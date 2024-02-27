Aurum MT5

4.33

Aurum EA It is a Fully Automatic Accessible System with Open Optimization Parameters and a Recovery GEx Mechanism in Real Time.

Christmas Sale ! Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$ 

Next Price 999 $ 

Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not  AI  , Not  Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  XAUUSD/GOLD M15 

Each position always has a Fixed SL/TP  and Deal Profit Tracking (DPT) 

The Algorithm has a Market Volatility Filter (MVF), which Prevents False Market Entries. 

This is a Daily Breakout Strategy (DBS) during the Early USA Trading Session.

The Current Default Settings have been Optimized since December 2020 and Until Today, Taking into account all Real MT5 quotes ICM RAW

The system Optionally Restores Positions the next day by increasing the number of transactions.

The System Divides All Transactions into Several parts, each part of the open position has its Own Profit Management.

This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed TP/SL, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.

Recommendations

  • The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good ICM/RAW/Pro/ECN broker;     
  • The system constantly Reads All Broker Indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
  • The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
  • Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker


Reviews 7
Adul Tanthuvanit
537
Adul Tanthuvanit 2025.09.06 04:46 
 

At the time of writing this review, I have been running Aurum EA for more than 1 year.

.

Aurum is an EA that uses the concept of Range Breakout during the New York Session. It trades XAUUSD only once per day. This strategy is fairly popular among traders and has been proven to generate real profits.

.

Aurum’s trading style does not rely on risky strategies such as Grid, Hedging, or Averaging. Instead, it opens only one position per trade with clearly defined take-profit and stop-loss levels, ensuring that the account remains protected within a predefined risk. The stop-loss distance is set at 50 pips, which is a reasonable level.

.

The EA also includes filters that help improve the win rate. Compared with other EAs using the same concept, Aurum delivers a higher win rate and lower drawdown.

.

During unfavorable market conditions, the EA manages drawdown well when used with proper risk settings (I personally use 5% per trade). When the market begins to trend, the EA can also capture profits effectively.

.

Anton is a responsible and reliable developer. Since purchasing the EA, I’ve found that he provides useful information, takes good care of his clients, and consistently adds new features to the EA without reducing its performance.

.

As for my personal trading results, I started running this EA in May 2024. Up until now, it has been about 1 year and 4 months, and I’ve gained 92% profit. During the first 9 months, the EA produced only small profits, but in the following 7 months, it delivered consistent gains. Although there were alternating periods of profit and loss, overall the EA has managed to grow the account. For those interested in more detailed trading results, you can check the Signal named Arm on my profile.

.

In summary: I recommend this EA for those looking for a long-term profit-making tool and a responsible developer to back it up.

Mateusz Winter
416
Mateusz Winter 2025.04.27 10:22 
 

I have been using Aurum and I have so far been impressed with consistency and the real trades match my live trades so I know this EA is going to be good in the long run. It opens one trade in early New York session. The developer Anton was supportive in helping me set up Aurum. By combining Plaza and Aurum I know I will have a nice monthly long term return. I recommend this EA in combination with Plaza to add to your account for trading Gold.

Sergey Porphiryev
1971
Sergey Porphiryev 2024.10.20 13:26 
 

2025.09.21:

After using this EA for 12 months, I’m happy to say it’s the very first one I’ve bought on the marketplace that turned out to be a real success. Over all this time it has proven to be extremely stable and reliable. And now I’m convinced that the Author truly develops his EAs with maximum responsibility and genuine care for his little community of users.

