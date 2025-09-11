Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO

Focused Automated Trading System for the Forex Market

Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO is an Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based automated trading in the Forex market.

The system focuses on controlled intraday and short-term trading, prioritizing disciplined execution and risk management over aggressive or high-frequency approaches.

Trading Approach

Quantum PulseMatrix is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are met.

Trades are opened based on:

Confirmed trend direction

Momentum validation

Acceptable volatility conditions

The EA avoids random entries and unnecessary market exposure, focusing only on clear, rule-qualified setups.

Market and Timeframe

Market: Forex

Best-tested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Trading style: Intraday and short-term scalping

Recommended timeframes: M5, M10

The system is intended to operate during active market sessions where price structure and volatility are present.

Risk and Money Management

Quantum PulseMatrix follows a controlled risk model:

No martingale

No grid

No recovery trading

Each trade is executed independently and managed using adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit logic based on current market conditions.

Risk parameters can be adjusted by the user to match account size and individual risk tolerance.

Operation and Usage

Fully automated after setup

No complex configuration required

Default parameters are provided as a starting point

Recommended usage:

Attach the EA to one Forex pair per chart

Use a VPS for consistent execution

Low-spread brokers are preferred

Minimum Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum deposit: $200 (higher deposit recommended)

Leverage: 1:200 or higher

Account type: Hedging

VPS: Recommended

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is designed for short-term Forex trading only.

It is not intended for long-term investing or position trading.

Trading involves risk.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Updates and Support

Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO will continue to receive updates and refinements based on market conditions and user feedback.

All support and communication are handled through the MQL5 platform.

