Aurum MT5
- Experts
- Anton Kondratev
- Version: 3.22
- Updated: 15 August 2025
- Activations: 9
Aurum EA It is a Fully Automatic Accessible System with Open Optimization Parameters and a Recovery GEx Mechanism in Real Time.
Christmas Sale ! Only 7 Copies of 10 Left for 345$
Next Price 999 $
Each position always has a Fixed SL/TP and Deal Profit Tracking (DPT).
The Algorithm has a Market Volatility Filter (MVF), which Prevents False Market Entries.
This is a Daily Breakout Strategy (DBS) during the Early USA Trading Session.
The Current Default Settings have been Optimized since December 2020 and Until Today, Taking into account all Real MT5 quotes ICM RAW
The system Optionally Restores Positions the next day by increasing the number of transactions.
The System Divides All Transactions into Several parts, each part of the open position has its Own Profit Management.
This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.
The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.
The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed TP/SL, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.
Recommendations
- The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good ICM/RAW/Pro/ECN broker;
- The system constantly Reads All Broker Indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
- The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
- Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker
At the time of writing this review, I have been running Aurum EA for more than 1 year.
.
Aurum is an EA that uses the concept of Range Breakout during the New York Session. It trades XAUUSD only once per day. This strategy is fairly popular among traders and has been proven to generate real profits.
.
Aurum’s trading style does not rely on risky strategies such as Grid, Hedging, or Averaging. Instead, it opens only one position per trade with clearly defined take-profit and stop-loss levels, ensuring that the account remains protected within a predefined risk. The stop-loss distance is set at 50 pips, which is a reasonable level.
.
The EA also includes filters that help improve the win rate. Compared with other EAs using the same concept, Aurum delivers a higher win rate and lower drawdown.
.
During unfavorable market conditions, the EA manages drawdown well when used with proper risk settings (I personally use 5% per trade). When the market begins to trend, the EA can also capture profits effectively.
.
Anton is a responsible and reliable developer. Since purchasing the EA, I’ve found that he provides useful information, takes good care of his clients, and consistently adds new features to the EA without reducing its performance.
.
As for my personal trading results, I started running this EA in May 2024. Up until now, it has been about 1 year and 4 months, and I’ve gained 92% profit. During the first 9 months, the EA produced only small profits, but in the following 7 months, it delivered consistent gains. Although there were alternating periods of profit and loss, overall the EA has managed to grow the account. For those interested in more detailed trading results, you can check the Signal named Arm on my profile.
.
In summary: I recommend this EA for those looking for a long-term profit-making tool and a responsible developer to back it up.