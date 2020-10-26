ASA Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI

Asa Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI is made for Grid trading when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating a grid of orders at incrementally increasing and decreasing prices.


Main Features

  • Ability to set buy grid with 200 maximum orders.
  • Ability to set sell grid with 200 maximum orders.
  • Easy to use with simple interface.
  • Have 2 mode of Take Profit and 1 for Stop Loss.
  • Real time information for the current open positions and calculate average sum of order price.

How to use

  • STEP 1 : Make Grid
    • Click Green Box(for grid buy) or Click Red Box(for grid sell) 
  • STEP 2 : Set Scope of Grid
    • Move Line for make scope of Grid

  • STEP 3 : Set Lot and Vol
    • Set Lot & Vol  of Grid up to you
  • STEP 4 : Active
    • If you finish setting Click Buy/Sell button to active grid.
  • STEP 5 : Close Grid
    • If you have want to end grid you must click Close Buy/Sell button to close all order and destroy the grid.
  • STEP 6 : TP/SL
    • You can set your TP/SL by Click on setSL and TPmode1/TPmode2 the program will Close your order automatic by your programming.

      Settings

      • Global Settings
        • MGBuy - Magic number for Order Buy.(1 Symbol for 1 MGbuy)
        • MGSell - Magic number for Order Sell.(1 Symbol for 1 MGSell)
        • ConfigFile- File Conffig.(1 Filename for 1 Symbol)
        • Grid Settings
          • SetGrid - By moving line they will show margin if you have all of grid.
          • Lot - trade size.
          • Vol - number of order in your grid.
        • Trade Settings
          • Buy/Sell Active Button- Make Grid working.
          • Close Buy/Sell - Close all order buy/sell.
          • Stop Loss - Move Line to mark your Stop loss.
            • Have Order - Can move Stop Loss into the grid.
            • Empty Order - Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.
          • Take Profit Mode 1 - Move Line to mark your Take Profit.
            • Have Order - Can move Stop Loss into the grid.
            • Empty Order - Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.
          • Take Profit Mode 2 - Autoclose if your Order have profit>= your setting.


        Note! Demo not working in the strategy tester. If you want to try please download free version at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56871

        If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.



















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