Forex Relative Performance indicator

This indicator calculates the relative strength of major currencies against the US dollar.

The basic idea behind this indicator is "to buy strong currency and to sell weak currency".

This indicator allows you to quickly identify the best forex pair to trade according to your trading style (Intraday, Scalping, Swing, or Long Term)

For demo testing please use MT5 version, because MT4 does not support Multicurrency Testing

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37061