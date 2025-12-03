Enza

ENZA EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.  

Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 415$ 

Next Price 790 $  

Not Simple Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  

Built for accessibility and consistency, ENZA EA is ideal for traders who want to grow their capital without constant manual intervention. Its setup is simple, execution is fast, and performance is balanced — making it an excellent choice for both new and experienced traders.

The Strategy is Used on the Q KING Algo, you can also get separate special settings for this (just let me know).

Free bonus Q KING settings are available (just let me know to get it)

The Algorithm easily passes verification based on Real Quotes MT5 over the past 10 years !
This is a very reliable and long-term strategy that brings profit every month. 
The system has one common SL and allows you to add up to 6 additional trades during a drawdown to further increase your profits.

The algorithm automatically adapts to large spreads and has completely open parameters.
You can always optimize and create your own settings for other currency pairs.
The system uses market mean reversion, and the system has a built-in FOMC/NonFarm Strong News Filter (SNF)

The algorithm is able to work with PropFirms and FTMO for MT5, for this we have special settings.
The mechanism allows you to adapt to any broker conditions in real time (ABRT).
We use a Market Volatility Filter, this allows us to find the most accurate Market Entries.
For weak PCs, you can use the 1OHLC mode for a Quick (less accurate) check.

Recommendations

  • The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good RAW/Pro/ECN broker;
  • Minimum Deposit: $200; Recommended $500+
  • The system constantly reads all broker indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
  • The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:100 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
  • Contact me for Personalized Recommendations.


Ferran Lopez Navarro
2998
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.12.05 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review