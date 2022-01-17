Not Grid , Not Martingale , Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart GBPUSD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)

After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group, send you set files and Additional detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.