Divo EA

4

DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency, Flexible, Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market

Only 5 Copies of 10 Left  for 745 $  

Next Price 1475 $

Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart GBPUSD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs) 

After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group, send you set files and Additional detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.   


A proven long-term trading system that uses Quiet Periods of the Market. 

Features

  • DEFAULT Settings are Optimized for GBPUSD M15
  • The System Runs on a Single GBPUSD M15 chart
  • You can always choose your own currency pairs to trade from the list
  • If your broker uses a suffix, just add it to the SUFFIX settings
  • You can adjust the risk for each individual currency pair (sample 5% for GBPUSD : PAIRS = GBPUSD=5)
  • The Main Currency Pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD , EURGBP , USDCHF , GBPCHF
  • Additional settings AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCAD
  • Advanced Virtualization Mode. You can completely HIDE your Trailing, TP, SL from your broker !
  • We use Pending Limit Orders, which significantly increases the chance of profitable slippages
  • Pending Orders are Already Placed on the broker's server, which significantly reduces the Delay
  • Each trade has a Protective Fixed StopLoss
  • All trades have protection from slippage, from a large spreads
  • We use protection from Big News
  • The system has a built-in mode of self-diagnosis and Adaptation to the Broker

This is an Open System, you always have Full Access to the parameters and can Optimize your Unique Settings.

The System Does NOT Use the Closed box Principle when the Fundamental Strategic settings are NOT Available to you !

Moreover, the results of System Optimization are supplied with the system, where you can choose your any settings for yourself.

The System uses a three-stage hybrid process of tracking profitable positions, has a News Filter, a Large Spread Filter etc.

This is Not a Black Box, so All Settings are Stored Separately, and Not inside the System !

Requirements

  • The EA requires good broker conditions: Low Spread and Slippage during Rollover. 
  • I recommend using a really good ICM/RAW/ECN broker. Write to me Personally for Advice.
  • The adviser should work on the VPS 24/7, Write to me personally for Advice
  • Minimum Deposit from $100 for Each Currency Pair
  • Leverage 1:30 and more


Reviews 26
parsa1355
35
parsa1355 2023.04.18 15:40 
 

Mr. Anton is a good person. He is always responsive and gives guidance.good luck Mr Anton

kkarpinski
35
kkarpinski 2022.09.20 13:29 
 

Great support from Anton, he is always answering for a given questions. I will send another update after 1 month to see if is profitable $$$$

Brett Gray
41
Brett Gray 2022.08.17 18:14 
 

I have been using the DIVO for a month now on a demo account and it has performed very well. The default settings alone have been able to cover the cost of the EA within the month on a 50K account so I believe this to be a great investment opportunity. The developer has been responsive and courteous which is most appreciated. If I were to get another EA it would be from him.

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FinCbdre
29
FinCbdre 2024.06.10 14:33 
 

purchased 7 months ago, this EA will hardly be profitable.

27july1975
20
27july1975 2023.10.12 13:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

parsa1355
35
parsa1355 2023.04.18 15:40 
 

Mr. Anton is a good person. He is always responsive and gives guidance.good luck Mr Anton

Martin Rasmussen
209
Martin Rasmussen 2023.03.16 19:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2023.06.07 10:47
Good afternoon! In many ways it depends on the broker, because the quotes are different and the values of the indicators are also different. The system uses a huge number of currency pairs for trading. You can choose the most liquid and profitable ones based on real quotes or real trading. As a rule, the market is calm in the evening, but there may be instability and sudden strong movements that have nothing to do with the news and the news filter. There are a lot of behind-the-scenes problems on the market right now that are constantly popping up because of the whole geopolitical struggle in the world, dollar inflation and recession, the national debt, or simply because of Biden's falling rating.
Jos Werkhoven
94
Jos Werkhoven 2023.01.19 12:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2022.12.15 16:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gunnar Vingren De Carvalho
345
Gunnar Vingren De Carvalho 2022.12.03 13:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shady Shata
1508
Shady Shata 2022.09.30 02:07 
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76661#!tab=comments&page=4&comment=42390681 I lost $2000 buying that junk

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.10.01 16:18
You have lost 2K on a Demo Account, where a huge risk is used, about 7 times higher than normal. These are not the settings that I recommend using, this is also demonstrated by your screenshots with a Demo account. We do not use a Grid and we do not use Martingale, every transaction has protection and StopLoss and it is correct and safe. When SL is reached, the maximum loss can be no more than 5% and for the first time in the last 11 months this value has been reached, yes, this is the first SL for DIVO and GBPUSD , this can happen, because right now we have a very unstable market and GBP is reaching a recession. Therefore, the protection worked and this is good, because we can restore it without much effort, we did not blow up and kill our account, everything is fine. We haven't updated DIVO for many months and you can see the results of real trading in reverse testing based on real quotes. I also immediately contacted you to help you, but you don't respond, so it's difficult for me to help you.
liu000202
1251
liu000202 2022.09.29 05:25 
 

$5000, 2% revenue per day 9.30Lose too much It's a loss on the whole. We've deleted it

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.11.09 12:45
We have already recovered these losse 2%, it's just that you accidentally got into such a strange market for GBP , everything is fine now
kkarpinski
35
kkarpinski 2022.09.20 13:29 
 

Great support from Anton, he is always answering for a given questions. I will send another update after 1 month to see if is profitable $$$$

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.09.20 17:55
I am always in touch for my users and always happy to help with the optimization of my systems. DIVO is an open system with open parameters and easy access. The system is able to analyze and trade with 10 currency pairs at the same time, this is a huge code and conservative settings are already available right out of the box for all pairs. I love writing my blog and I'm sure it will be useful for many. DIVO will soon receive a new update and all settings and installations are undergoing forward testing and optimization, this is very important to prevent problems in the future. Even if you are a new user on MQL, I will be happy to help you from the very beginning and share my experience and knowledge. You can also contact me as quickly as possible via Telegram. Thank you so much for choosing us !
Brett Gray
41
Brett Gray 2022.08.17 18:14 
 

I have been using the DIVO for a month now on a demo account and it has performed very well. The default settings alone have been able to cover the cost of the EA within the month on a 50K account so I believe this to be a great investment opportunity. The developer has been responsive and courteous which is most appreciated. If I were to get another EA it would be from him.