Recommended products
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
Fuzzy Predictor EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis , according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis. When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal. Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
AbacuQuant: Trading Algorítmico con "Inteligencia de Enjambre" Deja de apostar. Empieza a gestionar. La mayoría de los robots fallan por la misma razón: dependen de una sola "bala de cañón" (una operación grande) que pone en riesgo toda la cuenta. AbacuQuant cambia el paradigma. No es un simple bot; es un Marco de Trabajo Institucional diseñado para la diversificación interna y la preservación de capital. ¿Qué hace único a AbacuQuant? AbacuQuant utiliza una arquitectura de "Inteligencia de
Gold Impulse Lab
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals. Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot. The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of: impulse movement from the anchor price confirmed price action patterns signal strength assessment systems (scoring) filtering by market mode (trend / range) Each trade is opened onl
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing co
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
The Ultimate Robot for Prop Firm & Retail Traders (US30, NAS100, US500) - A  simple subscription of $34/month. Tired of missing profitable moves on major indices? Struggling with prop firm drawdown rules? Let a professional tool do the heavy lifting. Indices Pulse is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, meticulously engineered to conquer the volatility of global indices. It's not just another EA; it's your disciplined, 24/5 trading partner designed for one purpose: to ex
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
Experts
BTC AURA – Intelligent MT5 Robot BTC AURA is an advanced trading system developed to automate operations on BTCUSD , using a Reverse Martingale strategy with intelligent adjustments. The robot takes advantage of market breakouts and reversals, managing entries and lot sizes strategically, with time filters, day-of-week control, and a visual dashboard. With it, you can participate in Bitcoin’s volatility automatically, without manual intervention, while maintaining full protection with Stop Loss,
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
Yugen MT5
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
Yugen is a multi-instrument trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It can trade 7 instruments simultaneously. The strategy provides precise entry points by analyzing the status of different instruments and using an OCO system, while following trends for trades. Equipped with an adaptive protection feature, it adjusts profit-taking levels in real time based on current market conditions, offering excellent risk-reward ratios. Additionally, Yugen only allows one long positi
Burning London
Magma Software Solutions UG
Experts
Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
Experts
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.96 (23)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (14)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3 (2)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! Only 4 Copies Left At Current Price. Next Price $449. Final Price $999 What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and large
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****8 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
More from author
Razor MT5
Anton Kondratev
5 (3)
Experts
Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Christmas Sale !  Only 2 Copies of 10 Left  for 445$  Next Price 1990 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart. The Algorithm easily passes verification
Enza
Anton Kondratev
Experts
ENZA EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 295$  Next Price 790 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   Built for accessibility and consistency,   ENZA EA   is ideal for traders who want to grow their capital without constant manual intervention. Its
Razor MT 4
Anton Kondratev
5 (1)
Experts
Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 445$  Next Price 1990 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart. The Algorithm easily passes verificati
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
Zonda EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic System  with Open Optimization Parameters and a  Recovery Mechanism in Real Time. Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$  Next Price 990 $  Zonda GUIDE Signals Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    GBPUSD M15 Each position always has a   Fixed SL   and   Full Deal Tracking (FDT) , even if it is in a DrawDown.      This is a   Daily Br
DOW King
Anton Kondratev
4.25 (8)
Experts
DOW KING EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic Accessible Index (US30) System  with Open Optimization Parameters and a  Recovery Mechanism.  Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 999 $   DOW King  GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    US30 M15 Each position always has a   Fixed SL & TP    and Virtual   Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT) .    The Curr
Nova EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (1)
Experts
NOVA EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic Accessible Index System [DE40 / GER40]  with Open Optimization Parameters and a Optional  Recovery Mechanism.  Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 890 $   NOVA  GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    DE40 H1 Each position always has a   Fixed SL & TP    and Virtual   Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT) .   
Revera
Anton Kondratev
4 (2)
Experts
REVERA EA  is a Multi-Currency, Flexible, Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for EURUSD + AUDUSD + AUDCAD ! Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network , Not Arbitrage . Default Settings for One Сhart   EURUSD M15 REVERA GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 590 $  This is a Multi -Currency system that allows you to diversi
Filter:
Adul Tanthuvanit
537
Adul Tanthuvanit 2025.09.06 04:46 
 

At the time of writing this review, I have been running Aurum EA for more than 1 year.

.

Aurum is an EA that uses the concept of Range Breakout during the New York Session. It trades XAUUSD only once per day. This strategy is fairly popular among traders and has been proven to generate real profits.

.

Aurum’s trading style does not rely on risky strategies such as Grid, Hedging, or Averaging. Instead, it opens only one position per trade with clearly defined take-profit and stop-loss levels, ensuring that the account remains protected within a predefined risk. The stop-loss distance is set at 50 pips, which is a reasonable level.

.

The EA also includes filters that help improve the win rate. Compared with other EAs using the same concept, Aurum delivers a higher win rate and lower drawdown.

.

During unfavorable market conditions, the EA manages drawdown well when used with proper risk settings (I personally use 5% per trade). When the market begins to trend, the EA can also capture profits effectively.

.

