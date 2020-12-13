Swing Point Volume, the indicator that signals weakness and strength at the tops and bottoms.

This indicador can be for used the Wyckoff Method.



Information provided;

- Swing on customized ticks.

- Volume and points in each balance sheet.

- Percentage of Displacement.

- Sound alert option on top and bottom breaks.

- Volume in ticks and Real Volume.

- Volume HL (extreme) or (opening and closing)

- Customized volume shapes.