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.08.17 18:45
Security always comes first for us, we use low risk and diversify it into 10 currency pairs. At the same time, each pair has its own unique risk and load on the deposit, which is very convenient. In the system, you always get a complete analysis for each currency pair and can assess the potential. The system automatically collects statistics and it is very convenient. We haven't released new updates or created new settings for 2 months already, because everything is working well. Currently, the market is behaving a little nervously due to geopolitical circumstances, the dollar index and the crisis in Europe. Fortunately, we are not tied only to USD, so it helps us to be multifaceted and adapt to the situation. Thank you so much for choosing us!
Duc Anh Tran
496
Duc Anh Tran 2022.07.20 17:01 
 

Thanks Anton for greatest EA ever.I'm happy to buy your EA for my passive income. Anton is greatest EA Provider with great support , responsible, profitable, and very prompt response. He also provide extra free helpful stuffs for his users. Thank you. HIGHLY RECOMMEND !

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.07.21 20:23
I always help my users with any questions ! My experience and mind is your experience ! It is very important for me to ensure reliability and security for my users. We use a long-term approach, risk diversification and maximum protection for each position. You can use 10 currency pairs for trading and I always try to help with additional bonuses for EA. DIVO Does not use a Grid, We Do Not Use Martingale Ever! Martingale or Grid will kill your account sooner or later. This is inevitable and very dangerous. You can always check the system with real quotes for your MT5 broker, if necessary, you can add a suffix that your broker uses. It is important that all transactions will coincide with the results of MT5.
Thank you for choosing us!
I am always ready to help personally and remotely if necessary.
Albert0009
538
Albert0009 2022.07.16 22:16 
 

I have bought a lot of EA's over the past couple of months. This is the only one I am still happy about. It makes good trades, it is safe to use (low drawdown), and it is profitable. I want to thank this seller for the great service. He has set it up for me when I was starting out with forex trading and had no knowledge about it. He was very patient with me. 5 stars

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.07.17 10:15
I am always sincerely proud when my users make a profit and they succeed, it always motivates me very much! DivoEA will develop further , we never stop there ! This means even more currency pairs in the future, more diversification of risks. I congratulate you on your success and thank you so much for choosing us!
Atle Tronstad
85
Atle Tronstad 2022.07.15 09:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.07.16 08:39
I am always Glad to Help my Users with any Experience on MQL5 ! I am always available in Telegram and in MQL. I have been a developer and programmer for more than 15 years and I am not sorry to share my experience! It 's just my duty and my job ! Thank you for choosing us !
fretwell
243
fretwell 2022.07.06 01:33 
 

slow safe and profitable...

update: fails to be steady on osprey broker. I'm american and stuck using only a few brokers. I turned it off a month ago when it was losing more than it was profiting. any of you americans having any luck?

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.07.16 08:30
Thank you for your feedback! Most brokers in the US charge too much commission and have poor execution quality. It is difficult to deal with such brokers, I understand you. It is extremely difficult for the USA to find a good broker. Security comes first for any strategy. You can always manage the risks for each currency pair separately. For example, GBPUSD=5 means that only 5% risk will be used for GBPUSD. Each transaction has a fixed SL level, this is protection for each transaction. This is the theoretical maximum drawdown level. It can only be in theory. For a real account, the drawdown is usually 2-3 times less than the risk level that we use. Therefore, it is theoretical. But nevertheless SL should always be present. We use pending orders, which significantly increases the chance of getting a positive slippage. We also accompany the position using TP, which significantly increases the probability of getting a positive slippage when fixing profits, taking into account a large spread. American brokers usually have a large and dynamic spread, the system automatically senses this and adapts. You can always check Divo with real quotes for MT5 and the deals will match completely, the differences may be only in small slippages (0.1 pips), because this is part of the broker and it is he who regulates it. I am always ready to help you with any questions ! Thank you for choosing us ! DivoEA does not use a Grid and does not use a Martingale. The system does NOT require a huge deposit to constantly withstand drawdown. Therefore, you can run the system for leverage 1:30 and it will work. You can also contact me personally for personal advice and a bonus. There are offshore brokers that accept and make withdrawals through the USDT cryptocurrency.
Clément
766
Clément 2022.06.13 13:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Kondratev
13704
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2022.07.08 10:22
It is very rare on MQL to find a professional user and trader in the foreign exchange market. Your opinion is very valuable to me and us ! We never stop there and these words always motivate the developer! Also your advice helps us to make Divo even better! Thank you for choosing us!
twchangjl
81
twchangjl 2022.05.24 17:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tom Buder
351
Tom Buder 2022.05.24 08:48 
 

Better than most, but finaly does not work in real life. Even if you test the set files - period after publishing to now, none of the 3 markets is profitable...

lance137
336
lance137 2022.05.16 18:13 
 

Dear Anton, I am happy to buy your EA, you can add me to the private group and send me the configuration information. Thank you very much.

ellena1026
248
ellena1026 2022.05.13 05:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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