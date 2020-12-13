Box Weis Wave

5

Elevate Your Analysis with the Weis Wave Box! 📊🚀

If you seek precision and clarity in your trading, the Weis Wave Box is the perfect tool. This advanced volume wave indicator provides clear visualization of the effort vs. result dynamics in the market — essential for traders focused on volume and flow reading.

Key Features:

📈 Customizable Volume Waves – adjust in ticks to fit your strategy.
🔍 Adjustable History – analyze specific periods with more accuracy.
🔄 Real Volume vs Ticks – understand the true market impact.
📊 Visual Energy Boxes – see where the market shows more effort with less displacement.
⚙️ 5 Swing Types – customize based on totalVol, length, width, barDVol, and lengthDVol.

Real Benefits:

  • Visual Clarity of Volume Logic
  • Read Buy or Sell Strength Dominance
  • Visual Signals for Potential Reversals or Continuations

Related Indicators

🔗 Big Player Range – Identify institutional zones with pullback projections.
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🔗 Times and Sales Pro – Real-time reading of aggressive orders showing hidden market intentions.
🔗 SwingVolumePro – Volume analysis by swing to confirm entry points.
🔗 Tape Hunter – Cluster and footprint volume chart for ultimate flow reading.

Buy Now:

👉 Get the Weis Wave Box on MQL5

With the Weis Wave Box, you gain insight into who is dominating the market and how it affects price movement. Combine it with the rest of the suite for a complete arsenal of flow and volume analysis. 🚀

#weiswave #volumewaves #volumeanalysis #flowreading #volumefootprint #marketvolume #tradingvolume #volumetrading #buyvolume #sellvolume #orderflow #volumeclusters #footprintchart #marketprofile #volumeimbalance

Reviews 2
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.05.03 15:50 
 

A Very good product.The Box format is very nice.The developer has said there are 5 options to print text near the boxes.The description pictures also show the Wave Distance printed next to the Boxes.However,I am not able to see any text printed near the boxes and I have tried all the options.Maybe something was missed in the update.I have sent a note to the developer and I am hoping that he would fix it soon to restore the full functionality as described.

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상현 박
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상현 박 2021.07.31 06:21 
 

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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
8616
Reply from developer Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho 2021.07.31 16:47
Great indicator for wyckoff methodology.
Attention to the scale interval corresponding to the timeframe and adjustment ticks
Trading volume for forex brokers(tickvolume).
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.05.03 15:50 
 

A Very good product.The Box format is very nice.The developer has said there are 5 options to print text near the boxes.The description pictures also show the Wave Distance printed next to the Boxes.However,I am not able to see any text printed near the boxes and I have tried all the options.Maybe something was missed in the update.I have sent a note to the developer and I am hoping that he would fix it soon to restore the full functionality as described.

Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
8616
Reply from developer Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho 2021.05.20 16:02
Thank you, I hope it helps in reading price and volume
Indicators Swing Point Volume & Box Weis Wave are used for wyckoff methodology!
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