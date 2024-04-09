Grid Master MT5 Evaluation

Introducing Grid Master MT5, your ultimate trading utility designed to revolutionize the management of single or multiple orders with unparalleled ease and effectiveness.



Evaluation version of Grid Master MT5 Some limitations are applied: - Maximum of 3 open positions and 1 pending order per side (Buy/Sell) - Trailing Stop feature disabled - Economic calendar and news protection disabled - Trade event push notifications disabled

Features:

Clean and user friendly UI: With the benefits of fellow traders in mind, the graphical interface is beautifully designed to allow maximum clarity and effectiveness for managing trades Efficient Bulk Order Handling: Say good bye to having to close/set take profit/set stoploss of every order in a grid one by one because Grid Master will allow you to perform such actions with the comfort of only one or two clicks Hidden trade levels: Take profit and stop loss used by Grid Master is hidden so no one, even not your broker knows where you put your stop loss High reliability: Grid Master is designed to survive program and terminal restart so you never have to worry losing trade settings





Specification:



Magic Number: Grid Master will manage trades that has this magic number, if set to 0 it will manage all trades Starting lot size: The starting lot in the trade panel Lot size multiplier: The next lot size in grid, press the Auto button in trade panel to calculate Order max deviation: Maximum deviation allowed for trade operations Enable async mode: Allow executing trades in parallel which results in faster execution Enable trade confirmation: Require confirmation before trade execution





Whether you're a seasoned trader managing a diverse portfolio or a novice investor exploring the world of trading, Grid Master MT5 empowers you to navigate the markets with confidence and efficiency. Experience the ultimate trading utility and elevate your trading journey with Grid Master MT5 today.











































