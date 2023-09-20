Zonda EA

5

Zonda EA It is a Fully Automatic System with Open Optimization Parameters and a Recovery Mechanism in Real Time.

Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not  AI  , Not  Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15

Each position always has a Fixed SL and Full Deal Tracking (FDT), even if it is in a DrawDown.    

This is a Daily Breakout Strategy (DBS) during the early European trading session.

The System Divides All Transactions into several parts, each part of the open position has its own Profit Management.

Current Patterns were Identified Based on the Forward Optimization Algorithm (FOA) Until December 2022.

This Means that Current Vulnerabilities in the Market are Already Manifesting themselves from January 2023 to Today.

Parts of Trades are Interchangeable, so you can Reduce DrawDown with Market Hedging in Real Time Mode.

This is a Safe Algorithm, each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The system uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with dynamic TP, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.

Optimization was carried out from 2005 until December 2022, Based on Real MT5 Quotes, Taking into account Commissions, Swaps, Delays, Slippages and Large spreads.


Recommendations

  • The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good RAW/Pro/ECN broker;     
  • The system constantly reads all broker indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
  • The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
  • Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker


Reviews 4
Earther38
89
Earther38 2024.02.04 04:52 
 

Recommended EA. Thanks

MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
5929
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV 2023.10.05 11:29 
 

Two days ago I purchased an expert. Installed on four terminals on demo accounts. I'll be testing it for at least a month. So far the results are consistent with the claims.

Два дня назад приобрел эксперта. Установил на четрех терминалах на демо счетах. Месяц минимум буду тестировать. Пока результаты соответствуют заявлениям.

AMZreact
201
AMZreact 2023.10.02 20:15 
 

Very pleased with the EA's performance as described, and it has already been on profit for two weeks, with the risk under control thanks to the several safety parameters that have been set.

