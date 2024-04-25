DOW KING EA I t is a Fully Automatic Accessible Index (US30) System with Open Optimization Parameters and a Recovery Mechanism.



Only 7 Copies of 10 Left for 245$ Next Price 999 $



Not Grid , Not Martingale , Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart US30 M15

Each position always has a Fixed SL & TP and Virtual Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT).

The Current Default Settings have been Optimized since December 2020 and Until Today, Taking into account all Real MT5 quotes ICM RAW

The system Optionally Restores Positions the Next day by increasing the Number of Transactions.

The Algorithm has a Market Volatility Filter (MVF) ATR, which Prevents False Market Entries.

This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early USA Trading Session.

The System Divides All Transactions (Optional) into Several parts, each part of the open position has its Own Profit Management.

This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your Broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed TP/SL, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.



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