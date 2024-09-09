Cumulative Volume Bands

🚀 CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Maximize Your Trades with Accumulated Volume! 📊

The CVB Cumulative Volume Bands is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking precise insights based on accumulated volume. 🔥 By using cumulative volume bands, this indicator offers clear readings of market buying and selling pressures, helping to identify reversals and strong price movements. 📈

👉 Cumulative Volume Bands for MT5 !

Key Features:

📊 Accumulated Volume Analysis: Detect pressure points based on volume.
🚦 Clear Entry/Exit Signals: Take advantage of real-time opportunities.
🔍 Easy Interpretation: User-friendly interface and simplified visuals.
📅 For All Assets and Time Frames: Use it in any market, at any time.

Stay ahead with the CVB Cumulative Volume Bands and improve your trading decisions with confidence! 💼💡

Leave your feedback and help us improve! ⭐


Recommended products
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
Acceleration Fractals 4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In the free version, virtual trade is performed without refills in case of a repeat of the signal. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction lines are display
FREE
Mr Scalp
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Ready-made trading system "Mr. Scalp" shows the trader ready-made signals when it is necessary to open transactions for sale or purchase. The system shows when you need to open an order and in which direction. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Visually, this indicator shows with red and blue dots on the chart the moments when the market is likely to reverse to move in the opposite direction. The system also shows the current trend direction using channel lines. Able to send signal
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
Scalping Binary option Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Scalping Binary Option Pro is an arrow indicator that is completely free from repainting . Although it may work incorrectly in strategy testers, its signals remain relevant for real trading. Signals: A red arrow pointing down indicates a selling opportunity, while a green arrow pointing up indicates a buying opportunity. Settings: All you need to adjust are the colors of the signal arrows and the sound alert for signal notifications. Usage Recommendations: It is best to use the indicator on hig
Tick Speed Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profiles
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile   is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses t
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
TPX Connect All
TPX
Indicators
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi -MT4 Version Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 is a clean, professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator that enhances chart visualization and provides clarity for price action traders, scalpers, and analysts. This MT4 version focuses on pure Heikin Ashi candles with smart styling , while keeping the system lightweight and optimized for fast performance. Note: Trend-based coloring and advanced momentum detection are available in the MT5 ve
FREE
VSA Histogram
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
RT TrendlineTool
Mr Thanya Kanapornpong
5 (7)
Indicators
RT_TrendlineTool : Semi-AutoTrendline Tool on MT4 2 easy steps, just press the [T] button on your keyboard and click on the Swing High/Low that you're interested. Then the indicator will try to draw a trendline that runs through only the wick, not cut through candlestick's body and try to cross the swing point as much as possible with the least slope of the trendline. You can draw up to 10 trendlines. You are able to get alert when price breakout these trendlines.  Additional Hotkey : Press [M]
FREE
TrendBox Indicator
Ivan Grachev
2.5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator looks for consolidation (flat) in the market at a certain time, builds a box-channel and marks levels indented from it for a breakdawn. After crossing one of the levels, the indicator marks the zone for take profit and calculates the corresponding profit or loss in the direction of this entry on the panel. Thus, the indicator, adjusting to the market, finds a flat area of the market, with the beginning of a trend movement to enter it. Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market
FREE
Italo Trend Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.74 (34)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
FREE
Quants HL Break
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (2)
Indicators
Advanced calculation made by pure price action to find LH and HL breakouts. It will give you a great reversal points in the market. LH and HL signals can used for the traingle breakouts as well. Once breakout happens its indicate strong reversal. Nice filter for Moving Averages. I highly suggest to use that with trend indicators. Can be used as an extra confirmation for support and resistance , supply demand indicators. The indicator is not repainting. Buffers :   SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,UpBar);
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
TimeSpread
Lam Tran
Indicators
The Candle Time Spread indicator is designed to smoothly display the remaining time of the current candle and the spread fluctuations. It offers full customization options, allowing you to control the appearance of the countdown timer, including size, color, and position relative to the candle, across all timeframes. Please leave a positive review. Candle Time Indicator, Spread Clock, Spread Counter, Spread Alert, Candle Timer, Candle Clock, Candle Timer for MT4, Time Candle, Timer Candle. Can
FREE
Price action finder
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (5)
Indicators
The Price Action Finder indicator is an indicator of entry points, which is designed to search and display patterns of the Price Action system on a price chart. The indicator is equipped with a system of trend filters, as well as a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Power bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer 2. Pattern filtering system. Removes countertrend patterns from
TradeAnalyserMT4
Hung Wen Lin
Utilities
Core Positioning Advanced analytical tool designed specifically for MT4, providing in-depth analysis of trading history, uncovering data insights, optimizing strategies, and enhancing profitability. Core Usage Strategy Performance Evaluation: Analyzes profitability, stability, and risk to provide an objective rating from A+ to D. Trading Pattern Discovery: Identifies high-quality assets, time periods, and profit-making habits suited to different market conditions. Risk Management Optimization: C
