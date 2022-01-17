Divo EA
- Experts
-
Anton Kondratev🎁 > PRO Developer since 2006 🎁
🔥 > C# C++ Delphi JAVA .Net ASPX WPF SQL MQL WCF OPC UA/DA SIEMENS STL MVC AJAX PHP JS Unity Keapware etc.
🚀 ! HELPFUL INFORMATION ! 🚀
✈️ TG : t.me/AmazeEA
😊 Private Group : t.me/AmazeMQL5
- Version: 17.88
- Updated: 2 February 2026
- Activations: 20
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency, Flexible, Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market
Only 5 Copies of 10 Left for 745 $
Next Price 1475 $
After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group, send you set files and Additional detailed instructions.
I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.
If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
A proven long-term trading system that uses Quiet Periods of the Market.
Features
- DEFAULT Settings are Optimized for GBPUSD M15
- The System Runs on a Single GBPUSD M15 chart
- You can always choose your own currency pairs to trade from the list
- If your broker uses a suffix, just add it to the SUFFIX settings
- You can adjust the risk for each individual currency pair (sample 5% for GBPUSD : PAIRS = GBPUSD=5)
- The Main Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD , EURGBP , USDCHF , GBPCHF
- Additional settings AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCAD
- Advanced Virtualization Mode. You can completely HIDE your Trailing, TP, SL from your broker !
- We use Pending Limit Orders, which significantly increases the chance of profitable slippages
- Pending Orders are Already Placed on the broker's server, which significantly reduces the Delay
- Each trade has a Protective Fixed StopLoss
- All trades have protection from slippage, from a large spreads
- We use protection from Big News
- The system has a built-in mode of self-diagnosis and Adaptation to the Broker
This is an Open System, you always have Full Access to the parameters and can Optimize your Unique Settings.
The System Does NOT Use the Closed box Principle when the Fundamental Strategic settings are NOT Available to you !
Moreover, the results of System Optimization are supplied with the system, where you can choose your any settings for yourself.
The System uses a three-stage hybrid process of tracking profitable positions, has a News Filter, a Large Spread Filter etc.
This is Not a Black Box, so All Settings are Stored Separately, and Not inside the System !
Requirements
- The EA requires good broker conditions: Low Spread and Slippage during Rollover.
- I recommend using a really good ICM/RAW/ECN broker. Write to me Personally for Advice.
- The adviser should work on the VPS 24/7, Write to me personally for Advice
- Minimum Deposit from $100 for Each Currency Pair
- Leverage 1:30 and more
Mr. Anton is a good person. He is always responsive and gives guidance.good luck Mr Anton