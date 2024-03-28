The Void MT5

Introducing The Void, a revolutionary MQL5 expert advisor that will change the automated trading landscape forever. This EA leverages an credibly simple yet effective entry logic, ingeniously designed to capture market opportunities with precision and reliability.





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Developed by a team of seasoned experts with a profound understanding of market dynamics, this EA embodies years of research, testing, and refinement. Its intuitive entry logic eliminates the complexities often associated with trading algorithms, making it accessible to traders of varying experience levels. Yet, beneath its straightforward facade lies a sophisticated algorithm that identifies high-probability trading opportunities with unparalleled accuracy.

With this expert advisor at your disposal, you can navigate the markets with confidence, knowing that every trade is backed by a proven strategy designed to yield consistent profits over time. Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional decision-making – this EA offers a disciplined approach to trading, adhering to a set of predefined rules with unwavering consistency.

Monitoring: The Void All Pairs Virtual Grid Lv3



Recommendations:



Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Timeframe: Any

Minimum deposit : $1000 per 0.01 lot per pair (TURBO)

$500 per 0.01 lot per pair (STABLE)

Account type: Hedge

Brokers : Low spread and commission is recommended

Specifications:

Install on M5 chart of EURUSD

Works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD but can also function well on most other USD pairs

Use TURBO mode for maximum profit or STABLE mode for safety



Customizable economic calendar and news filter

Supports trailing take profit

TP, SL and Trailing use smart level that adapts to market volatililty instead of fixed values

Very easy to install

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7



























































































