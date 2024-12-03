NOVA EA I t is a Fully Automatic Accessible Index System [DE40 / GER40] with Open Optimization Parameters and a Optional Recovery Mechanism.



Not Grid , Not Martingale , Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart DE40 H1

Each position always has a Fixed SL & TP and Virtual Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT).

The Current Default Settings have been Optimized since December 2020 and Until Today, Taking into account All Real MT5 quotes ICM/FMarket/Robo RAW/ECN

The Algorithm has a Market Volatility Filter (MVF) ATR, which Prevents False Market Entries.

This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Daily Trading Session (within 10 hours).

The System Divides All Transactions (Optional) into Several parts, each part of the open position has its Own Profit Management.

This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your Broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed TP/SL, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.

The system Optionally Restores Positions the Next day by increasing the Number of Transactions.

Strategy Summary:



Currency Index: DE40/GER40/.DE40Cash (Germany 40 Index)

Minimum deposit : $200

Timeframe: H1

Account type: Low Spread. (RAW/RAZOR/ECN)

Account type: Hedge or netting, FIFO also works.

Places Order Once Daily

Entry - Pending Orders placement

Exit - By Stop loss, or trailing profit orders.

Orders are cancelled or closed before EOD.

No daily rollover or overnight trades.

VPS not essential but recommended

Easy setup with only changes to lots and GMT clock if necessary.

Recommendations

The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good ICM/RAW/Pro/ECN broker;

The system constantly Reads All Broker Indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.

The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.

Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker



