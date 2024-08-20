Master OBV
- Indicators
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho🚀 **Exploring the fascinating paths of the financial markets**, I am passionate about both the art of trading and the science of programming. My journey began with a curiosity to understand market movements, evolving into the development of sharp skills to identify and seize profitable
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 20 August 2024
- Activations: 5
🚀 MasterOBV: Master Market Trends with Precision!
The MasterOBV is a technical analysis indicator that combines volume, positive correlation, and a Moving Average (MA) to refine trend identification in financial markets.
🔍 Key Features:
- 📊 Smart Volume: Analyzes trading volume to identify significant changes in trend strength.
- 🔗 Positive Correlation: Incorporates correlated assets for a broader and more accurate view, reinforcing the potential for price displacement based on pair volume.
- 📈 Visual Channels: Utilize visual channels to assess the potential for trend continuation and reversal with clarity and precision, offering an intuitive visual analysis.
- 📉 Smoothed Moving Average: The MA smooths out price fluctuations, making it easier to identify the underlying trend direction.
🎯 Why Choose MasterOBV?
- ✅ Decision Confidence: Integrates multiple factors so you can make entry and exit decisions with confidence.
- 🌐 Comprehensive Analysis: Considers not just price, but also volume, asset correlation, and visual channels, offering a complete market view.
- 🚀 Price Displacement Potential: The use of correlated pairs moving in the same direction strengthens price displacement opportunities, maximizing the impact of your trades.
🔗 Access the unlimited version here