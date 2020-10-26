Asa Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI is made for Grid trading when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating a grid of orders at incrementally increasing and decreasing prices.







Main Features

Ability to set buy grid with 200 maximum orders.

Ability to set sell grid with 200 maximum orders.



Easy to use with simple interface.

Have 2 mode of Take Profit and 1 for Stop Loss.



Real time information for the current open positions and calculate average sum of order price.

How to use

STEP 1 : Make Grid

Click Green Box(for grid buy) or Click Red Box(for grid sell) STEP 2 : Set Scope of Grid

Move Line for make scope of Grid STEP 3 : Set Lot and Vol

Set Lot & Vol of Grid up to you

STEP 4 : Active

If you finish setting Click Buy/Sell button to active grid.

STEP 5 : Close Grid

If you have want to end grid you must click Close Buy/Sell button to close all order and destroy the grid. STEP 6 : TP/SL

You can set your TP/SL by Click on setSL and TPmode1/TPmode2 the program will Close your order automatic by your programming.



Settings

Global Settings

MGBuy - Magic number for Order Buy.(1 Symbol for 1 MGbuy)



- Magic number for Order Buy.(1 Symbol for 1 MGbuy)

MGSell - Magic number for Order Sell.(1 Symbol for 1 MGSell)

- Magic number for Order Sell.(1 Symbol for 1 MGSell)

ConfigFile - File Conffig.(1 Filename for 1 Symbol)

- File Conffig.(1 Filename for 1 Symbol) Grid Settings

SetGrid - By moving line they will show margin if you have all of grid.



- By moving line they will show margin if you have all of grid.

Lot - trade size.

- trade size.

Vol - number of order in your grid.

- number of order in your grid. Trade Settings

Buy/Sell Active Button - Make Grid working.



- Make Grid working.

Close Buy/Sell - Close all order buy/sell.



- Close all order buy/sell.

Stop Loss - Move Line to mark your Stop loss.

- Move Line to mark your Stop loss.

Have Order - Can move Stop Loss into the grid.



- Can move Stop Loss into the grid.



Empty Order - Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.



- Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.

Take Profit Mode 1 - Move Line to mark your Take Profit.



- Move Line to mark your Take Profit.

Have Order - Can move Stop Loss into the grid.



- Can move Stop Loss into the grid.



Empty Order - Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.

- Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.

Take Profit Mode 2 - Autoclose if your Order have profit>= your setting.







Note! Demo not working in the strategy tester. If you want to try please download free version at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56871



If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.