Anton is a responsible and reliable developer. Since purchasing the EA, I’ve found that he provides useful information, takes good care of his clients, and consistently adds new features to the EA without reducing its performance.

.

As for my personal trading results, I started running this EA in May 2024. Up until now, it has been about 1 year and 4 months, and I’ve gained 92% profit. During the first 9 months, the EA produced only small profits, but in the following 7 months, it delivered consistent gains. Although there were alternating periods of profit and loss, overall the EA has managed to grow the account. For those interested in more detailed trading results, you can check the Signal named Arm on my profile.

.

In summary: I recommend this EA for those looking for a long-term profit-making tool and a responsible developer to back it up.

Mateusz Winter
416
Mateusz Winter 2025.04.27 10:22 
 

I have been using Aurum and I have so far been impressed with consistency and the real trades match my live trades so I know this EA is going to be good in the long run. It opens one trade in early New York session. The developer Anton was supportive in helping me set up Aurum. By combining Plaza and Aurum I know I will have a nice monthly long term return. I recommend this EA in combination with Plaza to add to your account for trading Gold.

Torben Petersen
1784
Torben Petersen 2025.01.22 16:27 
 

I have been using the Aurum MT5 EA since August 8, 2024, and paid a total of $530, including taxes and fees. Initially, it took a few small profits, but then two trading days resulted in a huge loss – all of this with the recommended settings from the author. Right after this significant loss, an update was released with supposedly better parameters, and the EA performed well for a few more days, but still remained in the loss zone. Despite the optimizations and updates, the losing streak continued. After a short recovery phase where I dind´t even reached the breakeven (not accounting for the cost of the EA), I experienced two more losing days. And, as expected, another update followed soon after. Currently, I am facing a loss of over $1200, in addition to the EA's purchase cost, and I'm still far from a positive outcome. The EA author was kind enough to refund me $360 of the EA cost, but the loss remains significant. Based on my experiences, I doubt the loss will be recovered in the foreseeable future. Even if the EA eventually recovers, it would likely take 6 to 10 months to break even. Given the current performance, I believe the chances of further losses are higher than the likelihood of a recovery. Personally, I find it senseless to continue using this EA. The probability of further losses seems greater than the chance of it turning around, so I will not be continuing with the Aurum MT5 EA and cannot recommend it.

Anton Kondratev
11078
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2025.03.16 08:45
Greetings! Yes, unfortunately, we had losses on gold in January due to the huge amount of news and elections in the United States. We trade in gold, so a lot depends on the USD index. The market was shaking a lot after the US presidential election, and my real signal also shows this at 100%. Yes, we are not perfect and do not know how to predict the future, like all MQL software. We don't use a grid or a Martingale, we don't use AI. We use a fixed risk that we can take, which is about 5%, perhaps someone exceeds this risk, or uses a large trading account to trade. Unfortunately, we cannot influence the taxes in your country of residence, we have refunded all 100% and even more, taking into account all the commissions that we received from you, we also pay MQL taxes and commissions, and this does not depend on our choice. Thank you for your honest feedback, we are really constantly developing all our software products and making them better when needed. I'm sorry that you got caught up in such an unfortunate trading period. By the way, we have almost recovered these losses and are moving forward, you can always get the best updates and settings and use the system, now for free. It is also an open system and all parameters are always available for optimization, you can also configure your own settings absolutely free of charge and use them for your own purposes.
ednomarcio
273
ednomarcio 2024.12.15 18:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Porphiryev
1971
Sergey Porphiryev 2024.10.20 13:26 
 

2025.09.21:

After using this EA for 12 months, I’m happy to say it’s the very first one I’ve bought on the marketplace that turned out to be a real success. Over all this time it has proven to be extremely stable and reliable. And now I’m convinced that the Author truly develops his EAs with maximum responsibility and genuine care for his little community of users.

brinardsweeting
69
brinardsweeting 2024.08.20 17:10 
 

I've been using this EA for the last 3 months and its very consistent with profits. The losses are few and far between and Anton is extremely professional, provides great support, and is very responsive to all requests. Very rare find and I personally highly recommend this EA.

Philipp Hermann
1553
Philipp Hermann 2024.08.04 13:14 
 

Very good EA! 👍 Reliable long term Strategy. Very good Win Ratio and it works the same in backtests and real account. Like all products of Anton it is very well programmed.

Reply to review