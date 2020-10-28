Indicator Notify

With this Expert Advisor you will never miss an indicator event, you will receive notifications on your mobile phone when the chart matches the conditions you have set.


Indicators in the Expert Advisor

  1. Moving Average(MA)
  2. Bollinger Bands(Bands) 
  3. Stochastic Oscillator(Stochastic) 
  4. MACD 
  5. Relative Strength Index(RSI) 


Before use the Expert Advisor

  1. Install "MetaTrader 4" on your mobile phone.
  2. Enable Push Notifications in "MetaTrader 4" on your PC, go to menu bar Tools -> Options -> Notifications tab -> check "Enable Push Notifications" checkbox.
  3. Fill "MetaQuotes ID" from your mobile phone on your PC.
    3.1 Copy "MetaQuotes ID" from "MetaTrader 4" app on your mobile phone, go to Chat and Messages -> My MetaQuotes ID(bottom of the screen).
  4. Click "OK".


Launch the Expert Advisor

  1. Open the symbol chart for the time frame you want to be alerted to.
  2. Right-click on "IndyNotify" and select "Attach to a chart" or drag and drop on chart.
  3. Set the input parameters.
  4. Click "OK".


Input parameters

  • Mobile_Alert - Where notifications will alert. (Enable - Alert on your mobile phone, Disable - Popup on PC)
  • MA_CrossAlert - Allow notifications when 2 MA lines cross each other.
  • MA1_Period - "Period" parameter of the first MA.
  • MA1_Method - "MA method" parameter of the first MA.
  • MA1_Apply - "Apply to" parameter of the first MA.
  • MA1_Shift - "Shift" parameter of the first MA.
  • MA2_Period - "Period" parameter of the second MA.
  • MA2_Method - "MA method" parameter of the second MA.
  • MA2_Apply - "Apply to" parameter of the second MA.
  • MA2_Shift - "Shift" parameter of the second MA.
  • Bands_Upper_And_Lower_Alert - Allow notifications when price touches upper or lower band.
  • Bands_Period - "Period" parameter of Bollinger Bands.
  • Bands_Deviations - "Deviations" perameter of Bollinger Bands.
  • Bands_Apply - "Apply to" parameter of Bollinger Bands.
  • Bands_Shift - "Shift" parameter of Bollinger Bands.
  • Stochastic_Cross_And_Level_Alert - Allow notifications when main line and signal line of Stochastic Oscillator cross each other and when main line goes above or below the level you set.
  • Stochastic_K_Period - "%K period" parameter of Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Stochastic_D_Period - "%D period" parameter of Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Stochastic_Slowing - "Slowing" parameter of Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Stochastic_MA_Method - "MA method" parameter of Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Stochastic_Price_Field - "Price field" parameter of Stochastic Oscillator.
  • Stochastic_Level_Upper - Stochastic Oscillator level to be alerted when main line passes up.
  • Stochastic_Level_Lower - Stochastic Oscillator level to be alerted when main line passes down.
  • MACD_Zero_And_Cross_Alert - Allow notifications when MACD histogram cross level 0(zero) and when MACD histogram and signal line  cross each other.
  • MACD_Fast_EMA - "Fast EMA" parameter of MACD.
  • MACD_Slow_EMA - "Slow EMA" parameter of MACD.
  • MACD_SMA - "MACD SMA" parameter of MACD.
  • MACD_Apply - "Apply to" parameter of MACD.
  • RSI_Level_Alert - Allow notifications when RSI goes above or below the level you set.
  • RSI_Period - "Period" parameter of RSI.
  • RSI_Apply - "Apply to" parameter of RSI.
  • RSI_Level_Upper - RSI level to be alerted when RSI passes up.
  • RSI_Level_Lower - RSI level to be alerted when RSI passes down.


If you would like any other indicator, other event or function. Please leave a comment or send me a personal message.


Warning

The developer is not responsible for possible modification or termination of the program's operation due to changes in MQL4 language implemented by the trading terminal and language developer - MetaQuotes company. The developer is not responsible for any loss, damage or missed profits caused by the use of the program, its work or malfunction.



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5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Easy Trade Panel
Kritchavatchara Datchkanakorn
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EasyTrade is a dashboard that make trading easier. EasyTrade can help you to calculate and send command. EasyTrade have 3 tabs. Tab 1 Display data about information and orders in the current symbol Show all order Profit/Loss. Show all buy order Profit/Loss. Show all sell order Profit/Loss. Show average price of all opened order(buy and sell). Show average price of all buy order. Show average price of all sell order. Show total lot buy order. Show total lot sell order. Show total order buy. Show
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