MT4 Monitoring Heartbeat

Most of us use a VPS to run our trading EA's 24/7, but how to monitor if these terminals are up and running?

What if they crash, or shut-down due to an update? How do I get notified about that?



That's where our Heartbeat Monitoring comes into play.

It provides you a 24/7 monitoring for all your terminals & VPS.



So, what do we need for that?

1. A free-of-charge user account at Cronitor, a professional monitoring service.

2. This tool running on a chart on your VPS.

In case of MT5 or connection issue, you will be notified by mail (more notification methods are available).



We use this technical solution to monitor our critical backend infrastructure, so it's proven reliable and useful.

Please read the complete tutorial, at my partner's blog : Daniel Stein.



If you prefer, you can also use the Nodeping Service (paid).



Get your daily market update with details and screenshots via our Morning Briefing here on mql5 and on Telegram!