FREE
Opened Position Info
Miroslav Vokaty
Indicators
The indicator summarizes all open positions. Settings: HeaderTextColor = Yellow;     // Header text color FooterTextColor = Yellow;     // Text color in totals ProfitColorPositive = Lime;   // Color for gain values ProfitColorNegative = Red;    // Color for loss values SeparatorColor = Gray;        // Color for separators FontSize = 12;                  // Text size LineSpacing = 15;               // Line spacing FontName = "Courier New";    // Font name TableCorner = 0;                // 0: Top
FREE
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
More from author
Footprint Hunter
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Footprint Hunter – Your Effort vs. Result Radar on MT4 Footprint Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders who want to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 4 It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and the actual result on each candle. ️ Why does this matter? Not all volume moves the price! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effect
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
VWAP FanMaster
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
3.5 (2)
Indicators
VWAP FanMaster: Master the Pullback Strategy with Precision! The VWAP FanMaster is the ultimate indicator for traders seeking accurate entries and efficient pullbacks . It combines the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with Fibonacci Fan lines , providing a clear map of high-interest zones in the market. Key Features Simple yet powerful : Just move the vertical lines, and the indicator automatically draws both VWAP and Fibonacci Fan lines. Smart trading strategy : Wait f
FREE
Book Data Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Utilities
Book Data Binance! Ever wanted direct access to the order book of your favorite cryptocurrency, complete with price levels, volumes, and imbalance analysis, even if your exchange doesn’t provide DOM access? With Book Data Binance, that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script was specially developed for crypto traders seeking an in-depth look at market dynamics. Main Features: Direct access to the order book of any cryptocurrency available in the script menu. Real-time data updates from
FREE
Volume Flow Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Utilities
Volume Flow Binance! Have you ever imagined accessing the times and trades of your favorite cryptocurrency, with detailed insights into volume flow and price movement analysis, even if your broker doesn’t offer complete trading history access? With Volume Flow Binance , that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script is designed for cryptocurrency traders seeking a detailed view of real-time market dynamics. Key Features: Direct access to the times and trades of any cryptocurrency listed i
FREE
Swing Point Volume
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Swing Point Volume, the indicator that signals weakness and strength at the tops and bottoms. This indicador can be for used the Wyckoff Method. Information provided; - Swing on customized ticks. - Volume and points in each balance sheet. - Percentage of Displacement. - Sound alert option on top and bottom breaks. - Volume in ticks and Real Volume. - Volume HL (extreme) or (opening and closing) - Customized volume shapes.
Atr Projection
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
The ATR Projection Indicator stands out as a robust tool in technical analysis, designed to provide accurate insights into potential price movement limits in the financial market. Its flexible approach allows users to customize analysis metrics intuitively, adapting to the specific needs of each traded asset. Customizable Operation: By default, the ATR Projection operates considering 30% of the average of the last 100 candles. This flexibility enables users to adjust metrics according to their
Box Weis Wave
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate Your Analysis with the Weis Wave Box ! If you seek precision and clarity in your trading , the Weis Wave Box is the perfect tool. This advanced volume wave indicator provides clear visualization of the effort vs. result dynamics in the market — essential for traders focused on volume and flow reading. Key Features: Customizable Volume Waves – adjust in ticks to fit your strategy. Adjustable History – analyze specific periods with more accuracy. Real Volume vs Ticks – unders
Long Short Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Long & Short Indicator - Pro Version: Unlock Unlimited Market Analysis Potential! No Restrictions for Any Asset The Pro version of the Long & Short Indicator offers complete freedom to use it on any financial asset. No more limits - apply the same indicator to all your favorite assets! No Restrictions Enjoy all the features of the indicator with no limitations. The Pro version provides a full, unrestricted experience, allowing you to maximize every market opportunity. Pro Version
AI Channel
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
AI Channel | MT5 Indicator with Artificial Intelligence AI Channel: The Future of Technical Analysis with Artificial Intelligence AI Channel is a powerful tool that leverages artificial intelligence for analyzing price channels in the financial market. In this section, we will explore how this revolutionary indicator can help investors and traders make more informed and strategic decisions. Let’s dive in! What is the AI Channel Indicator? The AI Channel is an indicator developed base
Didi Index Volume
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Introducing the Didi Index Volume, a technical analysis indicator developed by Brazilian trader Odir Aguiar, which stands out for its advanced and powerful approach in identifying opportunities in the financial market. Available on various platforms, the Didi Index Volume has become an essential tool for traders seeking precise insights and valuable information for their trading strategies. The indicator combines the renowned Didi Index, created by Odir Aguiar, with intelligent use of trading v
TimeChannel
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
The "Timechannel" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed specifically for traders who want to gain deeper and more accurate insights into price movements across multiple timeframes (multi-timeframe). This indicator is an essential addition to the toolbox of any serious trader seeking to make informed and data-driven trading decisions. Key Features: Advanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Timechannel allows traders to analyze price movements on different timeframes simultaneously. This is cr
