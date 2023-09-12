Zenvo MT4

5

Zenvo MT4 is an Open and Fully Automated Multi-Currency Trading System. 

Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $

Next Price 1250 $

Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart AUDCAD H1 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs) 

Current Patterns were Identified Based on the Forward Optimization Algorithm (FOA) Until December 2022.

This Means that Current Vulnerabilities in the Market are Already Manifesting themselves from January 2023 to Today.

Anything after December 2022 is a Continuation of Trading with the Current Default Settings. 

Each position always has a Fixed SL and Full Deal Tracking (FDT), even if it is in a DrawDown.   

This is a Safe Algorithm, each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your broker (spreads, delays, slippages, market gaps) in Real Time.

The System has an optional Built-In Mechanism for Randomizing Market Entries (RME) and exits for FTMO.

This means that you can change your entry and exit points if you wish to avoid blending in with the crowd.

Also, the mechanism optionally allows you to close the specified profit before the start of the Rollover Forcibly.

The system uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with dynamic TP, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.

The algorithm Trades in the Evening After 18:30 Broker Time.

We use a Market Volatility Filter, this allows us to find the most accurate Market Entries.

For weak PCs, you can use the 1OHLC mode for a Quick (less accurate) check.

The system uses Modern Hacking Protection (MHP) via msimg32/oleacc/versions.dll


Recommendations

  • The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good RAW/Pro/ECN broker;     
  • The system constantly reads all broker indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
  • The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
  • Contact me for Personalized Recommendations.



Reviews 1
maido
505
maido 2024.01.19 04:02 
 

Although the number of entries is not large, it is an EA that will surely continue to earn money without major losses. I use this EA together with other EAs, and I have noticed that my money has been increasing! The only drawback is that it takes time to find weaknesses in this EA due to the small number of entries. As anyone who has been running the EA knows, backtests, demo accounts, and real accounts each have very different results. The same can be said for brokers. (In the sense that profits can vary greatly depending on the broker) No EA can continue to earn 100% perfect profit, and it will lose money somewhere, but so far it is going too well and we have not found it yet. I'm really stumped lol.

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maido
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maido 2024.01.19 04:02 
 

Although the number of entries is not large, it is an EA that will surely continue to earn money without major losses. I use this EA together with other EAs, and I have noticed that my money has been increasing! The only drawback is that it takes time to find weaknesses in this EA due to the small number of entries. As anyone who has been running the EA knows, backtests, demo accounts, and real accounts each have very different results. The same can be said for brokers. (In the sense that profits can vary greatly depending on the broker) No EA can continue to earn 100% perfect profit, and it will lose money somewhere, but so far it is going too well and we have not found it yet. I'm really stumped lol.

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