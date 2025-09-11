Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO
- Experts
- Amer Juabra
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 11 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Focused Automated Trading System for the Forex Market
Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO is an Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based automated trading in the Forex market.
The system focuses on controlled intraday and short-term trading, prioritizing disciplined execution and risk management over aggressive or high-frequency approaches.
Trading Approach
Quantum PulseMatrix is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are met.
Trades are opened based on:
-
Confirmed trend direction
-
Momentum validation
-
Acceptable volatility conditions
The EA avoids random entries and unnecessary market exposure, focusing only on clear, rule-qualified setups.
Market and Timeframe
-
Market: Forex
-
Best-tested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD
-
Trading style: Intraday and short-term scalping
-
Recommended timeframes: M5, M10
The system is intended to operate during active market sessions where price structure and volatility are present.
Risk and Money Management
Quantum PulseMatrix follows a controlled risk model:
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No recovery trading
Each trade is executed independently and managed using adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit logic based on current market conditions.
Risk parameters can be adjusted by the user to match account size and individual risk tolerance.
Operation and Usage
-
Fully automated after setup
-
No complex configuration required
-
Default parameters are provided as a starting point
Recommended usage:
-
Attach the EA to one Forex pair per chart
-
Use a VPS for consistent execution
-
Low-spread brokers are preferred
Minimum Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Minimum deposit: $200 (higher deposit recommended)
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher
-
Account type: Hedging
-
VPS: Recommended
Important Notice
This Expert Advisor is designed for short-term Forex trading only.
It is not intended for long-term investing or position trading.
Trading involves risk.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Updates and Support
Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO will continue to receive updates and refinements based on market conditions and user feedback.
All support and communication are handled through the MQL5 platform.
A disciplined, rule-based solution for automated Forex trading.