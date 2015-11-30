Is 3 Hull Spread

3-Hull-Spread - professional cross-instrument stat.arb (Statistical Arbitrage) Indicator of the SPREAD of 3 (three) different instruments via building visual iChannel (see the equation below) that is changing its Width proportionally to the input from each instrument ("Statistical Arbitrage" based on Hull MA =HMA).

Core principle: price lines following the prices of "their" symbols after each discrepancy, constantly tending to return to the total of "synthetic" central. In other words, a system of 3 "related" instruments//pairs constantly strives to revert to their mean (so called "mean-reversion" effect).

Works on any Instrument/TF (must open Charts/TF for all instruments used)

Synchronization in place. After current bar is closed -- No re-paint / No re-draw

/ " SetIndexBuffer " available for all variables (can be used in EA)

" available for all variables (can be used in EA) Autodetect 4- and 5-digit prices

The following formulas have been used to build iChannel:

iChannel = (S1-M) + (S2-M) + (S3-M) (red and green dots)

Middle-line М = "synthetic" central (S1 + S2 + S3)/3 (yellow dotted line)

where

Price-line Symbol-1: chart where Indicator is turned on)

chart where Indicator is turned on) Price-line Symbol-2 ( reversal=true/false - for instruments with negative correlation)

( - for instruments with negative correlation) Price-line Symbol-3 (reversal=true/false - for instruments with negative correlation)

This formula allows to combine various instruments on one chart (see Fig. 1), for example:

XAUUSD ~1100

AUDUSD ~0.7

USDCAD ~1.33





Conditions for Entry/Signal:



#1. Width of iChannel started to narrow (first green dot after series of red dots)

#2. Width of iChannel > Level

#3. Price Line S1 is on one side of Middle-line М, аnd Price Lines S2 and S3 - are on the opposite side of Middle-line М -- as following:

Signal BUY Symbol-1 : S1<M S2>M S3>M -- NOTE: iChannel width (red and green dots) is changing wider or narrower

: S1<M S2>M S3>M -- NOTE: width (red and green dots) is changing wider or narrower Signal SELL Symbol-1: S1>M S2<M S3<M -- NOTE: iChannel width (red and green dots) is changing wider or narrower





Parameters

Inp_Fast_ HMA - period of Fast moving average

- period of Fast moving average Inp_Slow_HMA - period of Slow moving average

- period of Slow moving average Inp_MA_Method - parameter of Hull MA

- parameter of Hull MA Inp_MA_PriceType - parameter of Hull MA

Inp_Symbol_1 - Symbol-1 (by default GBPJPY )

- Symbol-1 (by default ) Inp_Symbol_2 - Symbol-2 (by default EURJPY )

- Symbol-2 (by default ) Inp_S2_revers - =True in case Symbol-2 has negative correlation to Symbol-1

- =True in case Symbol-2 has negative correlation to Symbol-1 Inp_Symbol_3 - Symbol-3 (by default CHFJPY )

- Symbol-3 (by default ) Inp_S3_revers - =True in case Symbol-3 has negative correlation to Symbol-1





Other Useful Information

Typical EXAMPLES of highly correlated 3-way instruments:

GOLD vs. gold-forming currency pairs AUDUSD, USDCAD and NZDUSD

GOLD vs. Crude/WTI and Brent/BRN

Stocks vs. Indices (S&P500, NASDAQ, DJIA etc.)

Soybean Meal March 2016 (ZMH16) vs Soybean Oil March 2016 (ZLH16) vs Soybeans March 2016 (ZSH16), etc.

Complete list of 120 classic 3-way combinations of currency pairs - see link in the Comments section.

NOTE: for classic 3-way combinations (where participating 3 currencies only) - Middle-line М will be always a straight line.