Master OBV
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
MasterOBV: Master Market Trends with Precision! The MasterOBV is a technical analysis indicator that combines volume , positive correlation , and a Moving Average (MA) to refine trend identification in financial markets. Key Features: Smart Volume: Analyzes trading volume to identify significant changes in trend strength. Positive Correlation: Incorporates correlated assets for a broader and more accurate view, reinforcing the potential for price displacement based on pair volume.
VolaMetrics VSA
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
VolaMetrics VSA | A Powerful Ally in Technical Analysis The VolaMetrics VSA is a technical analysis indicator that combines the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology with detailed analysis of trading volume . Designed to identify and track significant price movements , VolaMetrics VSA uses the interaction between volume and price spread to provide valuable insights that can aid in trading decisions. Fundamentals of Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) is a respected
SwingVolumePro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Overview The SwingVolumePro is an advanced and versatile indicator, designed to be applied to a wide range of financial assets and support different trading styles. Developed based on rigorous volume and price analysis, it offers clear and precise signals that allow traders of all levels to make informed decisions based on high-quality data.      SwingVolumePro.PDF Key Features Versatility: SwingVolumePro can be applied to various assets, including stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, an
CVD SmoothFlow Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Unlimited Volume Analysis for Any Asset! CVD SmoothFlow Pro is the ultimate solution for traders seeking precise and unlimited volume analysis. Utilizing Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) with advanced noise filtering, the Pro Version provides the flexibility and precision needed to trade any financial asset. What does CVD SmoothFlow Pro offer? Clear Analysis : Filters out noise and highlights significant volume movements across any financial asset. ️ Precise Calculation
Imbalance DOM Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
Indicators
Imbalance DOM Pro: Enhance Your Trades with the Book Imbalance DO YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THE ORDER BOOK ON MT5? WANT TO TAKE YOUR TRADING TO THE NEXT LEVEL? If you're a trader who relies on order flow for decision-making, Imbalance DOM Pro can transform your analysis. Designed specifically for scalpers and short-term traders, it identifies imbalances in the order book, uncovering valuable opportunities for quick and precise trades. Seize Opportunities in Small Price Movements Imbalance DOM
Cumulative Vol Bands
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Maximize Your Trades with Accumulated Volume! The CVB Cumulative Volume Bands is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking precise insights based on accumulated volume. By using cumulative volume bands, this indicator offers clear readings of market buying and selling pressures, helping to identify reversals and strong price movements. Key Features: Accumulated Volume Analysis : Detect pressure points based on volume. Clear Entry/Exit Signa
ZigWave Oscillator
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
ZigWave Oscillator: Enhance Your Trades with Oscillators and ZigZag! The ZigWave Oscillator is the perfect tool for traders seeking precision and clarity in financial market analysis. This indicator combines the strength of oscillators with the visual simplicity of ZigZag, helping you identify the best buying and selling opportunities quickly and efficiently. Why Choose the ZigWave Oscillator? Precise Oscillator Analysis : Integrate RSI, Williams %R, or CCI to capture key market moveme
Times and Sales Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Times and Sales Pro: Enhance Your Trading with Trade Flow Imbalance Opportunities in Small Price Movements Times and Sales Pro is an essential tool for analysts operating with order flow from Times and Trades . Perfect for scalpers, it was designed for those who seek to capitalize on small price fluctuations with high precision. With advanced calculations, the indicator identifies imbalances in trades, providing valuable signals for quick entries and exits. IMPORTANT: Availability of
Mini Indice Composition
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Mini Índice Composition: A Revolução na Análise do Mini Índice! O Mini Índice Composition é um indicador inovador que monitora em tempo real as principais ações que compõem o mini índice, trazendo uma visão quantitativa poderosa sobre o fluxo de ordens do mercado! Como Funciona? Diferente de outros indicadores que utilizam apenas dados históricos, o Mini Índice Composition faz uma leitura ao vivo das ordens que entram e saem das ações, pesando o impacto direto no mini índice. Com
Tape Hunter
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Tape Hunter – Your Effort vs Result Radar on MT5 Tape Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders wanting to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 5. It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and actual results in each candle. ️ Why does it matter? Not all volume leads to movement! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effectively moving th
Radar DI
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Radar DI – Indicador de Taxa de Juros para Mini Índice e Mini Dólar com Exportação CSV e Integração IA Radar DI é um indicador especializado que transforma as variações da taxa de juros DI (Depósitos Interfinanceiros) em sinais operacionais estratégicos para os ativos mini índice (WIN) e mini dólar (WDO) . NOVA FUNCIONALIDADE: Exportação CSV + Integração com IA Agora o Radar DI permite exportar todos os dados em formato CSV , incluindo: Variações dos DIs Variação do Mini Índice (WIN)
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Libraries
LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5 Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks. "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment. Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quali
Cvd Divergence
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation. The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals. What t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review