Book Data Binance
- Utilities
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho🚀 **Exploring the fascinating paths of the financial markets**, I am passionate about both the art of trading and the science of programming. My journey began with a curiosity to understand market movements, evolving into the development of sharp skills to identify and seize profitable
- Version: 1.0
🌐 Book Data Binance! 📈
Ever wanted direct access to the order book of your favorite cryptocurrency, complete with price levels, volumes, and imbalance analysis, even if your exchange doesn’t provide DOM access? 🎯 With Book Data Binance, that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script was specially developed for crypto traders seeking an in-depth look at market dynamics. 🔍
🚀 Main Features:
- Direct access to the order book of any cryptocurrency available in the script menu.
- Real-time data updates from Binance, one of the world’s leading exchanges. 📊
- Precise imbalance analysis of the order book, enabling you to identify and anticipate price moves. 💹
- Integration with the Imbalance DOM Crypto indicator, taking your market analysis to the next level.
⚡ Why Choose Book Data Binance?
This is the perfect add-on for anyone looking to understand buyer and seller behavior at each price level! With this script, you gain deep insights and a competitive edge over other traders.
🔑 Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Unlock the power of the market with Book Data Binance and stay one step ahead in the cryptocurrency revolution!
📂 Installation and Configuration Instructions:
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Installing the Script: Save the Book Data Binance code in the Scripts folder of your MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
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Enabling URLs in MT5: To ensure the script works correctly, you need to allow access to Binance URLs. Follow these steps:
- Open MT5 and go to Tools > Options > Server.
- In the Allowed WebRequest URLs section, add the following URLs:
- Click OK to save the changes.
With Book Data Binance, you’ll have the detailed view you need to explore new opportunities in the cryptocurrency market!