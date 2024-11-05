🌐 Book Data Binance! 📈

Ever wanted direct access to the order book of your favorite cryptocurrency, complete with price levels, volumes, and imbalance analysis, even if your exchange doesn’t provide DOM access? 🎯 With Book Data Binance, that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script was specially developed for crypto traders seeking an in-depth look at market dynamics. 🔍

🚀 Main Features:

Direct access to the order book of any cryptocurrency available in the script menu.

Real-time data updates from Binance, one of the world’s leading exchanges. 📊

Precise imbalance analysis of the order book, enabling you to identify and anticipate price moves. 💹

Integration with the Imbalance DOM Crypto indicator, taking your market analysis to the next level.



⚡ Why Choose Book Data Binance?

This is the perfect add-on for anyone looking to understand buyer and seller behavior at each price level! With this script, you gain deep insights and a competitive edge over other traders.

🔑 Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Unlock the power of the market with Book Data Binance and stay one step ahead in the cryptocurrency revolution!

📂 Installation and Configuration Instructions:

Installing the Script: Save the Book Data Binance code in the Scripts folder of your MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Enabling URLs in MT5: To ensure the script works correctly, you need to allow access to Binance URLs. Follow these steps: Open MT5 and go to Tools > Options > Server. In the Allowed WebRequest URLs section, add the following URLs: https ://api.binance.com https ://fapi.binance.com https ://api.binance.us https ://api.binance.me https ://fapi.binance.me Click OK to save the changes.



With Book Data Binance, you’ll have the detailed view you need to explore new opportunities in the cryptocurrency market!