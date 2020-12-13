Box Weis Wave

Elevate Your Analysis with the Weis Wave Box! 📊🚀

If you seek precision and clarity in your trading, the Weis Wave Box is the perfect tool. This advanced volume wave indicator provides clear visualization of the effort vs. result dynamics in the market — essential for traders focused on volume and flow reading.

Key Features:

📈 Customizable Volume Waves – adjust in ticks to fit your strategy.

🔍 Adjustable History – analyze specific periods with more accuracy.

🔄 Real Volume vs Ticks – understand the true market impact.

📊 Visual Energy Boxes – see where the market shows more effort with less displacement.

⚙️ 5 Swing Types – customize based on totalVol, length, width, barDVol, and lengthDVol.

Real Benefits:

Visual Clarity of Volume Logic

Read Buy or Sell Strength Dominance

Visual Signals for Potential Reversals or Continuations

Related Indicators



🔗 Big Player Range – Identify institutional zones with pullback projections.

🔗 Imbalance DOM Pro – Reads DOM imbalances to anticipate price pressure.

🔗 Times and Sales Pro – Real-time reading of aggressive orders showing hidden market intentions.

🔗 SwingVolumePro – Volume analysis by swing to confirm entry points.

🔗 Tape Hunter – Cluster and footprint volume chart for ultimate flow reading.

Buy Now:

👉 Get the Weis Wave Box on MQL5

With the Weis Wave Box, you gain insight into who is dominating the market and how it affects price movement. Combine it with the rest of the suite for a complete arsenal of flow and volume analysis. 🚀

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