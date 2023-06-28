Nebula FX

5

INTRODUCTION

After observing the markets for years and developing a strategy that can truly beat the market, we, a team of experienced traders, are ready to share with the trading community an expert advisor that have shown outstanding results in current market conditions. Introducing "Nebula FX" – an exceptional Forex expert advisor designed to capitalize on market trends with precision, delivering a remarkable trading experience. Nebula FX employs a sophisticated algorithm that carefully analyzes market conditions, identifying and following trends to generate highly accurate trading signals.

With an emphasis on quality over quantity, Nebula FX executes only a few selective number of trades, focusing solely on those that meet its stringent criteria for trend validity and strength. By doing so, it ensures that each trade taken has a high probability of success, minimizing the risk of entering unfavorable positions.

One of the standout features of Nebula FX is its ability to achieve remarkable accuracy. Through meticulous analysis and advanced indicators, it identifies optimal entry and exit points, allowing traders to take advantage of the most profitable phases of a trend. This precision-driven approach maximizes profit potential and enhances overall trading performance.

Furthermore, Nebula FX prides itself on maintaining a low drawdown. By adhering to a disciplined trading strategy and implementing prudent risk management techniques, this expert advisor effectively mitigates the potential for significant losses. Traders can enjoy a peace of mind knowing that their capital is safeguarded, while still capitalizing on the substantial profit opportunities offered by the Forex market.


FEATURES

  • Trade panel with advanced functionalities for managing trades
  • Built-in news filter with support for all currency pairs
  • Optimized for USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, but any currency pair may be used as well, works only on M5 timeframe
  • Smart/Adaptive take profit and grid distance that maximizes profit and reduces drawdown based on the characteristics of each trading pair => no set file needed
  • Recommended capital 1000USD/0.01 lot
MONITORING
NebulaFX RoboForex

INSTALLATION
  1. Add "calendar.fxstreet.com" without the quotes to the WebRequest allow list in the expert advisors options tab to enable news filter
  2. Turn on Algo Trading
  3. Attach/Drag Nebula FX on to the 5 Minutes Chart of each pair that you want to trade
  4. Enjoy the profit

    Reviews 6
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    4472
    - Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.11.16 22:16 
     

    I was sceptic. I ran it for weeks on Demo and it consistently brought profit. Now on live account.This is a gem if you run it on low risk. Thanks NTC. :)

    Michael Arthur Schorr
    2179
    Michael Arthur Schorr 2023.09.27 09:41 
     

    Low Pricem- Profitable - Good Support

    nikoGVA
    83
    nikoGVA 2023.08.11 19:37 
     

    Very good and steady performance and support is fast. I give my 5 stars

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    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    4472
    - Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.11.16 22:16 
     

    I was sceptic. I ran it for weeks on Demo and it consistently brought profit. Now on live account.This is a gem if you run it on low risk. Thanks NTC. :)

    Nguyen Thanh Cong
    64046
    Reply from developer Nguyen Thanh Cong 2023.11.17 00:47
    Thanks for your honest review
    Michael Arthur Schorr
    2179
    Michael Arthur Schorr 2023.09.27 09:41 
     

    Low Pricem- Profitable - Good Support

    Nguyen Thanh Cong
    64046
    Reply from developer Nguyen Thanh Cong 2023.09.27 10:59
    Thank you, really appreciate your review
    nikoGVA
    83
    nikoGVA 2023.08.11 19:37 
     

    Very good and steady performance and support is fast. I give my 5 stars

    Nguyen Thanh Cong
    64046
    Reply from developer Nguyen Thanh Cong 2023.08.12 03:08
    Thanks for your kind review
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    Thai Binh
    23
    Thai Binh 2023.06.29 06:03 
     

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