Swing Point Volume
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 13 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Swing Point Volume, the indicator that signals weakness and strength at the tops and bottoms.
This indicador can be for used the Wyckoff Method.
Information provided;
- Swing on customized ticks.
- Volume and points in each balance sheet.
- Percentage of Displacement.
- Sound alert option on top and bottom breaks.
- Volume in ticks and Real Volume.
- Volume HL (extreme) or (opening and closing)
- Customized volume shapes.