MT4 History Loader

5

This utility EA is intended to download all historical data from your broker at once. Once dropped on a chart (it can be any chart), you will chose the symbols and timeframes to process in the inputs. Then all is automated. It can takes some time and what is done will be display on the Experts log.

Of course it can only download data really available on the broker server. The process is depending of the MT4 "Charts" settings "Max bars in History" and "Max bars in Chart", if you want to be sure to get the maximum data you can set these values to greater ones that the default. However, not all brokers provide a lot of historical data, and using very big values for these settings can seriously impact your platform performance, be careful using it.

This tool is mainly very useful to download all needed data for indicators or EA working with multiple symbols and multiple timeframes, as all will be automated and there will be no need to do it all manually.

A very good example is before firstly using Fx Power, the best  currency strength meter with a complete history across all time frames, provided by my partner Daniel Stein, who provides you a complete portfolio of trading tools and very interesting trading analysis.

Get your daily market update with details and screenshots via our Morning Briefing here on mql5 and on Telegram!

Tags : Data downloader

Reviews 11
Jeovane Reges
1126
Jeovane Reges 2026.01.30 14:48 
 

Excellent, thank you!

Nicholas
38
Nicholas 2025.06.06 21:29 
 

Very handy and easy to use.

SafaaLegend
71
SafaaLegend 2025.03.09 08:00 
 

all is great, thanks!

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Jeovane Reges
1126
Jeovane Reges 2026.01.30 14:48 
 

Excellent, thank you!

Ifeanyichukwu Ikwecheghe
64
Ifeanyichukwu Ikwecheghe 2026.01.22 05:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nicholas
38
Nicholas 2025.06.06 21:29 
 

Very handy and easy to use.

Alain Verleyen
55021
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2025.06.06 21:31
Thanks Nicholas.
SafaaLegend
71
SafaaLegend 2025.03.09 08:00 
 

all is great, thanks!

BlueWhisper
23
BlueWhisper 2024.12.31 20:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alain Verleyen
55021
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2025.01.01 18:34
Thank you. Just warn you we are no more in 2014 :-D
[Deleted] 2024.12.01 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alain Verleyen
55021
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2024.12.01 18:11
Thank you very much.
Don't hesitate to check and try my other products which are in sales at my partner Daniel Stein : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/blueball/seller
Osazeme Usen
680
Osazeme Usen 2024.08.18 01:33 
 

Fantastic tool that works perfectly.

javier rodriguez
299
javier rodriguez 2024.04.21 05:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alain Verleyen
55021
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2024.04.21 14:50
Thank you.
currencyporter
21
currencyporter 2023.12.13 16:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ricky Trader
85
Ricky Trader 2023.11.24 23:59 
 

Thank you amazing work

Alain Verleyen
55021
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2023.11.25 00:32
You are most welcome. Thank you.
drpatch
84
drpatch 2023.05.16 11:46 
 

very good

Alain Verleyen
55021
Reply from developer Alain Verleyen 2023.05.16 14:46
Thank you.
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