Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO

Focused Automated Trading System for the Forex Market

Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO is an Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based automated trading in the Forex market.

The system focuses on controlled intraday and short-term trading, prioritizing disciplined execution and risk management over aggressive or high-frequency approaches.

Trading Approach

Quantum PulseMatrix is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are met.

Trades are opened based on:

  • Confirmed trend direction

  • Momentum validation

  • Acceptable volatility conditions

The EA avoids random entries and unnecessary market exposure, focusing only on clear, rule-qualified setups.

Market and Timeframe

  • Market: Forex

  • Best-tested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD

  • Trading style: Intraday and short-term scalping

  • Recommended timeframes: M5, M10

The system is intended to operate during active market sessions where price structure and volatility are present.

Risk and Money Management

Quantum PulseMatrix follows a controlled risk model:

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No recovery trading

Each trade is executed independently and managed using adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit logic based on current market conditions.

Risk parameters can be adjusted by the user to match account size and individual risk tolerance.

Operation and Usage

  • Fully automated after setup

  • No complex configuration required

  • Default parameters are provided as a starting point

Recommended usage:

  • Attach the EA to one Forex pair per chart

  • Use a VPS for consistent execution

  • Low-spread brokers are preferred

Minimum Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum deposit: $200 (higher deposit recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Account type: Hedging

  • VPS: Recommended

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is designed for short-term Forex trading only.
It is not intended for long-term investing or position trading.

Trading involves risk.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Updates and Support

Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO will continue to receive updates and refinements based on market conditions and user feedback.
All support and communication are handled through the MQL5 platform.

Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO
A disciplined, rule-based solution for automated Forex trading.

GW AI Scalping
Amer Juabra
Experts
Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5 Automated Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for short-term scalping on XAUUSD (Gold) . The system is designed for traders who prefer fast execution, structured entries, and controlled risk , with a focus on high-activity market sessions and disciplined trade management. Trading Approach Gold Warrior operates using predefined scalping logic and technical filters to identify short-term tra
Quantum Gold Monarch PRO MT5
Amer Juabra
Experts
Quantum Gold Monarch MT5 Automated Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Quantum Gold Monarch MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured, rule-based trading approach. The system is designed for traders who prefer disciplined execution, controlled exposure, and long-term stability , rather than aggressive or high-frequency trading. Trading Approach Quantum Gold Monarch operates based on predefined market conditions and internal tr
