
 

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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Reply from developer Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho 2024.10.31 15:01
Obrigado!🙏
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