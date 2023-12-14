HFT Pass Way is a Fully Automated and Open System for Specifically Designed to Pass Challenges or Evaluations set by Proprietary Trading Firms (Prop Firms) that allow the use of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Techniques.

Below Prop Firm Challenge Can Be Passed using HFT PASS WAY :

Nova Funding

Kortana

Infinity Forex Funds

Quantec

Social Trading Club

Next Step Funding

Msolutions

MDP

Fast Forex Funding

How To Backtest ? Click Free Demo.

Download historic data for GER40/DE40

Open Strategy Tester, select EA (HFT PASS WAY), select GER40/DE40 pair (SPREAD 100-150) , Visual mode ON, M1 chart and Use Default Settings.

Click on run !

Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for DE40(GER40) DE30 (GER30) US30 Each Trade has a Fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT).

Please consult Trustpilot and other sources for reviews of prop firms, and conduct your own due diligence before signing up with them and purchasing my EA.

The System trades during the day when the Market is Strongest and Most volatile.

The Main Target of the Algorithm is to catch the strongest movements in the Gold market.

The Algorithm uses a Virtual Channel + ATR mechanism and has Completely Open Parameters (COP) for its Own Optimization.

The Strategy Independently Determines the GMT of the broker and has a Strong News filter (uses a URL address).

The Market Volatility filter allows you to find the most accurate market entries.

Virtual Profit Tracking allows you to hide the behavior of the system from the broker.

The system has forward settings and optimization until 2022, the Current Default Settings have been working since December 2022.

Everything after December 2022 is a continuation of trading with the Current Default settings.

Recommendations

The algorithm can be sensitive to Spread and Slippage. I advise using a good RAW/ICM/ECN broker;

The HFT Pass Way is intended for use in HFT Prop Firm HFT evaluations and challenges.

It is not tested for other types of challenges, funded prop firm accounts, or live/real broker accounts

The system constantly reads all the indicators of the broker, it is better to use VPS 24/7 with Latency Less then 30ms

EA uses an adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on low equity accounts.

Not All Brokers have such tools for trading, so it is better to check your broker on Demo account







