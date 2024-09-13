SwingVolumePro

🎯 Overview

The SwingVolumePro is an advanced and versatile indicator, designed to be applied to a wide range of financial assets and support different trading styles. Developed based on rigorous volume and price analysis, it offers clear and precise signals that allow traders of all levels to make informed decisions based on high-quality data.


     SwingVolumePro.PDF


🔑 Key Features

  • 🌍 Versatility: SwingVolumePro can be applied to various assets, including stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and more. It is suitable for different trading strategies, from scalping to long-term positions.

  • 🎯 Accurate and Reliable Signals: Focused on providing highly accurate signals, SwingVolumePro uses sophisticated techniques to identify price absorption patterns and market aggressions. These signals are presented clearly, facilitating quick and effective decision-making.

  • 📊 Advanced Volume and Price Analysis: The indicator employs detailed analysis of the interaction between volume and price to detect situations where there is a discrepancy between effort and result, signaling potential market movements.

  • 🧩 Ease of Interpretation: With an intuitive and user-friendly interface, SwingVolumePro generates signals that are easily understood, even by less experienced traders. The use of arrows to indicate the effort-result relationship makes reading the information even more straightforward.

🤖 EA (Expert Advisors) Compatibility

SwingVolumePro is designed with technical support for building Expert Advisors (EAs), facilitating the automation of trading strategies. It provides the following buffers that can be used in EAs:

  1. Buffer 0: UpArrow 📈
  2. Buffer 1: DownArrow 📉
  3. Buffer 2: UpLine ⬆️
  4. Buffer 3: DownLine ⬇️
  5. Buffer 4: TotalVolume 🔄
  6. Buffer 5: DeltaVolume ➕➖
  7. Buffer 6: VSAVolume 📊

🔍 How It Works

  • ⏱️ Continuous Monitoring: SwingVolumePro performs dynamic real-time market analysis, identifying volume and price patterns that indicate potential changes in asset behavior.

  • 💡 Signal Generation: Based on precise analysis of price absorption and market aggressions, the indicator emits signals that are easy to interpret and can be applied to a variety of trading strategies.

  • 🧠 Contextual Analysis: In addition to providing signals, SwingVolumePro offers a contextual view of the market, helping the trader understand the conditions under which the signals are generated, optimizing decision-making.

🏆 Benefits for Traders

  • 🗝️ Clarity and Precision: SwingVolumePro is designed to simplify market analysis, generating signals that are straightforward and easy to understand.

  • 🌐 Universal Applicability: Regardless of the asset being traded, SwingVolumePro is an effective tool that adapts to the specifics of different markets.

  • 🔄 Support for Multiple Strategies: The indicator is flexible enough to be integrated into various trading strategies, from short-term to long-term.

🚀 Conclusion

SwingVolumePro is an essential tool for traders seeking clarity, precision, and efficiency in their operations. With its ability to generate high-quality technical signals, compatibility for EA construction, and robust volume and price analysis, it becomes an indispensable ally for a variety of market scenarios. Try SwingVolumePro and see how it can enhance your trading strategies, providing in-depth analysis and reliable signals.


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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Liquidation Heatmap Levels Trend MT5
Matteo Ambrogi
Indicators
Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
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Footprint Hunter
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Footprint Hunter – Your Effort vs. Result Radar on MT4 Footprint Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders who want to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 4 It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and the actual result on each candle. ️ Why does this matter? Not all volume moves the price! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effect
Big Player Range
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BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
VWAP FanMaster
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VWAP FanMaster: Master the Pullback Strategy with Precision! The VWAP FanMaster is the ultimate indicator for traders seeking accurate entries and efficient pullbacks . It combines the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with Fibonacci Fan lines , providing a clear map of high-interest zones in the market. Key Features Simple yet powerful : Just move the vertical lines, and the indicator automatically draws both VWAP and Fibonacci Fan lines. Smart trading strategy : Wait f
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Book Data Binance
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Volume Flow Binance
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Cumulative Volume Bands
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CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Maximize Your Trades with Accumulated Volume! The CVB Cumulative Volume Bands is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking precise insights based on accumulated volume. By using cumulative volume bands, this indicator offers clear readings of market buying and selling pressures, helping to identify reversals and strong price movements. Cumulative Volume Bands for MT5 ! Key Features: Accumulated Volume Analysis : Detect pressure points based
Swing Point Volume
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Swing Point Volume, the indicator that signals weakness and strength at the tops and bottoms. This indicador can be for used the Wyckoff Method. Information provided; - Swing on customized ticks. - Volume and points in each balance sheet. - Percentage of Displacement. - Sound alert option on top and bottom breaks. - Volume in ticks and Real Volume. - Volume HL (extreme) or (opening and closing) - Customized volume shapes.
Atr Projection
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The ATR Projection Indicator stands out as a robust tool in technical analysis, designed to provide accurate insights into potential price movement limits in the financial market. Its flexible approach allows users to customize analysis metrics intuitively, adapting to the specific needs of each traded asset. Customizable Operation: By default, the ATR Projection operates considering 30% of the average of the last 100 candles. This flexibility enables users to adjust metrics according to their
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
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CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Maximize Your Trades with Accumulated Volume! The CVB Cumulative Volume Bands is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking precise insights based on accumulated volume. By using cumulative volume bands, this indicator offers clear readings of market buying and selling pressures, helping to identify reversals and strong price movements. Key Features: Accumulated Volume Analysis : Detect pressure points based on volume. Clear Entry/Exit Signa
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LSTM Library
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Cvd Divergence
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
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