DOW King
- Experts
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Anton Kondratev🎁 > PRO Developer since 2006 🎁
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🚀 ! HELPFUL INFORMATION ! 🚀
✈️ TG : t.me/AmazeEA
😊 Private Group : t.me/AmazeMQL5
- Version: 4.22
- Updated: 20 April 2026
- Activations: 7
DOW KING EA It is a Fully Automatic Accessible Index (US30) System with Open Optimization Parameters and a Recovery Mechanism.
Only 7 Copies of 10 Left for 245$
Next Price 999 $
Each position always has a Fixed SL & TP and Virtual Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT).
The Current Default Settings have been Optimized since December 2020 and Until Today, Taking into account all Real MT5 quotes ICM RAW
The system Optionally Restores Positions the Next day by increasing the Number of Transactions.
The Algorithm has a Market Volatility Filter (MVF) ATR, which Prevents False Market Entries.
This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early USA Trading Session.
The System Divides All Transactions (Optional) into Several parts, each part of the open position has its Own Profit Management.
This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.
The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your Broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.
The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed TP/SL, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.
Recommendations
- The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good ICM/RAW/Pro/ECN broker;
- The system constantly Reads All Broker Indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
- The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
- Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker
Unfortunately, the developer no longer responds. The EA is no longer responding with the latest update and I'm not getting any real support, which is a shame.
I have adjusted the rating. The developer got back to me and fixed the problem quickly, thank you