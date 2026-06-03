Samarkand Eagle

SAMARKAND EAGLE EA

Trend Vision. Disciplined Entries. Automated Execution.

Samarkand Eagle EA is a trend-based Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer to follow market direction rather than open random trades.

Inspired by the eagle’s sharp vision and patience, the EA is built to watch the market trend on the H1 chart and take positions according to its programmed directional logic. Its purpose is to identify trading opportunities in the prevailing trend and execute trades automatically with a simple and structured lot system.

How It Trades

Samarkand Eagle EA works on the H1 timeframe and follows a trend-based trading approach.

The EA does not depend on random market entries. It monitors the market direction and opens trades only when its trend conditions are met.

For the recommended starting balance of $1,000, the standard lot structure is:

First Lot: 0.04

Second Lot: 0.02

This structure is designed for the recommended balance setting. Traders using a larger account balance may increase the lot sizes proportionally according to their capital and risk capacity.

Example of proportional lot scaling:

$1,000 Balance:
First Lot: 0.04
Second Lot: 0.02

$2,000 Balance:
First Lot: 0.08
Second Lot: 0.04

$5,000 Balance:
First Lot: 0.20
Second Lot: 0.10

The lot size should always be selected carefully, because increasing the lot size also increases trading risk and drawdown.

Trading Philosophy

Samarkand Eagle EA is based on a clear trading principle:

Follow the trend with patience, enter with discipline and avoid emotional decision-making.

The EA is created for traders who believe that market direction is more important than frequent entries. It focuses on trend-based opportunities on the H1 chart, giving the market more space compared to very short-term scalping systems.

Why H1 Timeframe?

The H1 chart helps reduce unnecessary market noise commonly found on smaller timeframes.

By operating on the hourly chart, Samarkand Eagle EA is intended to focus on clearer directional movement and more structured market opportunities.

This makes it suitable for traders who prefer a calmer and more disciplined automated trading approach instead of extremely fast entries.

Setup

Attach Samarkand Eagle EA to an XAUUSD chart.

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Balance: $1,000

Standard Lot Setting for $1,000 Balance:

First Lot: 0.04

Second Lot: 0.02

For larger account balances, the lot sizes may be increased proportionally. Before using a higher lot size, the trader should understand that both possible profit and possible loss will increase.

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000
  • Standard Lots for Recommended Balance: First Lot 0.04, Second Lot 0.02
  • Stable internet connection or VPS recommended
  • Suitable leverage and low-spread trading conditions recommended
  • Demo testing recommended before live account use

What You Get

  • Trend-based automated trading logic
  • H1 chart trading approach
  • Simple two-lot structure
  • Clear recommended balance setting
  • Option to scale lot sizes according to larger capital
  • Automated execution without emotional decision-making
  • A professional Gold trading EA identity under the Samarkand Eagle brand

Why the Name Samarkand Eagle?

Samarkand represents strength, identity and heritage.

Eagle represents sharp observation, patience and precise action.

Samarkand Eagle EA is built around the same philosophy: observe the trend, wait for the programmed opportunity and execute with discipline.


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The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
Experts
EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear. EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for tradin
Mirror gold HFT plus
Haoyu Du
Experts
You can only do xuausd signal ： https : // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site +Signals+Page Time : 1 minute Fixed stop loss : 100 + point Fixed profit : 20 + points Suitable for all markets A minimum deposit of $ 300 is recommended One order at a time , no additional positions , not Martin , high - frequency trading Based on only specific algorithm model . The success rate is about 99 % Only ECN accounts . 600 - 100 orders a month . makert ： any ， good https://youtu.be/qEL3GB
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Experts
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
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