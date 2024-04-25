DOW King

3.78

DOW KING EA It is a Fully Automatic Accessible Index (US30) System with Open Optimization Parameters and a Recovery Mechanism. 

Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$ 

Next Price 999 $  

Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not  AI  , Not  Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  US30 M15

Each position always has a Fixed SL & TP  and Virtual Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT) 

The Current Default Settings have been Optimized since December 2020 and Until Today, Taking into account all Real MT5 quotes ICM RAW

The system Optionally Restores Positions the Next day by increasing the Number of Transactions.

The Algorithm has a Market Volatility Filter (MVF) ATR, which Prevents False Market Entries. 

This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early USA Trading Session.

The System Divides All Transactions (Optional) into Several parts, each part of the open position has its Own Profit Management.

This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your Broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed TP/SL, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.

Recommendations 

  • The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good ICM/RAW/Pro/ECN broker;     
  • The system constantly Reads All Broker Indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
  • The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
  • Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker
Reviews 9
Thom Young
344
Thom Young 2024.11.11 16:13 
 

Unfortunately, the developer no longer responds. The EA is no longer responding with the latest update and I'm not getting any real support, which is a shame.

I have adjusted the rating. The developer got back to me and fixed the problem quickly, thank you

danfxlife
34
danfxlife 2024.10.24 03:57 
 

Hi Anton! I really like this EA, it tests phenomenally. A friend of mine recommended it and I really like the way it trades. You've done a great job on this. When my friend showed it to me this EA had an adjustable Trail Start/Stop. I'd really like to be able to adjust that myself but it looks like you took that option away. Is there any way you can bring that option back? Please let me know. Thank you!

Dom H
92
Dom H 2024.07.16 09:23 
 

the EA "DOW KING" works great.

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Filter:
Thom Young
344
Thom Young 2024.11.11 16:13 
 

Unfortunately, the developer no longer responds. The EA is no longer responding with the latest update and I'm not getting any real support, which is a shame.

I have adjusted the rating. The developer got back to me and fixed the problem quickly, thank you

Ocean
759
Ocean 2024.10.26 12:35 
 

Benefit only to the seller. Better not waste money. usually only cosmetic improvements

danfxlife
34
danfxlife 2024.10.24 03:57 
 

Hi Anton! I really like this EA, it tests phenomenally. A friend of mine recommended it and I really like the way it trades. You've done a great job on this. When my friend showed it to me this EA had an adjustable Trail Start/Stop. I'd really like to be able to adjust that myself but it looks like you took that option away. Is there any way you can bring that option back? Please let me know. Thank you!

Dom H
92
Dom H 2024.07.16 09:23 
 

the EA "DOW KING" works great.

33x
31
33x 2024.07.04 01:04 
 

It's actually really good if you use the right settings. Please create more EAs for different indices using this same strategy.

jmeldrum
604
jmeldrum 2024.06.25 18:17 
 

the EA has so much slippage you just don't make any money with it.

Paweł Batus
24
Paweł Batus 2024.05.13 18:48 
 

nie mogę uruchomić zakupionego robota na MT5 na iMac , , nie mogę tez zapłacić za VPS aby go wynająć

Anton Kondratev
13711
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2024.05.23 17:47
Greetings! It seems that we have already set up everything for your VPS ? How can I help you further? Please let me know personally if I can help you additionally..
Philipp Hermann
1643
Philipp Hermann 2024.04.30 12:56 
 

Like always an outstanding product from Anton. I fully trust in his products and his support. He is always there for his customers and permanently improves his Bots. Until now I’m very happy with DOW King. Always profits with a very low DD. I will update my review regularly

Anton Kondratev
13711
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2024.04.30 19:23
Thank you so much for your trust, we always do our best for users. It is my duty to help my customers, so I am always available 24/7.
220072256
4881
220072256 2024.04.25 19:11 
 

This EA has been out for an hour (25 April 2024 at 6pm) on MQL5, I had no hesitations and I purchased it immediately, This author's EAs are a guarantee of success and profits. Extreme trust in him.

Anton Kondratev
13711
Reply from developer Anton Kondratev 2024.04.25 19:14
Thanks ! I am always there to help you with any questions!
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